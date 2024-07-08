ADVERTISEMENT

Which of the Big Three Emerges Victorious in the 2025 Comprehensive Team Rankings?

Which of the Big Three Emerges Victorious in the 2025 Comprehensive Team Rankings is a crucial indicator of their performance?

Last year, the Big Three of Florida, Miami, and Florida State ended the Comprehensive Team Rankings (HS & Portal) like this.

  1. Miami finished No. 6 Overall with 41 players and a 3.49 Average Star Ranking
  2. FSU Finished No 10 with 40 players and a 3.45 Average Star Ranking
  3. Florida finished No. 13 with 33 players and a 3.52 Average Star Ranking

Current Team Rankings (HS Only)

  1. Miami is No. 9 Overall with 17 players and an Average Star ranking of 3.82
  2. Florida State is No. 35 with 10 players and an Average Star ranking of 4.1
  3. Florida is No. 71 with 8 players and an Average Star Ranking of 3.63

Last season was last season, I get it, but after closing the year with a loss to Florida State, it will be imperative for Billy Napier and the Gators to open the season with a win as they welcome in the Hurricanes. The scary part about the opener is anything can happen in a one-game scenario. A bad call, dropped pass, PI, etc. I do not believe that one game will define the entire season, but this will be the benchmark for the upcoming year.
 
