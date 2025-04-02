Three Vanderbilt Commodores to watch against Florida

Hector​

The Florida Gators are back home for the next two weeks and will host the Vanderbilt Commodores in a three-game series this weekend. Florida has played very well at home with a 15-4 record at Condron Family Ballpark.The Vanderbilt Commodores come into this series with a 20-8 record and a 4-5 record in SEC play. The Commodores have a very talented roster with one of the best pitching staffs in the SEC. Here are three Vanderbilt Commodores to watch against the Florida Gators.Junior right-handed pitcher Cody Bowker has been arguably Vanderbilt’s best pitcher this season. The Georgetown transfer was a huge addition for the Commodores and has helped them become a top 15 pitching staff in the country.In his first season at Vanderbilt, Bowker has made nine starts for the Commodores. He has posted a 2-1 record with a 2.78 ERA, a .191 opponent batting average, 1.04 WHIP, and 43 strikeouts in 35.2 innings pitched (10.9 K/9).Bowker originally started his collegiate career as a two-way player but fully committed himself as a pitcher last season. He has a three-pitch mix, including his fastball, sweeper, cutter, and changeup. His fastball sits in the low 90s and tops out at 95 mph. His best secondary pitch is the sweeper but likes to mix in all four of his pitches. On Baseball America, Bowker is the 150th-ranked prospect in the 2025 MLB Draft.Junior outfielder RJ Austin is one of the top collegiate outfielders in the country. The Peach State native is having another productive season after his sophomore breakout season in 2024.During the season, Austin has played and started in all 28 games. Austin is slashing .296/.403/.454 with 32 hits, a team-high eight doubles, three triples, one home run, 22 RBIs, twelve stolen bases, and a .857 OPS.While Austin doesn’t possess a ton of power, he’s a good contact hitter with a high walk rate (10.9%) and low strikeout rate (14.7%). On Baseball America, Austin is the 55th-ranked draft prospect. Austin is also the 79th-ranked prospect in the 2025 MLB Draft on MLB Pipeline.Junior left-handed pitcher JD Thompson is the Friday starter for the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Lone Star State native is also considered to be one of the top southpaw pitching prospects in the 2025 MLB Draft.In the 2025 season, Thompson has made seven starts for Vanderbilt. Thompson has posted a 2-2 record with a 4.62 ERA, a .219 opponent batting average, a 4.81 FIP, and 48 strikeouts in 37 innings pitched (11.7 K/9).On the mound, Thompson possesses a four-pitch mix, including a fastball, sweeper, curveball, and changeup. His fastball sits 90-93 mph and tops out at 95 mph with lots of vertical break and has excellent command on his fastball. His best secondary is the sweeper which he usually uses against left-handed batters. On Baseball America, Thompson is the 63rd-ranked prospect in the 2025 MLB Draft. He’s the 65th-ranked draft prospect on MLB Pipeline.