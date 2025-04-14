Three Takeaways from Florida’s sweep vs. Missouri

HECTOR​

The Florida Gators earned their first SEC series win of the season last weekend versus the Missouri Tigers. The Gators swept Mizzou at home and improved their conference record to 4-11.Florida’s starting pitching was excellent and limited Missouri’s offense. The Gators had one of their youngest players come through late in the game to complete the sweep. Here are three takeaways from Florida’s series sweep versus the Missouri Tigers.The Florida Gators have had their worst season in conference play during the Kevin O’Sullivan era. However, Florida was able to earn their first SEC win and sweep of the 2025 season.The Gators hosted the lowly Missouri Tigers and swept them in their three-game series. The Tigers have the worst conference record in the SEC as they are a winless 0-15 with losses to LSU, Ole Miss, Texas, Arkansas, and Florida.Florida has one more home game before hitting the road for their next SEC weekend series. The Gators will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs next weekend. Mississippi State has struggled in SEC play with a 4-10 conference record. This will be a huge series for Florida to improve their chances of qualifying for the NCAA Tournament.The Florida Gators' weekend rotation had a strong showing against Missouri’s lineup. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson opened the series and had a solid outing. Peterson threw five innings, allowing five hits, two runs, four walks, and seven strikeouts. Peterson improves to 5-2 on the season.In the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, freshman right-handed pitcher Aidan King also had a strong outing. King pitched 5.1 innings allowing four hits, no runs, one walk, and seven strikeouts. King improved to 4-1 on the season.In the series finale, sophomore right-handed pitcher Luke McNeillie made his first start of the season. The Peach State native threw four innings allowing two hits, one run, two walks, and five strikeouts. It was an impressive weekend for Florida’s starting pitchers.Heading into the last inning of the series finale, Florida had the opportunity to walk it off and earned their first SEC sweep. Florida had the bases loaded with one out and freshman Brendan Lawson coming to the plate.The Canadian-born infielder came through with a walk-off single down the RF line to complete the series sweep over Missouri. Lawson has been one of Florida’s most consistent hitters this season.He’s slashing .312/.440/.544 with 39 hits, five doubles, eight home runs, 39 RBIs, five stolen bases, a team-high 24 walks, and a .984 OPS. Lawson and the Gators’ offense will hit the road next weekend for their SEC series versus Mississippi State. The Bulldogs have one of the top pitching staffs in the SEC and will be a tough challenge for Florida’s offense.