Colleges
AAC
Cincinnati
Houston
Tulsa
Temple
East Carolina
USF
SMU
Tulane
Memphis
UCF
Connecticut
ACC
Miami
Louisville
Virginia
Syracuse
Wake Forest
Duke
Boston College
Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech
Pittsburgh
North Carolina
North Carolina State
Clemson
Florida State
Big 12
Iowa State
Kansas State
Kansas
Texas
Oklahoma State
TCU
Texas Tech
Baylor
Oklahoma
West Virginia
Big East
DePaul
Creighton
Georgetown
Marquette
Seton Hall
St. John's
Villanova
Big Ten
Wisconsin
Penn State
Ohio State
Purdue
Minnesota
Iowa
Nebraska
Illinois
Indiana
Rutgers
Michigan State
Maryland
Michigan
Northwestern
Pac-12
Arizona State
Oregon State
UCLA
Colorado
Stanford
Oregon
Arizona
California
Washington
USC
Utah
Washington State
SEC
Texas A&M
Auburn
Mississippi State
Kentucky
South Carolina
Arkansas
Florida
Missouri
Ole Miss
Alabama
LSU
Georgia
Vanderbilt
Tennessee
Atlantic 10
Dayton
Xavier
Duquesne
Richmond
Conference USA
Southern Miss
UAB
Louisiana Tech
Middle Tennessee
Marshall
Western Kentucky
UTSA
UTEP
Charlotte
Florida Atlantic
Rice
Florida International University
North Texas
Independents
Notre Dame
BYU
James Madison University
Army
Junior College
JUCO Football
JUCO Basketball
Mountain West
San Diego State
Boise State
Fresno State
Colorado State
Wyoming
New Mexico
UNLV
Nevada
Sun Belt
Texas State
New Mexico State
Appalachian State
Arkansas State
Troy
Louisiana Monroe
MAC
Western Michigan
Central Michigan
Kent State
Toledo
More
Robert Morris
The Swamp
Premium Forum - Gators fans only!
Sticky threads
Sticky
Grading the Gators vs. Vanderbilt (PFF)
JasonHigdon
Today at 3:45 PM
Replies
6
Views
231
A moment ago
SGUN
Sticky
Mock Class 11/21/2022
Heisman Gator 1
Today at 2:40 PM
2
Replies
75
Views
3K
13 minutes ago
Donnell
D
Sticky
Florida @ FSU: The Storyline, Notes to Know, & Monday Morning Press Conference
JasonHigdon
Today at 1:59 PM
Replies
11
Views
279
37 minutes ago
mbwjr1981
Sticky
2023 - RedZone & MLL: 11-20-22 Class Size Drops by One
JasonHigdon
Feb 3, 2022
119
120
121
Replies
5K
Views
474K
Today at 8:10 PM
Griffin57
G
Sticky
I added PFF on the Front Page
JasonHigdon
Today at 5:03 PM
Replies
1
Views
331
Today at 6:18 PM
STCGator
Sticky
Florida vs. Xavier Game Notes
JasonHigdon
Today at 3:17 PM
Replies
0
Views
462
Today at 3:17 PM
JasonHigdon
Sticky
2024 RedZone & Most Likely List - November 2nd, 2022 - 12:55 PM Update
JasonHigdon
Aug 22, 2022
2
3
4
Replies
146
Views
21K
Friday at 9:03 AM
fuzzybc1
F
O
Sticky
25 Percent off the ENTIRE website www.rogueshop.com (Have issues sleeping, anxiety or have chronic pain?)
OMGanja
Wednesday at 8:37 AM
Replies
2
Views
174
Wednesday at 3:58 PM
OMGanja
O
Normal threads
T
AR question for the Insiders
Timmer5
Yesterday at 11:41 AM
Replies
6
Views
526
3 minutes ago
bblake08
B
Jason/Heisman: Is UF staff aware of a possible leak?
Zlatandiego
Today at 6:21 PM
Replies
27
Views
918
7 minutes ago
XXMcDonoughGTRXX
X
Lane Kiffin to Auburn?
Gator-B
38 minutes ago
Replies
5
Views
6
8 minutes ago
Gator-B
Jack Miller?
rhavill
Today at 6:34 PM
Replies
2
Views
210
14 minutes ago
ryan2929
B
Future
bblake08
Yesterday at 3:09 PM
2
3
Replies
94
Views
5K
17 minutes ago
Latsko
L
G
Over Many Years
gatortooth
Today at 12:34 PM
Replies
20
Views
465
31 minutes ago
Moosepoo80
Hire an OC
Jag31
Saturday at 3:02 PM
3
4
5
Replies
165
Views
2K
46 minutes ago
rhavill
Eugene Wilson Ranking
Zlatandiego
Aug 23, 2022
2
3
Replies
111
Views
6K
Today at 8:09 PM
jwat06
J
Stucky Earns SEC Freshman of the Week Honors
JasonHigdon
Today at 4:42 PM
Replies
1
Views
70
Today at 8:07 PM
edgator44
UF Jet on the move
Zlatandiego
Yesterday at 6:41 PM
Replies
37
Views
2K
Today at 8:05 PM
Opus One
Help is on the way.....
Heisman Gator 1
Today at 8:30 AM
2
3
Replies
81
Views
4K
Today at 7:53 PM
Gator-B
N
Mullen back to miss state?
navinjohnson79
Today at 12:29 PM
Replies
17
Views
1K
Today at 7:47 PM
FresnoGator
B
World Cup Predictions ... Who you got?
bewheezy
Thursday at 11:56 AM
2
Replies
44
Views
516
Today at 7:42 PM
GatorAndLFC
New Gator Bowl Projections
GatorNAuburn
Yesterday at 10:20 PM
Replies
9
Views
591
Today at 7:42 PM
Rexgrissam
R
Another thread post-Vandy
RaineyPRGuy
Today at 12:38 PM
Replies
8
Views
446
Today at 7:37 PM
bigg8tr
The end of the Dual Threat QB?
Jag31
Today at 3:37 PM
Replies
13
Views
517
Today at 7:33 PM
bigg8tr
R
“We knew we had to make them throw it to beat them”
RV89
Saturday at 4:11 PM
2
Replies
45
Views
1K
Today at 7:13 PM
Capt Ron 1
SEC Shorts - Tennessee tries to hide it’s loss
g8rhoo
Today at 7:08 PM
Replies
0
Views
69
Today at 7:08 PM
g8rhoo
RANT OVER...happy thanksgiving
GatorFan478
Today at 9:09 AM
Replies
4
Views
186
Today at 6:38 PM
BSC911
2024 Rivals100 DL Kamarion Franklin receives offer from Florida
HRodriguez
Today at 5:04 PM
Replies
0
Views
69
Today at 5:04 PM
HRodriguez
Best case scenario
woggoa
Yesterday at 10:48 AM
Replies
11
Views
584
Today at 4:37 PM
BigRedGator78
Tenn lost to SC
TahoeGator
Yesterday at 12:06 AM
Replies
29
Views
661
Today at 4:31 PM
Capt Ron 1
Heading to Houston this week...any must do's???
Heisman Gator 1
Nov 14, 2022
2
Replies
64
Views
2K
Today at 3:49 PM
Heisman Gator 1
UF MBK: Lon Kruger Inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame
JasonHigdon
Today at 2:09 PM
Replies
1
Views
80
Today at 3:16 PM
JMOliver
J
We've been bad for 10 years
BigRedGator78
Saturday at 11:19 PM
2
3
Replies
90
Views
1K
Today at 3:12 PM
Capt Ron 1
Parker Valby named a finalist for the Honda Sport Award for Cross Country
JasonHigdon
Today at 3:01 PM
Replies
0
Views
41
Today at 3:01 PM
JasonHigdon
Gators Fall to Wildcats in Home Finale
JasonHigdon
Today at 2:14 PM
Replies
0
Views
122
Today at 2:14 PM
JasonHigdon
UF WBK: Florida Set to Welcome Furman on Monday Evening
JasonHigdon
Today at 2:07 PM
Replies
0
Views
181
Today at 2:07 PM
JasonHigdon
I watched a LOT of college football yesterday...
HalleyGator44
Yesterday at 7:43 AM
2
3
Replies
97
Views
3K
Today at 1:36 PM
OtisMyMan
O
QB in an identity crisis
Shaner25_32
Yesterday at 11:10 AM
Replies
31
Views
996
Today at 1:21 PM
NearTheRiver
High praise for Lagway from Luginbill and Haubert
Newberrygator
Today at 11:00 AM
Replies
4
Views
515
Today at 1:07 PM
lsilverman
Tennessee QB Hooker confirms he tore his ACL
Feldman_167
Yesterday at 5:04 PM
Replies
21
Views
607
Today at 11:53 AM
Gator Mark
My Take: The Road Ahead
JasonHigdon
Yesterday at 2:11 PM
2
Replies
55
Views
2K
Today at 11:11 AM
jmlabree
B
Silver lining
bigsnake49
Yesterday at 10:54 PM
Replies
12
Views
685
Today at 11:10 AM
Capt Ron 1
Old Coach re: Ventrell
Mackgator
Yesterday at 6:17 PM
Replies
11
Views
689
Today at 10:13 AM
grandhavendiddy
Florida withdraws scholarship from QB commit Stokes
Feldman_167
Yesterday at 12:17 PM
2
Replies
71
Views
2K
Today at 10:09 AM
bigg8tr
My take after Gnashville
kcflagator
Yesterday at 9:51 AM
2
3
4
Replies
153
Views
6K
Today at 9:39 AM
dale63
R
Florida Gators part ways with 2023 three-star QB commit Marcus Stokes
Ryan Wright
Yesterday at 2:51 PM
Replies
9
Views
474
Today at 9:14 AM
Jdub1372
J
R
College football has the real identity crisis
rulers
Yesterday at 12:50 PM
Replies
28
Views
394
Today at 8:18 AM
grandhavendiddy
F
Sat directly behind the bench in Nashville and the lack of energy was insane
FlGator22
Yesterday at 12:30 PM
Replies
32
Views
1K
Today at 8:17 AM
johnpd1
J
Bottom