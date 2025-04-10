ADVERTISEMENT

New Story 2025 Volleyball SEC Opponents Announced

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
37,094
106,097
113
The upcoming season also marks the return of the SEC Volleyball Tournament.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Southeastern Conference unveiled the 2025 SEC volleyball schedule on Thursday, with Florida's first season under Head Coach Ryan Theis fast approaching.

The Gators host eight league opponents inside the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, with both Oklahoma and Vanderbilt traveling to Gainesville for the first time as SEC members.

For the first time in conference history, volleyball will feature programs from all 16 member institutions. Beginning with the 2025 SEC volleyball season, each institution will play each of the other member institutions once, either home or away, for a 15-match Conference schedule. Conference play will begin on September 24 and run through November 16.

The upcoming season also marks the return of the SEC Volleyball Tournament. The 2025 SEC Volleyball Tournament is scheduled for November 21-25 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga.

Schedule Breakdown:
Home: Mississippi State, Alabama, Auburn, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M
Away: LSU, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Georgia, South Carolina, Ole Miss

The Gators begin conference action with a three-match homestand, their longest during league play. UF welcomes Mississippi State (Sept. 26) and Alabama (Sept. 28) before hosting Auburn on Friday, Oct. 3. Florida travels to Baton Rouge, LA on Sunday, Oct. 5 for its first away match against the LSU Tigers. The Gators are back at the O'Dome for two matches, with Missouri visiting Gainesville for the first time since 2022 on Friday, Oct. 10. Sunday, Oct. 12, will mark the first-ever matchup between Florida and Vanderbilt as the Commodores start their inaugural season

Florida has back-to-back road contests on Wednesday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 19. UF will travel to Knoxville, TN, to play Tennessee in their first midweek SEC match of the season, followed by a trip to Lexington, KY, to challenge the 2024 SEC Champions, Kentucky on their home floor. Florida will face Oklahoma on Oct. 22 in a home midweek matchup, with the Sooners making their first appearance in Gainesville since 2014.

The Gators embark on a three-match road stint, closing out October at Arkansas (Oct. 26) and at Georgia (Oct. 31) before beginning November action at South Carolina on Nov. 2. Florida is set to return to the O'Dome for a pair of matches against Texas teams, welcoming the Texas Longhorns on Friday, Nov. 7, and Texas A&M on Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Florida wraps up regular season conference action with a trip to Oxford, MS, to take on Ole Miss on Friday, Nov. 14. After a week off, the Gators will head to Savannah, GA, to compete in the SEC Tournament from Nov. 21-25.
Match times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.

2025 Volleyball Season Ticket Deposits
Place a $25 deposit per season ticket to ensure you are at the front of the line when season tickets go on sale. Fans can sign up to be contacted when 2025 ticket information is announced through the link included below.

Place your deposit: https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/en/buy/2025gatorsvolleyballdeposits
Sign up: https://cloud.e.floridagators.com/ticket-interest-form?sport=volleyball

Returning season ticket holders from the 2024 season need not place a deposit. Your seats are being held for you and renewal information will be sent to you at a later date.

Florida Volleyball 2025 SEC Conference Schedule
Date

SEC Opponent

Location

Friday, September 26

Mississippi State

Gainesville, FL

Sunday, September 28

Alabama

Gainesville, FL

Friday, October 3

Auburn

Gainesville, FL

Sunday, October 5

At LSU

Baton Rouge, LA

Friday, October 10

Missouri

Gainesville, FL

Sunday, October 12

Vanderbilt

Gainesville, FL

Wednesday, October 15

At Tennessee

Knoxville, TN

Sunday, October 19

At Kentucky

Lexington, KY

Wednesday, October 22

Oklahoma

Gainesville, FL

Sunday, October 26

At Arkansas

Fayetteville, AR

Friday, October 31

At Georgia

Athens. GA

Sunday, November 2

At South Carolina

Columbia, SC

Friday, November 7

Texas

Gainesville, FL

Wednesday, November 12

Texas A&M

Gainesville, FL

Friday, November 14

At Ole Miss

Oxford, MS

November 21-25 - SEC Tournament

Savannah, GA
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J

Softball Softball: This will be the thread for game3 vs Arkansas 4/6 2:00pm.

Replies
80
Views
3K
The Swamp
Orangeandblue2001
Orangeandblue2001
JasonHigdon

Basketball OFFICAL March Madness Discussion Thread + Tourney Challenge Link/Bracket

Replies
260
Views
10K
The Swamp
bgator1
bgator1
JasonHigdon

New Story Gators Announce 2025 Orange & Blue Game Initiatives

Replies
0
Views
1K
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

Football Florida to Host Furman in 2028

Replies
2
Views
537
The Swamp
MidTNG8r
MidTNG8r
JasonHigdon

New Story All Sports Calendar (February 24 through March 4)

Replies
10
Views
1K
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back