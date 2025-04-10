JasonHigdon
Ring of Honor
Nov 5, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Southeastern Conference unveiled the 2025 SEC volleyball schedule on Thursday, with Florida's first season under Head Coach Ryan Theis fast approaching.
The Gators host eight league opponents inside the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, with both Oklahoma and Vanderbilt traveling to Gainesville for the first time as SEC members.
For the first time in conference history, volleyball will feature programs from all 16 member institutions. Beginning with the 2025 SEC volleyball season, each institution will play each of the other member institutions once, either home or away, for a 15-match Conference schedule. Conference play will begin on September 24 and run through November 16.
The upcoming season also marks the return of the SEC Volleyball Tournament. The 2025 SEC Volleyball Tournament is scheduled for November 21-25 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga.
Schedule Breakdown:
Home: Mississippi State, Alabama, Auburn, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Oklahoma, Texas, Texas A&M
Away: LSU, Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Georgia, South Carolina, Ole Miss
The Gators begin conference action with a three-match homestand, their longest during league play. UF welcomes Mississippi State (Sept. 26) and Alabama (Sept. 28) before hosting Auburn on Friday, Oct. 3. Florida travels to Baton Rouge, LA on Sunday, Oct. 5 for its first away match against the LSU Tigers. The Gators are back at the O'Dome for two matches, with Missouri visiting Gainesville for the first time since 2022 on Friday, Oct. 10. Sunday, Oct. 12, will mark the first-ever matchup between Florida and Vanderbilt as the Commodores start their inaugural season
Florida has back-to-back road contests on Wednesday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 19. UF will travel to Knoxville, TN, to play Tennessee in their first midweek SEC match of the season, followed by a trip to Lexington, KY, to challenge the 2024 SEC Champions, Kentucky on their home floor. Florida will face Oklahoma on Oct. 22 in a home midweek matchup, with the Sooners making their first appearance in Gainesville since 2014.
The Gators embark on a three-match road stint, closing out October at Arkansas (Oct. 26) and at Georgia (Oct. 31) before beginning November action at South Carolina on Nov. 2. Florida is set to return to the O'Dome for a pair of matches against Texas teams, welcoming the Texas Longhorns on Friday, Nov. 7, and Texas A&M on Wednesday, Nov. 12.
Florida wraps up regular season conference action with a trip to Oxford, MS, to take on Ole Miss on Friday, Nov. 14. After a week off, the Gators will head to Savannah, GA, to compete in the SEC Tournament from Nov. 21-25.
Match times and television assignments will be announced at a later date.
2025 Volleyball Season Ticket Deposits
Place a $25 deposit per season ticket to ensure you are at the front of the line when season tickets go on sale. Fans can sign up to be contacted when 2025 ticket information is announced through the link included below.
Place your deposit: https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/en/buy/2025gatorsvolleyballdeposits
Sign up: https://cloud.e.floridagators.com/ticket-interest-form?sport=volleyball
Returning season ticket holders from the 2024 season need not place a deposit. Your seats are being held for you and renewal information will be sent to you at a later date.
Florida Volleyball 2025 SEC Conference Schedule
Date
SEC Opponent
Location
Friday, September 26
Mississippi State
Gainesville, FL
Sunday, September 28
Alabama
Gainesville, FL
Friday, October 3
Auburn
Gainesville, FL
Sunday, October 5
At LSU
Baton Rouge, LA
Friday, October 10
Missouri
Gainesville, FL
Sunday, October 12
Vanderbilt
Gainesville, FL
Wednesday, October 15
At Tennessee
Knoxville, TN
Sunday, October 19
At Kentucky
Lexington, KY
Wednesday, October 22
Oklahoma
Gainesville, FL
Sunday, October 26
At Arkansas
Fayetteville, AR
Friday, October 31
At Georgia
Athens. GA
Sunday, November 2
At South Carolina
Columbia, SC
Friday, November 7
Texas
Gainesville, FL
Wednesday, November 12
Texas A&M
Gainesville, FL
Friday, November 14
At Ole Miss
Oxford, MS
November 21-25 - SEC Tournament
Savannah, GA
