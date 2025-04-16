Three Mississippi State Bulldogs to watch against Florida

Hector​

The Florida Gators will hit the road for their upcoming SEC three-game series this weekend. The Gators will take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs as Florida looks to build off their first SEC series win and sweep versus the Missouri Tigers.The Mississippi State Bulldogs come into this series with a 22-14 record and a 5-10 record in SEC play. The Bulldogs have a talented roster with one of the best lineups in the SEC. Here are three Mississippi State Bulldogs to watch against the Florida Gators.Sophomore infielder Ace Reese has been one of the biggest additions the Bulldogs made last offseason. The Houston transfer is one of the top power hitters for Mississippi State and in the SEC.In his first season at Mississippi State, Reese has played and started in 35 games. He’s slashing .309/.384/.647 with 43 hits, nine doubles, one triple, a team-high twelve home runs, 43 RBIs, and a 1.031 OPS.Reese will be one of the batters Florida’s pitchers will be careful on how to pitch him. The Lone Star State native was also a very good hitter playing for the Houston Cougars. Reese was named to the 2024 All-Big 12 Freshman Team and led the Cougars in triples with four.Redshirt junior left-handed pitcher Pico Kohn has been one of the best left-handed pitchers in the SEC. Kohn has been Mississippi State’s ace pitcher this season and is considered to be a Top 300 prospect for the 2025 MLB Draft.During the season, Kohn has made nine appearances and starts. Kohn has posted a 4-1 record with a 3.26 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, a .194 opponent batting average, twelve walks, and 70 strikeouts in 49.2 innings pitched.On the mound, Kohn has a three-pitch mix with a fastball, slider, and changeup. Kohn’s fastball sits 92-93 mph and tops out at 95. His go-to secondary pitch is his low-80s slider and mixes in a changeup, especially against right-handed batters.Senior two-way player Noah Sullivan is one of the top two-way players in the country. He’s also one of Mississippi State’s best hitters and could be one of the weekend starters for Mississippi State against the Gators.As a hitter, Sullivan has played and started in all 36 games. Sullivan is slashing .352/.484/.639 with 43 hits, eleven doubles, eight home runs, 29 RBIs, 22 walks, and a team-high 1.123 OPS.On the mound, Sullivan has made five appearances and starts. Sullivan has posted a 1.50 ERA with a 1.17 WHIP, a .255 opponent batting average, and nine strikeouts in twelve innings pitched.