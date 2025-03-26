JasonHigdon
Ring of Honor
Nov 5, 2021
- 36,956
- 105,566
- 113
Fans will enjoy a gameday environment full of excitement, giveaways and a chance to win a custom Gators Club Car.
Enter to Win a custom Gators Club Car, courtesy of Cart World Golf Cars
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gator Nation will get a sneak peek of their 2025 Florida Football team during this year’s Orange & Blue Game, presented by Florida Victorious, the official NIL partner of the Florida Gators.
Fans in attendance will enjoy a gameday environment in the Swamp full of excitement, giveaways and a chance to win a custom Gators Club Car. Fans will also have the opportunity to support Gators student-athletes through Florida Victorious in a variety of ways. Orange & Blue team rosters will be announced no later than Friday, April 11.
Admission is FREE and kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
Orange & Blue Game, Presented by Florida Victorious
Florida Victorious, the official NIL partner of the Florida Gators, is sponsoring the 2025 Orange & Blue Game on April 12. Fans can support Gator student-athletes by joining Florida Victorious, which recently launched a revamped website catered to you, the fans! With our close relationship with the University, coaches, and players, Florida Victorious is providing its members with behind-the-scenes, exclusive coverage, taking you inside the programs, and giving you a direct line to the young men and women who make the Gators great!
Join The Pregame Fun
Fans should visit Gators Fan Fest beginning at 10:00 a.m. hosted by Gators Sports Properties to enjoy live music, giveaways, interactive displays, and more.
Admission is free and it will be located on the North Lawn along University Avenue just outside Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Public Giveaways
One lucky Florida fan at the Orange & Blue football game will win a custom Gators Club Car, courtesy of Cart World Golf Cars. To be eligible, fans must be present at the game.
UF Student Giveaways
The first 1,000 UF students will receive an exclusive Gators Trucker Hat courtesy of American Campus Communities.
Post-Game Autographs
Florida Victorious members can participate in a post game autograph event on the field with players and coaches from Florida Football. This event is reserved for Florida Victorious members only. You can join Florida Victorious today by visiting FloridaVictorious.com/Join.
2025 Football Season Tickets
After seven sold-out games in 2024, fans can now secure 2025 season tickets for the six home games in The Swamp with matchups including Long Island (Aug. 30), USF (Sept. 6), Texas (Oct. 4), Mississippi State (Oct. 18), Tennessee (Nov. 22), and Florida State (Nov. 29). Season ticket packages are available starting at less than $85 per game along with a Gator Boosters contribution.
