Three with Gator Ties Among Top 5 All-Arounders after Day 1 of U.S. Gymnastics Championships

FORT WORTH, Texas - Three with Gator ties are among the top five all-arounders after the opening night of senior women's action at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickie's Arena.



Incoming Gator freshman Skye Blakely (57.05) and rising sophomore Kayla DiCello (56.85) are second and third, respectively, after Day 1 all-around competition. Rising senior Leanne Wong is fifth at 55.55. Simone Biles leads the all-around after day one at 60.45.



Trinity Thomas was the fourth Gator entered in tonight's U.S. Championships. She suffered an ankle injury when opening the evening's competition on floor exercise and scratched from tonight's remaining events.



In addition to this meet determining the women's U.S. champions and U.S. National Team members, competitors can earn invitations to the 2024 Olympic Trials, set for June 28 and 30 in Minneapolis, Minn



The final day of women's competition at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships is Sunday and that competition airs live beginning at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.





Skye Blakely Friday Scores/Place:





Vault



15.00



2



Bars



14.40



4



Beam



14.45



2



Floor



13.20



10



All-Around



57.05



2





Kayla DiCello Friday Scores/Place:





Vault



14.40



4





Bars



14.50



T2





Beam



14.10



4





Floor



13.85



2





All-Around



56.85



3





Leanne Wong Friday Scores/Place:





Vault



14.20



6





Bars



13.90



7





Beam



13.75



7





Floor



13.70



T3





All-Around



55.55



5





Trinity Thomas Friday Scores:



Vault



Bars



Beam



Floor



10.90



All-Around





About the Gators at the U.S. Championships:



DiCello claimed the 2023 Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Year honor, led the nation's freshmen with two 10.0s and earned five All-America honors in her first season with the Gators.



She announced after the 2023 season she would take a gap year to pursue a spot on the U.S. Olympic team. DiCello was alternate for the U.S. gold medal team at the 2023 FIG World Championship. Later in October 2023, DiCello led the U.S. to Pan Am Games team gold and won the all-around. She won the U.S. Gymnastics Winter Cup all-around in February.



Blakely signed with Florida in the fall of 2022 and announced in spring of 2023 she would defer enrollment to pursue an U.S. Olympic berth. Blakely earned gold with the U.S.'s 2022 and 2023 World Championship teams. At the Winter Cup in February, Blake claimed all-around silver.



Thomas finished her highly decorated Gator career in spring of 2023. Winner of the 2022 and 2023 Honda Awards as the nation's top collegiate gymnast, Thomas earned 34 All-America honors and her 28 10.0s shares the NCAA career record. She qualified for the 2024 U.S. Championships with her fourth-place all-around performance at February's Winter Cup and was named to her fifth U.S. Senior National Team.



Wong finished her junior season by claiming the 2024 NCAA uneven bars title. She also took second in the all-around and vault to be the only gymnast with three top-2 individual finishes in 2024 NCAA competition. A member of the U.S.'s gold medal team at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships, Wong took all-around silver at the 2021 World Championships. She's earned a spot on the last five U.S. Senior National Teams.



How to Watch:

2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships airs live:

June 2, 7-9 p.m. ET - Women - NBC (Gainesville/Ocala Cox Cable 9)