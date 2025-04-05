TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - No. 3 seed Florida gymnastics is headed to Sunday's NCAA Regional final round after winning its second round session Friday in NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional Second Round action. The Gators are back in the University of Alabama's Coleman Coliseum Sunday for regional final action..



The Gators tallied the day's top total across both of the Tuscaloosa Regional Second Round sessions. Florida's 198.225 is the team second-highest total of the season.



Florida now joins No. 6 seed California (197.55), No. 11 Alabama (197.275) and No. 14 Oregon State (197.05) for Sunday's NCAA Regional Final at 6 p.m. ET. The top two teams in Sunday's competition advance to the NCAA Championships, set for April 17 and 19 in Ft. Worth, Texas.



Tonight's Meet:

A blind draw determined the competition order for today's regional competition. The Gators used five floor exercise scores of 9.90 or better toward its opening event total of 49.575. Graduate Victoria Nguyen started the Gators off with a 9.9, which was equaled by Danie Ferris and Selena Harris-Miranda. Senior Leanne Wong posted a 9.925 and freshman Taylor Clark equaled her collegiate high of 9.95 to anchor the lineup.



Florida then moved to vault, using four marks of 9.9 or better toward its vault total of 49.50. Wong turned in her first of three consecutive 9.95s Friday to lead the Gators on vault. Harris-Miranda was just behind her at 9.925, while Nguyen and Ferris each earned 9.9.



The Gators matched their second-highest uneven bars total of season (49.575) on the third rotation. Wong turned in a team-high 9.95, followed closely by 9.925s from Harris-Miranda and Alyssa Arana. Anya Pilgrim started off the rotation with a 9.9.



Florida finished the meet on balance beam, earning a 49.575. Marks of 9.95 from both Harris-Miranda and Wong led the meet, while Nguyen was close with her 9.925. Pilgrim turned in her second consecutive 9.9 for the evening on beam.



The all-around featured three of the nation's top performers this season. Oregon State's Jade Carey won at 39.85, followed by Wong (39.775) and Harris-Miranda (39.70).



EVENT WINNERS:

Scores are combined from both NCAA Second Round sessions to determine event winners:



Vault: Leanne Wong, Florida 9.95

Jade Carey, Oregon State 9.95

Bars: Leanne Wong, Florida 9.95

Madelyn Williams, California 9.95

Jade Carey, Oregon State 9.95

Beam: Selena Harris-Miranda, Florida 9.95

Leanne Wong, Florida 9.95

Jade Carey, Oregon State 9.95

Mya Lauzon, California 9.95

Floor: Jade Carey, Oregon State 10.00

AA: Jady Carey, Oregon State 39.85



FOR A CAUSE:

Many of the Gators accessorized their hair tonight with a Leanne Wong bow. For the third consecutive year, the Gators wore the bows for a cause at regionals, with Autism Awareness and Project Rescue being benefitted following prior regionals. Make a Wish is the 2025 cause as the team has interacted with some children who've gotten to live their dream experience through the organization.





GATOR PERFORMANCE NOTES:





* The 198.225 is Florida's second-highest total this season and is the highest in NCAA Second Round action across the nation's four regions.



* Three Gator event totals were 49.575 Friday - bars, beam and floor.



* Three of the nation's top five all-around totals in 2025 NCAA Regional Second Round action were posted in the Tuscaloosa Regional:



* Jade Carey, Oregon State 39.85 (Tuscaloosa)



* Faith Torres, Oklahoma 39.80 (Seattle)



* Leanne Wong, Florida 39.775 (Tuscaloosa)



* Gabrielle Stephen, Michigan St 3975 (University Park)



* Selena Harris-Miranda, Florida 39.70 (Tuscaloosa)



* With winning a share of three event titles Friday, Leanne Wong moves into a tie for fourth at 86 on Florida's career wins chart. She shared the No. 4 spot with Gator Great Melissa Miller (1986-89).



* Collegiate bests tonight:



* Taylor Clark (floor) 9.95



COACH ROWLAND SAID:



"This is our second time this season here in Coleman and getting ready to compete again on Sunday. Grateful that the Gators continue to dance into the Sweet 16. It really was a phenomenal performance this evening. And so chill, so calm. This team's vibes just were so calm, cool and collected.







"On Sunday, we are looking forward just to do what the Gators do best - go out there, have a lot of fun and just do what they do on a daily basis." - Florida Head Coach Jenny Rowland





UP NEXT:

NCAA Regional Finals are contested in four sites across the nation. The University Park and Salt Lake regions hold team finals on Saturday, April 5. Final round action for the Tuscaloosa and Seattle regions is scheduled for Sunday, April 6. The top two teams in each regional final advance to the April 17 & 19 NCAA Championships in Ft. Worth, Texas.



2025 Regional Sites - April 2-April 6

Region



Teams Advancing to Region Final



April 5 - Final Round



University Park, Pa. (Penn State) @ 5 p.m. ET ESPN+



Arkansas, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan State



Salt Lake City, Utah (Utah) @ 7 p.m. ET ESPN+



UCLA, Denver, Minnesota, Utah



April 6 - Final Round



Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Alabama at 6 p.m. ET ESPN+



Alabama, California, Florida, Oregon State



Seattle, Wash. (Washington) at 8 p.m. ET ESPN+



Arizona, Auburn, Missouri, Oklahoma



No. 3 Florida in NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional Second Round - Session II

Team Totals



April 4, 2025 - Coleman Coliseum



Team



Vault



Bars



Beam



Floor



Total



Florida^



49.500



49.575



49.575



49.575



198.225



Oregon State^



48.975



49.175



49.375



49.525



197.050



NC State



49.100



48.850



49.200



49.125



196.275



Clemson



48.575



48.900



49.325



49.075



195.875



NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional Second Round - Session I



California^



49.150



49.450



49.475



49.475



197.550



Alabama^



49.150



49.300



49.225



49.600



197.275



North Carolina



49.125



48.900



49.325



48.900



196.250



Iowa



48.850



48.875



49.100



49.175



196.000



^ advance to Sunday's Regional Final