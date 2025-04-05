JasonHigdon
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - No. 3 seed Florida gymnastics is headed to Sunday's NCAA Regional final round after winning its second round session Friday in NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional Second Round action. The Gators are back in the University of Alabama's Coleman Coliseum Sunday for regional final action..
The Gators tallied the day's top total across both of the Tuscaloosa Regional Second Round sessions. Florida's 198.225 is the team second-highest total of the season.
Florida now joins No. 6 seed California (197.55), No. 11 Alabama (197.275) and No. 14 Oregon State (197.05) for Sunday's NCAA Regional Final at 6 p.m. ET. The top two teams in Sunday's competition advance to the NCAA Championships, set for April 17 and 19 in Ft. Worth, Texas.
Tonight's Meet:
A blind draw determined the competition order for today's regional competition. The Gators used five floor exercise scores of 9.90 or better toward its opening event total of 49.575. Graduate Victoria Nguyen started the Gators off with a 9.9, which was equaled by Danie Ferris and Selena Harris-Miranda. Senior Leanne Wong posted a 9.925 and freshman Taylor Clark equaled her collegiate high of 9.95 to anchor the lineup.
Florida then moved to vault, using four marks of 9.9 or better toward its vault total of 49.50. Wong turned in her first of three consecutive 9.95s Friday to lead the Gators on vault. Harris-Miranda was just behind her at 9.925, while Nguyen and Ferris each earned 9.9.
The Gators matched their second-highest uneven bars total of season (49.575) on the third rotation. Wong turned in a team-high 9.95, followed closely by 9.925s from Harris-Miranda and Alyssa Arana. Anya Pilgrim started off the rotation with a 9.9.
Florida finished the meet on balance beam, earning a 49.575. Marks of 9.95 from both Harris-Miranda and Wong led the meet, while Nguyen was close with her 9.925. Pilgrim turned in her second consecutive 9.9 for the evening on beam.
The all-around featured three of the nation's top performers this season. Oregon State's Jade Carey won at 39.85, followed by Wong (39.775) and Harris-Miranda (39.70).
EVENT WINNERS:
Scores are combined from both NCAA Second Round sessions to determine event winners:
Vault: Leanne Wong, Florida 9.95
Jade Carey, Oregon State 9.95
Bars: Leanne Wong, Florida 9.95
Madelyn Williams, California 9.95
Jade Carey, Oregon State 9.95
Beam: Selena Harris-Miranda, Florida 9.95
Leanne Wong, Florida 9.95
Jade Carey, Oregon State 9.95
Mya Lauzon, California 9.95
Floor: Jade Carey, Oregon State 10.00
AA: Jady Carey, Oregon State 39.85
FOR A CAUSE:
Many of the Gators accessorized their hair tonight with a Leanne Wong bow. For the third consecutive year, the Gators wore the bows for a cause at regionals, with Autism Awareness and Project Rescue being benefitted following prior regionals. Make a Wish is the 2025 cause as the team has interacted with some children who've gotten to live their dream experience through the organization.
GATOR PERFORMANCE NOTES:
* The 198.225 is Florida's second-highest total this season and is the highest in NCAA Second Round action across the nation's four regions.
* Three Gator event totals were 49.575 Friday - bars, beam and floor.
* Three of the nation's top five all-around totals in 2025 NCAA Regional Second Round action were posted in the Tuscaloosa Regional:
* Jade Carey, Oregon State 39.85 (Tuscaloosa)
* Faith Torres, Oklahoma 39.80 (Seattle)
* Leanne Wong, Florida 39.775 (Tuscaloosa)
* Gabrielle Stephen, Michigan St 3975 (University Park)
* Selena Harris-Miranda, Florida 39.70 (Tuscaloosa)
* With winning a share of three event titles Friday, Leanne Wong moves into a tie for fourth at 86 on Florida's career wins chart. She shared the No. 4 spot with Gator Great Melissa Miller (1986-89).
* Collegiate bests tonight:
* Taylor Clark (floor) 9.95
COACH ROWLAND SAID:
"This is our second time this season here in Coleman and getting ready to compete again on Sunday. Grateful that the Gators continue to dance into the Sweet 16. It really was a phenomenal performance this evening. And so chill, so calm. This team's vibes just were so calm, cool and collected.
"On Sunday, we are looking forward just to do what the Gators do best - go out there, have a lot of fun and just do what they do on a daily basis." - Florida Head Coach Jenny Rowland
UP NEXT:
NCAA Regional Finals are contested in four sites across the nation. The University Park and Salt Lake regions hold team finals on Saturday, April 5. Final round action for the Tuscaloosa and Seattle regions is scheduled for Sunday, April 6. The top two teams in each regional final advance to the April 17 & 19 NCAA Championships in Ft. Worth, Texas.
2025 Regional Sites - April 2-April 6
Region
Teams Advancing to Region Final
April 5 - Final Round
University Park, Pa. (Penn State) @ 5 p.m. ET ESPN+
Arkansas, Kentucky, LSU, Michigan State
Salt Lake City, Utah (Utah) @ 7 p.m. ET ESPN+
UCLA, Denver, Minnesota, Utah
April 6 - Final Round
Tuscaloosa, Ala. (Alabama at 6 p.m. ET ESPN+
Alabama, California, Florida, Oregon State
Seattle, Wash. (Washington) at 8 p.m. ET ESPN+
Arizona, Auburn, Missouri, Oklahoma
No. 3 Florida in NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional Second Round - Session II
Team Totals
April 4, 2025 - Coleman Coliseum
Team
Vault
Bars
Beam
Floor
Total
Florida^
49.500
49.575
49.575
49.575
198.225
Oregon State^
48.975
49.175
49.375
49.525
197.050
NC State
49.100
48.850
49.200
49.125
196.275
Clemson
48.575
48.900
49.325
49.075
195.875
NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional Second Round - Session I
California^
49.150
49.450
49.475
49.475
197.550
Alabama^
49.150
49.300
49.225
49.600
197.275
North Carolina
49.125
48.900
49.325
48.900
196.250
Iowa
48.850
48.875
49.100
49.175
196.000
^ advance to Sunday's Regional Final
