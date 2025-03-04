ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Wong and Nguyen Earn SEC Weekly Awards

Wong and Nguyen Earn SEC Weekly Awards


GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A pair of Gators - Victoria Nguyen and Leanne Wong - earn weekly Southeastern Conference gymnastics honors after their performance in Florida's win versus then No. 8 Missouri.


Wong claims her third SEC Gymnast of the Week of the season after posting the nation's top all-around total of the weekend (39.75). It is the seventh SEC Gymnast of the Week honor of Wong's career.

Nguyen earns her first SEC Specialist of the Week award after posting a near-perfect 9.975 in her 2025 vault debut. She shares the weekly honor with Oklahoma's Elle Mueller.

The SEC Freshman of the Week went to LSU's Kailin Chio.


This season, five different Gators have claimed SEC Weekly Awards - Sloane Blakely (Week 7 SEC Specialist) Danie Ferris (Week 2 Specialist), Selena Harris-Miranda (Week 4 & 7 Gymnast), Nguyen (Week 9 Specialist) and Wong (Week 2, 7 & 9 Gymnast).


Victoria Nguyen -SEC Co-Specialist of the Week:

* Equaled collegiate best of 9.975 in first vault performance of 2025 to take second versus Missouri.
* Has competed three events in 2025, setting or equaling her collegiate best in each.
* Led off Florida floor lineup with a 9.90. Third 9.9 or higher floor mark of season.

* Six 2025 balance beam marks 9.85 or better, including a 9.875 versus Missouri.


Leanne Wong - SEC Gymnast of the Week:

* Closed February action with the nation's high all-around for the weekend of 39.75. It ties for the nation's No. 4 all-around total of the season and equals her season high.
* Won fifth all-around title of 2025 and 19th of career. No. 7 on Florida career all-around win chart.
* Won three event titles vs Missouri, moving into a tie with Kristen Guise (1993-96) for sixth at 78 on Florida's career wins chart.
* Equaled season bests for uneven bars (9.975), vault (9.925) and all-around (39.75)
* Leads Florida in 2025 with 17 event wins
* No. 2 in Road to National all-around rankings with 39.665 NQS. No. 3 in bars (9.940), No. 5 in vault (9.915), No. T8 in floor (9.925) and No. T18 in beam (9.890 and

UP NEXT:
Florida closes regular-season road action Friday at No. 14 Alabama. The Tide is coming off its season-best of 197.65 earned in Friday's win at then No. 16 Arkansas (197.425).
 
