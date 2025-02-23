JasonHigdon
Nov 5, 2021
9,880
- 104,893
- 113
No. 5 Florida Gymnastics Loses 198.075 -196.625 at No. 1 Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. - It was a rough night for No. 5 Florida gymnastics with two All-American Gators suffering injuries in the 198.075 - 196.625 loss to No. 1 Oklahoma in front of 9,880 Friday at the Lloyd Noble Center.
The injured Gators - sophomore Anya Pilgrim and senior Sloane Blakely - will be evaluated by team doctors when the Florida returns to Gainesville.
THIS EVENING’S MEET
Florida turned in five solid routines following a Pilgrim’s fall in the lead-off spot. Pilgrim was able to finish the routine but did not appear in the other lineup she was slated to compete, balance beam. Two Gators were among a four-way tie for second at 9.90 in the final bars standings - Skye Blakely and Leanne Wong.
Two Gators posted vault mark of 9.9 or better Friday - Selena Harris-Miranda (9.925) and Wong (9.90). Harris-Miranda shared second with OU’s Keira Wells in the vault standings. Sophomores Danie Ferris and Gabby Disidore also turned in vault marks of 9.875. That mark is a collegiate best for Disidore.
Sloane Blakely, the reigning Southeastern Conference Specialist of the Week after earning a floor 10.0 last Friday, was unable to complete the routine after her opening tumbling pass. Florida was led on floor by Wong’s 9.925 and Harris-Miranda’s 9.90.
Florida couldn’t keep pace with OU’s floor scores on the final rotation. Every Sooner posted a mark of 9.925 or better - including a 10.0 by Faith Torrez - and the Gators were forced to count a miss on balance beam. Victoria Nguyen and Wong led Florida on the event at 9.875 to be among a five-way tie for second.
Torrez won the all-around at 39.775, followed by teammate Jordan Bowers (39.65). Wong was third at 39.60 with Harris-Miranda taking fourth at 39.50.
Event winners:
Faith Torrez, OU 9.95 Vault
Jordan Bower, OU 9.925 Bars
Faith Torrez, OU 9.925 Beam
Faith Torrez, OU 10.00 Floor
Faith Torrez, OU 39.775 All-Around
HEAR FROM FLORIDA COACH JENNY ROWLAND:
“Having a rough competition is one thing. Having a bumpy competition with injuries is a different level. We’re keeping Anya (Pilgrim) and Sloane (Blakely) in our thoughts and prayers. Extremely grateful for their fierce competitiveness and what they've done up to now and now it's time for this team to rally and put our best foot forward. We still have a season to go. This team will reset, refocus and get ready for what's next on Monday.
“Thankfully, there are some athletes who have been ready to shine and make the most of their moment, so their moment may come a little bit sooner than expected. That's just something that through continued preparation in the gym, they'll be ready to raise their hand in the next coming meets.” - Florida Head Coach Jenny Rowland
RECORDS:
Florida (7-3, 2-3 SEC)
Oklahoma (11-1, 5-1 SEC)
THE SERIES:
Florida leads Oklahoma 18-15-1
NATIONAL RANK:
Florida - No. 5 in the Feb. 17 Road to Nationals standings<https://roadtonationals.com/results/standings/season/2025/2/0/5>
Oklahoma - No. 1
UP NEXT:
Florida closes February action when No. 8 Missouri comes to Gainesville for Equality Night presented by GFL Environmental. Next Friday’s meet marks the seventh consecutive competition the Gators face a top-15 opponent.
Missouri won 197.425 - 197.35 over No. 12 Georgia tonight in Columbia, Mo.
Meet: No. 5 Florida vs. No. 8 Missouri
When: Friday, Feb. 28 at 5:45 p.m. ET
Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center <https://www.oconnellcenter.ufl.edu/events/gymnastics-vs-missouri-equality-night/>
TV: SEC Network <https://www.espn.com/watch/player/_/id/b4201ca0-9b65-47be-bd70-7f453e990180>
Live Scores: Virtius<https://virti.us/start>
Tickets: $15-$30<https://am.ticketmaster.com/gators/...NGLE&camefrom=CFC_GATORS_WEB_SCHED_GYM-SINGLE>
No. 5 Florida at No. 1 Oklahoma
Final Team Totals
Feb. 21, 2025 ● Lloyd Noble Center (9,880)
Team
Vault
Bars
Beam
Floor
Total
Oklahoma
49.475
49.425
49.400
49.775
198.075
Florida
49.375
49.275
48.625
49.350
196.625
