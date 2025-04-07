No. 3 Florida Gymnastics Wins NCAA Regional Final



TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - No. 3 seed Florida gymnastics advances to NCAA Championships action after winning Sunday's NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional, held in front of 2,466 at Coleman Coliseum.



The Gators moves ahead to its 41st NCAA Championship, set for April 17 and 19 in Ft. Worth, Texas.



It took contributions from all the Gators to take Sunday's narrow team win. Florida claimed its 22nd NCAA Regional team title at 197.70, while host No. 11 Alabama grabbed the other advancing position at 197.675. No. 6 California was third (197.575) and No. 14 Oregon State rounded out the days results at 196.875.



Tonight's Meet:

All the top seeds in each of the four NCAA Regional sites started final competition on uneven bars.



Florida started the day with a solid bars set, posting the day's high of 49.55 on the event. Three Gators led with marks of 9.925 - Alyssa Arana, Skye Blakely and Riley McCusker. Selena Harris-Miranda also turned in a 9.9.



Florida then moved to balance beam, hitting all routines but a few bobbles held back the scoring potential. Harris-Miranda was the only Gator to reach 9.90. Arana and Victoria Nguyen also posted 9.875s.



Three Gators posted floor exercise marks of 9.9 or better toward its total of 49.50. Leanne Wong led at 9.95 to share the day's floor title. Nguyen opened and Taylor Clark anchored the lineup with 9.9s.



Florida took a two-tenths lead into the final rotation and needed every bit to hold off the Tide finishing on floor.



The Gators closed the meet on vault, posting the day's high of 49.35. Anya Pilgrim led off the lineup with a 9.9, which was matched by Wong. Those 9.9s shared the day's win for vault. All other Gator vault marks were 9.85s.



EVENT WINNERS:

Scores from Sunday's NCAA Final Round competition:



Vault:

Anya Pilgrim, Florida 9.90



Leanne Wong, Florida 9.90



Corinne Bunagan, Alabama 9.90



Madelyn Williams, California 9.90





Bars:

Chloe LaCoursiere, Alabama 9.95



Madelyn Williams, California 9.95



Casey Brown, California 9.95



Beam:

Gabby Gladieux, Alabama 9.95



Mya Lauzon, California 9.95



Jade Carey, Oregon State 9.95



Floor:

Leanne Wong, Florida 9.95



Mya Lauzon, California 9.95



Jade Carey, Oregon State 9.95



Lilly Hudson, Alabama 9.95



AA: Jade Carey, Oregon State 39.70



GATOR PERFORMANCE NOTES:



* Florida wins its 22nd NCAA Regional title and second consecutive - 1982, '84, '85, '87, '97, '05, '06, '07, '08, '09, '10, '12, '13, '14, '15, '16, '17, '18, '21, '22, '24 and '25.



* The 0.025 margin equals Florida's narrowest win in NCAA Regional action since taking a 195.75 - 195.725 win over Georgia in 1997.



* Leanne Wong's two titles (vault, floor) moves her into sole possession of No. 4 at 88 on Florida Career Wins Chart.



COACH ROWLAND SAID:



"The Gators keep dancing and we get to go to Fort Worth for NCAA nationals. It was a tough competition today, amazing gymnastics from all the teams here. It was a hopefully a rinse and repeat type of performance from day one. But that never happens, and yet the Gators still prevailed.







Extremely proud of every single team member, Everybody contributed to every event and every score as every little detail mattered. And it was enough today. Even though we know it probably wasn't our best performance, but still, it was enough. Can't wait to go to Fort Worth. Go Gators!" - Florida Head Coach Jenny Rowland





UP NEXT:

NCAA Championships are back in Fort Worth, Texas for the eighth time since 2015. The top two teams in each of the four regional final sites advance to the April 17 & 19 NCAA Championships in Ft. Worth, Texas



Florida competes in the NCAA Championships' afternoon semifinal on April 17. Competition begins at 4:30 p.m. ET and airs on ESPN2.



NCAA Championships competition schedule:

April 17 Semifinal



Afternoon semi:

Alabama, Florida, TBA, TBA

4:30 p.m. ET ESPN2



Evening semi:

UCLA, LSU, Michigan State, Utah

9 p.m. ET ESPN2



April 19 Team Final 4 p.m. ET ABC



No. 3 Florida in NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional Final Round

Team Totals



April 6, 2025 - Coleman Coliseum (2,466)

Team

Vault

Bars

Beam

Floor

Total





Florida^



49.350



49.550



49.300



49.500



197.700





Alabama^



49.175



49.475



49.500



49.525



197.675





California



49.300



49.450



49.450



49.375



197.575





Oregon State



49.100



49.300



49.000



49.475



196.875



^ advance to NCAA Championships