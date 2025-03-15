GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A trio of 10.0s helped lift No. 3 Florida gymnastics to the nation’s season-high of 198.625 Friday in its win over No. 10 Kentucky for Senior Night & GNV Night presented by Florida Dairy Farmers.



Kentucky posted its second-highest total of the season, 197.725, in front of 8,071 at the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.



Both Florida and defending NCAA champion LSU head into the March 22 Southeastern Conference Championships as the nation’s only teams to post three consecutive team totals of 198.00 or better this season.



Florida led throughout the meet, boosted from the opening event with the nation’s top vault total of 49.70.



Three different Gators found perfection Friday, starting with sophomore Danie Ferris earning her first collegiate 10.0 on vault. Junior All-American Selena Harris-Miranda posted her first balance beam 10.0. Earlier this season, she became the nation’s first to earn a vault 10.0. Senior All-American Leanne Wong closed her evening with the second floor exercise 10.0 of her career. That was her 10th perfect mark of her career, moving her to second on Florida’s career 10.0s list.



Harris-Miranda shared the uneven bars win with sophomore Alyssa Arana at 9.95. The all-around total of 39.875 by Harris-Miranda is the nation’s high this season and gives her all-around win No. 4 for 2025.



Wong’s runner-up total of 39.725 is also among the nation’s leading all-around totals. The duo have eight appearances among the nation’s top 15 all-around totals of 2025.



SENIOR NIGHT SALUTE:

The careers of Florida’s two graduates and four seniors - Sloane Blakely, Bri Edwards, Ellie Lazzari, Riley McCusker, Victoria Nguyen and Leanne Wong - plus Morgan Hurd and manager Will Gomez were celebrated in Friday’s post-meet ceremony.



Florida Gators Seniors Class Notes:



* Advanced to NCAA team final in 2021 (4th), 2022 (2nd), 2023 (2nd) and 2024 (4th)

* One NCAA individual champion (Wong - 2024 bars)

* Won 2021, 2022, 2023 & 2024 Southeastern Conference regular-season trophies

* Swept 2022 & 2023 Southeastern Conference regular-season and Championship meet titles

* Earned 29 All-America honors (Blakely/1, Lazzari/2, McCusker/1, Nguyen/3 & Wong/22)

* Four SEC event titles (2023 Blakely - vault; 2021: Lazzari - beam; 2022 & 2023 Wong - beam)

* Each earned WCGA Scholastic All-American and Academic All-Southeastern Conference honors during their collegiate careers

* Three already graduated with honors with their bachelor’s degrees - Edwards, Lazzari and Nguyen



THIS EVENING’S MEET:

Senior Night opened with a bang as Florida posted the nation’s vault high of 49.70. Boosting that total was sophomore Danie Ferris’ first collegiate 10.0. The only other in the nation who entered the weekend with a vault 10.0 this season is teammate Selena Harris-Miranda, who anchored the lineup with a near-perfect 9.975. Graduate Victoria Nguyen was just off her collegiate best with a 9.95. Sophomore Gabby Disidore matched her collegiate vault best of 9.875 for the third time in the last four meets.



The Gators were just under their season uneven bars best with their 49.55 Friday. Florida’s final two competitors - Harris-Miranda and Alyssa Arana - led with marks of 9.95. That score is a collegiate best for Arana.



Florida’s total of 49.65 is the team third appearance among the nation’s top five balance beam scores in 2025. Harris-Miranda’s first beam 10.0 led the lineup, which included three marks of 9.9 or better - Wong (9.95), Anya Pilgrim (9.925) and Skylar Draser (9.90).



All six turned in floor exercise marks of 9.90 or better Friday as the Gators tallied a season-high 49.725. Wong closed her Exactech Arena performances with a 10.0. Three others set or equaled collegiate floor bests. Freshman Taylor Clark set her collegiate-best of 9.95. Nguyen (9.925) and Disidore (9.90) equaled their floor highs. Harris-Miranda also earned a 9.95 and Ferris anchored the floor set with a 9.90.



Event winners:



Danie Ferris, UF 10.0 Vault



Alyssa Arana, UF 9.95 Bars



Selena Harris-Miranda, UF 9.95 Bars



Selena Harris-Miranda, UF 10.0 Beam



Leanne Wong, UF 10.0 Floor



Selena Harris-Miranda, UF 39.875 All-Around



TRIPLE 10.0s:

Florida entered the meet as the nation’s only team with a pair of 10.0s in a single meet and went one better tonight. On Valentine’s Day versus Auburn, Leanne Wong earned a 10.0 on balance beam followed by Sloane Blakely’s floor 10.0.



Tonight two Gators earned their first 10.0s on vault and beam. Wong finished the evening with her second floor 10.0.



* Sophomore Danie Ferris started 2025 home action on January 10 by equaling her collegiate vault best of 9.95 and ended home competition upping that best to a 10.0.

* Both of the nation’s 2025 vault 10.0s belong to the Gators. Junior Selena Harris-Miranda turned in the first on Feb. 28 versus Missouri. Ferris earned the second tonight versus Kentucky.

* Ferris is the ninth different Gator with a vault 10.0 and now UF has 19 vault 10.0

* Selena Harris-Miranda earned her first balance beam 10.0 tonight. Her previous high of 9.975 was posted twice, including earlier this season.

* It is her second 10.0 of the season, as she turned in the nation’s first vault 10.0 on Feb. 28.

* She’s found perfection seven times in her career - vault (5x), bars (3-16-24) and now beam.

* Leanne Wong earned her 10th career 10.0 tonight. She now has four 10.0s on bars, three for beam, two on floor and one for vault.

* She now moves into sole possession of second on Florida’s career 10.0 chart.

* Wong is the seventh Gator with multiple floor 10.0s

* Of Florida’s 91 overall 10.0s, 19 came on vault, 17 on beam and 31 on floor.

* This is the fourth time Florida’s had three 10.0s in a single meet. It is the second time the 10.0s came from three different Gators:



3-14-2025 Danie Ferris (vault), Selena Harris-Miranda (beam), Leanne Wong (floor)



4-2-2022 Trinity Thomas (vault & floor), Wong (vault)



1-16-2021 Trinity Thomas (vault & floor), Nya Reed (floor)



1-29-2016 Alex McMurtry (bars), Bridget Sloan (beam), Kennedy Baker (floor)



GATOR PERFORMANCE NOTES:



* Florida’s team total is the nation’s 2025 leader (LSU’s 198.575 on March 7 is No. 2). The 198.625 is No. 2 all-time for Florida, trailing only the 198.775 set April 2, 2022 at the NCAA Auburn Regional Final.

* Selena Harris-Miranda’s 39.875 takes the top spot among the nation’s 2025 all-around totals. It is just off her collegiate high of 39.90 set March 16, 2024 while with UCLA.

* Eight of the nation’s top six all-around totals of the season have been posted by Selena Harris-Miranda and Leanne Wong:

* 39.875 Selena Harris-Miranda (Florida)

* 39.825 Jade Carey (Oregon State)

* 39.80 Kailin Chio (LSU), Grace McCallum (Utah), Carey

* 39.775 Haleigh Bryant (LSU), Jordan Bowers (Oklahoma), Faith Torrez (Oklahoma)

* 39.75 Leanne Wong (Florida 2x), Harris Miranda, Mya Lauzon (California), Bryant, Jordan Chiles (UCLA), Torrez

* 39.725 Harris-Miranda, Wong (3x), Carey (2x), Aleah Finnegan (LSU 2x), Chio, Bryant, Bowers, Torrez, Makenna Smith (Utah), Audrey Davis (OU)

* Leanne Wong’s floor win is the 82nd event title of her career. She is one away from tying Kytra Hunter for No. 5 on Florida’s Career Wins chart.

* Selena Harris-Miranda upped her career total of event wins to 58 tonight, which includes 14 as a Gator. She has at least one win for each of the five events this season.

* Alyssa Arana had then collegiate uneven bars bests of 9.875 in the last three meets. She raised her collegiate high to 9.95 tonight to share her first bars win with Selena Harris-Miranda.

* Gabby Disidore posted her collegiate-vault best of 9.875 in three of the last four meets and her floor best of 9.9 in two of the last three meets.

* Eight Gator equaled or set collegiate bests Friday:

* Alyssa Arana - 9.95 (bars)

* Taylor Clark - 9.95 (floor)

* Gabby Disidore - 9.875 (vault), floor (9.90)

* Skylar Draser - 9.90 (beam)

* Danie Ferris - 10.0 (vault)

* Selena Harris-Miranda - 10.0 (beam)

* Victoria Nguyen - 9.925 (floor)

* Leanne Wong - 10.0 (floor)



HEAR FROM FLORIDA COACH JENNY ROWLAND:



“It really was a spectacular evening to send off our seniors. And what a way to finish off their career in the O’Dome. So extremely proud of everybody. The commitment and dedication everybody's been putting in, the intention in and out in the gym, and it's paying off. This team just keeps getting better and I’m extremely proud of them. This really great sendoff should give them a lot of confidence heading into postseason. So postseason, let's go!” - Florida Head Coach Jenny Rowland



RECORDS:

Florida (10-3, 5-3 SEC)

Kentucky (6-6, 3-5 SEC)



THE SERIES:

Florida leads Kentucky 97-2



NATIONAL RANK:

Florida - No. 3 in the March 10 Road to Nationals standings

Kentucky - No. 10



UP NEXT:

Post-season action begins Saturday at the 44th edition of the Southeastern Conference Championships.



When: Saturday, March 22

Session I (Seeds 5-8): 3:30 p.m. ET

Session II (Seeds 1-4; includes Florida): 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Legacy Arena | Birmingham, Ala.

Network: SEC Network with Olympians Samantha Peszek, Aly Raisman and John Roethlisberger calling the action with Taylor Davis providing in-meet reports

Tickets: $25





No. 3 Florida versus No. 10 Kentucky

Final Team Totals



March 14, 2025 ● Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center (8,071)



Team

Vault

Bars

Beam

Floor

Total



Florida



49.700



49.550



49.650



49.725



198.625





Kentucky



49.375



49.300



49.575



49.475



197.725