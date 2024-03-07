Three St. Mary’s Gaels players to watch against Florida

Hector















The Florida Gators are looking to get back on track after losing to the UCF Knights Wednesday night. The Gators have an 8-4 record this season and will look to rebound against the St. Mary’s Gaels.







The Gaels have played well this season as they also have an 8-4 record with wins against Utah Valley, Oakland, and Seattle. Here are three St. Mary’s Gaels players to watch against the Florida Gators this weekend.







1B Christian Almanzo







Graduate senior first baseman Christian Almanzo is coming off a monster 2023 season in which he was First Team All-Conference. The former Utah transfer is having another huge 2024 season and will be a tough test for the Gators’ pitching staff.







In the 2023 season, Almanzo has played and started in all twelve games. Almanzo is slashing .429/.533/1.000 with 21 hits, eight doubles, one triple, six home runs, sixteen RBIs, and a 1.533 OPS.







Christian Almanzo is one of the best hitters the Florida pitching staff will face early in the season. The Gators have had their struggles on the mound and Alamnzo is not a hitter to want to leave any pitches over the plate.







2. LHP Dylan Delvecchio







Junior left-handed pitcher Dylan Delvecchio will likely be the Saturday night starter for the St. Mary’s Gaels in this weekend's series versus Florida. Delvecchio has pitched very well through his first three appearances of the season.







In his junior season, Delvecchio has made three appearances and two starts in the 2024 season. Delvecchio has a 1-0 record with a 1.88 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, a .146 opponent batting average, and 20 strikeouts in 14.1 innings pitched.







The Golden State native is one of the best pitchers in the West Coast Conference. Delvecchio has a three-pitch mix that includes a fastball in the upper 80s and tops out at 90 mph. He also has a plus changeup that can force some swing-and-miss.







3. OF Dalton Mashore







Senior outfielder Dalton Mashore might be having a breakout season for the Gaels this season. Mashore started in all 51 games last season but only batted .240 but could run the bases well.







During the 2024 season, Mashore started in all twelve games. Mashore slashed .349/.462/.767 with fifteen hits, four doubles, two triples, four home runs, ten RBIs, nine walks, four stolen bases, and a 1.226 OPS.







The former JUCO transfer is down to his final season of collegiate baseball and is looking to finish his collegiate career on a high note. Mashore will likely be the leadoff hitter for the Gaels this weekend in Gainesville.