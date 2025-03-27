Three Ole Miss Rebels to watch against Florida

Hector











The Florida Gators are back on the road this weekend for a three-game series versus the Ole Miss Rebels. The Florida Gators need to figure some things out after a horrible 0-6 start in conference play.







The Ole Miss Rebels are a Top 15 program in the country with a quality lineup and pitching staff. Ole Miss has an 18-5 record on the season and also has a 4-2 record versus SEC opponents. Here are three Ole Miss Rebels to watch against the Florida Gators.







OF Mitchell Sanford







Senior outfielder Mitchell Sanford was one of the biggest additions for the Rebels in the Transfer Portal. The New Orleans transfer has been one of the top hitters for the Ole Miss Rebels.







In the 2025 season, Sanford has played and started in all 23 games. Sanford is slashing .337/.453/.663 with 29 hits, seven doubles, three triples, five home runs, seventeen walks, and a 1.116 OPS. He also leads the Rebels in stolen bases with six.







The 2024 Southland Conference Hitter of the Year will be a tough out for Florida’s pitching staff. The Gators are coming off a horrendous weekend series in which they were swept at home versus the Georgia Bulldogs.







2. LHP Hunter Elliott







Redshirt junior left-handed pitcher Hunter Elliott has been one of the top southpaw pitchers in the SEC. The Mississippi native was a 2022 Freshman All-American but suffered an elbow injury that sidelined him for most of the 2023 season and all of the 2024 season.







In his redshirt junior season, Elliott has made six starts for the Rebels. Elliott has posted a 4-0 record with a 2.79 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, a .202 opponent batting average, and 40 strikeouts in 29.2 innings pitched.







On the mound, Elliott has a three-pitch mix, including his fastball, changeup, and slider. His fastball usually sits in the low 90s and tops out at 93 mph. Elliott’s changeup is his best secondary pitch which tunnels well with his fastball. His slider has also forced some weak contact and grounders this season.







3. OF Ryan Moerman







Senior outfielder Ryan Moerman was another huge Transfer Portal addition for the Rebels last offseason. The Illinois transfer has been one of the best power hitters in the SEC this season.







In the 2025 season, Moerman has played and started in all 23 games. Moerman is slashing .330/.432/.723 with a team-high 31 hits, ten doubles, nine home runs, 29 RBIs, and a 1.179 OPS.







The Florida pitching staff will have their work cut out for them this weekend against a talented Ole Miss lineup. Moerman has the rest of Ole Miss’s offense has hit well in SEC play. As a team, the Rebels are batting .317 with a 1.087 OPS against SEC teams.









Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss Rebels Series Preview











The Florida Gators are back on the road for their three-game series versus the Ole Miss Rebels. The Gators have a 57-53 all-time record against the Ole Miss Rebels. Florida has struggled in Oxford with a 22-33 record.







Florida comes into Oxford, Mississippi with an 18-9 record but hasn’t won a conference game yet. The Ole Miss Rebels come into the series with a 19-5 record and a 4-2 conference record. Here is the series preview between the Florida Gators and the Ole Miss Rebels.







Ole Miss Rebels







The Ole Miss Rebels will host the Florida Gators for a three-game series. Ole Miss has a 14-2 home record this season. The Rebels will be led by their head coach, Mike Bianco, who’s in his 25th season at Ole Miss.







The Ole Miss pitching staff will also be led by their ace left-handed pitcher, Hunter Elliott. The redshirt junior pitcher is having a huge season for the Rebels after missing the last two seasons due to injuries. Elliott has posted a 4-0 record with a 2.79 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, a .202 opponent batting average, and 40 strikeouts in 29 innings pitched.







On Saturday, senior right-handed pitcher Riley Maddox will be on the mound for the Rebels. Maddox has made six starts this season. He has posted a 3-2 record with a 6.20 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, and 24 strikeouts in 24.2 innings pitched.







In the series finale, senior right-handed pitcher Mason Nichols will get the start for Ole Miss. Nichols has made six starts for the Rebels this season. He has posted a 4.74 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, a .247 opponent batting average, and 32 strikeouts in 24.2 innings pitched.







At the plate, the Ole Miss offense has a very productive offense with some power bats in their lineup. Senior outfielder Mitchell Sanford leads the Rebels offense. The New Orleans transfer is slashing .337/.459/.685 with 30 hits, seven doubles, three triples, six home runs, eighteen walks, and a 1.144 OPS.







Senior outfielder Ryan Moerman is another impact bat for the Rebels. The Illinois transfer is slashing .330/.440/.711 with a team-high 32 hits, ten doubles, nine home runs, 29 RBIs, and a 1.151 OPS. Two other Rebels hitters to watch in the series are Isaac Humphrey and Judd Utermark.







Florida Gators







The Florida Gators are still searching for their first win in conference play after getting swept versus Tennessee and Georgia. The Gators have had issues with some inconsistency with their pitching staff and lineup.







The Florida pitching staff will be led by their freshman right-handed pitcher, Aidan King. King has been one of the best freshmen arms in the country but is coming off his first bad outing against Georgia last weekend. On the season, King has posted a 3-1 record with a 2.39 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, a .200 opponent batting average, and 27 strikeouts in 26.1 innings pitched.







Florida has not announced the starting pitchers for the Friday and Saturday games. Liam Peterson missed his last start due to “general soreness” and could be available this series. Jake Clemente pitched against Florida State in the midweek game and is unlikely to start on the mound in the weekend series. However, he should be available out of the bullpen.







The Florida Gators’ offense looks to bounce back after a couple of poor showing versus two SEC pitching staff. Junior shortstop Colby Shelton has been leading Florida’s offense this season. Shelton is slashing .368/.438/.575 with 39 hits, a team-high thirteen doubles, three home runs, 23 RBIs, and a team-high 1.013 OPS.







Junior catcher Brody Donay has cooled down a bit but is still having a productive season. The former Virginia Tech transfer is slashing .366/.495/.756 with 30 hits, six doubles, eight home runs, and a team-high 1.251 OPS. Two other Florida hitters to watch in this series are Brendan Lawson and Bobby Boser.