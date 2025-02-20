Three Dayton Flyers to watch against Florida

The Florida Gators will host the Dayton Flyers this weekend for a three-game series. The Gators had a great first weekend as they went 3-0 versus the Air Force Falcons. Florida had excellent pitching and offense all weekend long.







The Dayton Flyers come into this series 2-2 on the season. The Flyers have won their last two games versus Western Michigan after getting swept by Monmouth. Here are three Dayton Flyers in this weekend's series to watch against the Florida Gators.







OF Michael DiMartini







Sophomore outfielder Michael DiMartini is one of 31 newcomers for the Dayton Flyers this season. Dayton lost their previous head coach to an assistant coaching position at Vanderbilt, and the Flyers needed to rebuild their roster. DiMartini was one of the top transfers they signed last season.







In the 2025 season, DiMartini has been Dayton’s best hitter. DiMartini went 5-for-14 last weekend with one double, one home run, two RBIs, one walk, four runs scored, one stolen base, and 1.055 OPS.







The Penn State transfer will have plenty of playing time this season. DiMartini only had seven at-bats last season but will be a key offensive contributor for Dayton. The Pennsylvania native is a good athlete who covers a lot of ground and has plus arm strength.







2. RHP Chris Peguero







One of the few returning players from last season is veteran right-handed pitcher Chris Peguero. The redshirt senior opened last season as the ace of Dayton’s pitching staff. He also had the best pitching performance for the Flyers this past weekend.







In the 2024 season, Peguero appeared and started in eleven games. He posted a 2-5 record with a 7.96 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, one complete game, 2.3 BB/9, and struck out 51 batters in 52 innings pitched.







On the mound, Peguero is a strike thrower who won’t give up many free passes. His fastball sits at 89-91 mph and tops out at 92. He can also mix in a quality slider that sits in the upper-70s. In his first start this season, Peguero got his first loss of the season but pitched well. He threw five innings allowing four hits, one run, one walk, and three strikeouts.







3. INF Rylan Lujo







Freshman infielder Rylan Lujo was the top signee in Dayton’s 2024 recruiting class. The Stoneman Douglas product will be facing against some of his former high school teammates, including redshirt sophomore pitcher Jake Clemente.







Coming out of high school, Lujo was a blue-chip prospect in the Class of 2024. On Perfect Game, Lujo was the 253rd-ranked prospect and the 55th-ranked shortstop in the country. He was also the 41st-ranked prospect and tenth-ranked shortstop in Florida.







Heading into the season, D1 Baseball named Lujo the Preseason Atlantic 10 Freshman of the Year. In his first four games, Lujo is slashing .231/.375/.308 with three hits, one double, two runs scored, one walk, and a stolen base.