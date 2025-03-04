Three Harvard Crimson Players to watch against Florida

The Florida Gators will have one more non-conference weekend series before heading into SEC play. The Gators will host the Harvard Crimson for a three-game weekend series. Florida has had a great start to their 2025 season with an 11-1 record.







The Harvard Crimson are still searching for their first win of the season. They have opened the season with a 0-6 record versus Fordham, Indiana, Michigan State, and Northwestern. Here are three Harvard Crimson players to watch against the Florida Gators.







INF Jordan Kang







Junior infielder Jordan Kang is one of the leading hitters for the Crimson this season. The Golden State native is having a breakout season and doing most of the heavy lifting for Harvard’s lineup.







In the 2025 season, Kang has started in all six games for the Crimson. He’s slashing .333/.429/.778 with six hits, one triple, two home runs, four RBIs, two walks, and a team-high 1.207 OPS.







The Harvard-Westlake School product is the only player on Harvard’s roster with multiple home runs. He’ll bat in the heart of Harvard’s lineup. He was named the eighth-best 2025 MLB Draft prospect from the Ivy League.







2. RHP Truman Pauley







With Harvard’s ace pitcher, Callan Fang, likely to miss the Florida series, the Crimson needs another pitcher to lead their staff. Sophomore right-handed pitcher Truman Pauley has been their best starting pitcher through their first six games.







In the 2025 season, Pauley has made two starts. Pauley has posted a 0-2 record with a 5.40 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, a .229 opponent batting average, six walks, and eleven strikeouts in ten innings pitched.







On the mound, Pauley has a four-pitch mix, including his fastball, slider, change-up, and cutter. His fastball sits in the low 90s and tops out at 95 mph. Pauley struggled with control and will need to fix that issue to have the breakout season he’s capable of having. Pauley has been Harvard’s Saturday starter but could be promoted to Friday starter role since he’s been their best starter this season.







3. INF/OF George Cooper







Senior outfielder George Cooper is looking to finish his collegiate career on a high note. Cooper has been one of the best hitters for the Crimson for the past two seasons and has earned First Team All-Ivy League in the past.







In his senior season, Cooper has started in all six games. Cooper is slashing .250/.333/.450 with five hits, one double, one home run, a team-high seven RBIs, two walks, and a .783 OPS.







The Crimson offense has had a rough start to their 2025 season, but Cooper could lead Harvard to their first win this season if he gets hot. Cooper will likely be the leadoff hitter for Harvard in the Florida series.