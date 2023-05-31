SEC Announces Television Selections for Four Florida Games

JasonHigdon
The Gators will play the first four games of the season under the lights.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Southeastern Conference announced the television selections for the first four weeks of the 2023 football season, in addition to games streamed on digital platforms.
The Gators will open the season on Aug. 31 when they travel to Salt Lake City to face Utah. The game is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. It will be the Gators' first trip to Utah and it will mark the second game of a home-and-home series between the two teams for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The Gators downed Utah 29-26 last year in Gainesville. Florida and Utah's only previous meeting came in 1977 when the Gators claimed a 38-29 victory in Gainesville. UF leads the all-time series 2-0.
The Gators will then host McNeese on Sept. 9 for this year's home opener in the Swamp. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU. The matchup will mark the first meeting between the Gators and the Cowboys.
The Tennessee Volunteers will make the trip down to Gainesville on Sept. 16 for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN. It will be the 53rd meeting between the two teams with the Gators leading the series 31-21.
Meanwhile, the matchup between UF and Charlotte on Sept. 23 will kick off at 7 p.m. on ESPN+/SECN+. The game will be the first-ever meeting between the two schools.
As previously announced, Florida-Georgia will kick off at 3:30 p.m<https://floridagators.com/news/2023/5/30/football-cbs-announces-game-time-for-florida-georgia.aspx>. on CBS on Oct. 28.
2023 Gators Football Announced TV/Time Schedule:
Date Opponent Network Time
August 31 at Utah ESPN 8 p.m. ET
September 9 vs. McNeese State ESPNU 7:30 p.m. ET
September 16 vs. Tennessee ESPN 7 p.m. ET
September 23 vs. Charlotte ESPN+/SECN+ 7 p.m. ET
October 28 Georgia (Jacksonville) CBS 3:30 p.m. ET
