GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida softball team will appear on TV platforms a minimum of 30 times, including 12 times on the ESPN family of Networks, the Southeastern Conference and ESPN announced on Wednesday.



Eight of the Gators' 12 linear games will be broadcasted on SEC Network, three will air on ESPN2 and the regular-season finale against Oklahoma on May 3 will be an ESPNU production.



Additionally, 10 of Florida's home games will be digitally produced via SEC Network+.



All 14 games of the 2025 SEC Softball Tournament in Athens, Ga., will be televised on May 6-10. 11 games from the first and quarterfinal rounds will air on SEC Network, while the semifinals will be on ESPN2 and the title game on ESPN.



The No. 3/2 Gators open the 2025 season at home on Thursday vs. North Florida at 6 p.m., before traveling to Tampa for the USF-Rawlings Invitational from Feb. 7-9.



2025 Regular Season Broadcast Schedule

Date



Opponent



Time (ET)



Network



March 15



vs. Texas



2 p.m.



SEC Network



March 17



vs. Texas



7 p.m.



SEC Network



March 30



at Auburn



12 p.m.



SEC Network



April 5



vs. Arkansas



5 p.m.



ESPN 2



April 18



vs. Alabama



6 p.m.



SEC Network



April 19



vs. Alabama



2 p.m.



ESPN2



April 26



at LSU



2 p.m.



ESPN2



April 27



at LSU



6 p.m.



SEC Network



April 28



at LSU



7 p.m.



SEC Network



May 1



vs. Oklahoma



12 p.m.



SEC Network



May 2



vs. Oklahoma



11:30 a.m.



SEC Network



May 3



vs. Oklahoma



12 p.m.



ESPNU





Single-Game Ticket Information

Single-game tickets are currently on sale now.