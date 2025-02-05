JasonHigdon
Ring of Honor
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 36,559
-
- 104,354
-
- 113
Florida is set to appear 12 times throughout the regular season across the ESPN family of networks.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida softball team will appear on TV platforms a minimum of 30 times, including 12 times on the ESPN family of Networks, the Southeastern Conference and ESPN announced on Wednesday.
Eight of the Gators' 12 linear games will be broadcasted on SEC Network, three will air on ESPN2 and the regular-season finale against Oklahoma on May 3 will be an ESPNU production.
Additionally, 10 of Florida's home games will be digitally produced via SEC Network+.
All 14 games of the 2025 SEC Softball Tournament in Athens, Ga., will be televised on May 6-10. 11 games from the first and quarterfinal rounds will air on SEC Network, while the semifinals will be on ESPN2 and the title game on ESPN.
The No. 3/2 Gators open the 2025 season at home on Thursday vs. North Florida at 6 p.m., before traveling to Tampa for the USF-Rawlings Invitational from Feb. 7-9.
2025 Regular Season Broadcast Schedule
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
Network
March 15
vs. Texas
2 p.m.
SEC Network
March 17
vs. Texas
7 p.m.
SEC Network
March 30
at Auburn
12 p.m.
SEC Network
April 5
vs. Arkansas
5 p.m.
ESPN 2
April 18
vs. Alabama
6 p.m.
SEC Network
April 19
vs. Alabama
2 p.m.
ESPN2
April 26
at LSU
2 p.m.
ESPN2
April 27
at LSU
6 p.m.
SEC Network
April 28
at LSU
7 p.m.
SEC Network
May 1
vs. Oklahoma
12 p.m.
SEC Network
May 2
vs. Oklahoma
11:30 a.m.
SEC Network
May 3
vs. Oklahoma
12 p.m.
ESPNU
Single-Game Ticket Information
Single-game tickets are currently on sale now. Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida softball team will appear on TV platforms a minimum of 30 times, including 12 times on the ESPN family of Networks, the Southeastern Conference and ESPN announced on Wednesday.
Eight of the Gators' 12 linear games will be broadcasted on SEC Network, three will air on ESPN2 and the regular-season finale against Oklahoma on May 3 will be an ESPNU production.
Additionally, 10 of Florida's home games will be digitally produced via SEC Network+.
All 14 games of the 2025 SEC Softball Tournament in Athens, Ga., will be televised on May 6-10. 11 games from the first and quarterfinal rounds will air on SEC Network, while the semifinals will be on ESPN2 and the title game on ESPN.
The No. 3/2 Gators open the 2025 season at home on Thursday vs. North Florida at 6 p.m., before traveling to Tampa for the USF-Rawlings Invitational from Feb. 7-9.
2025 Regular Season Broadcast Schedule
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
Network
March 15
vs. Texas
2 p.m.
SEC Network
March 17
vs. Texas
7 p.m.
SEC Network
March 30
at Auburn
12 p.m.
SEC Network
April 5
vs. Arkansas
5 p.m.
ESPN 2
April 18
vs. Alabama
6 p.m.
SEC Network
April 19
vs. Alabama
2 p.m.
ESPN2
April 26
at LSU
2 p.m.
ESPN2
April 27
at LSU
6 p.m.
SEC Network
April 28
at LSU
7 p.m.
SEC Network
May 1
vs. Oklahoma
12 p.m.
SEC Network
May 2
vs. Oklahoma
11:30 a.m.
SEC Network
May 3
vs. Oklahoma
12 p.m.
ESPNU
Single-Game Ticket Information
Single-game tickets are currently on sale now. Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683.