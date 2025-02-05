ADVERTISEMENT

New Story SEC & ESPN Announce 2025 Softball TV Schedule

Florida is set to appear 12 times throughout the regular season across the ESPN family of networks.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Florida softball team will appear on TV platforms a minimum of 30 times, including 12 times on the ESPN family of Networks, the Southeastern Conference and ESPN announced on Wednesday.

Eight of the Gators' 12 linear games will be broadcasted on SEC Network, three will air on ESPN2 and the regular-season finale against Oklahoma on May 3 will be an ESPNU production.

Additionally, 10 of Florida's home games will be digitally produced via SEC Network+.

All 14 games of the 2025 SEC Softball Tournament in Athens, Ga., will be televised on May 6-10. 11 games from the first and quarterfinal rounds will air on SEC Network, while the semifinals will be on ESPN2 and the title game on ESPN.

The No. 3/2 Gators open the 2025 season at home on Thursday vs. North Florida at 6 p.m., before traveling to Tampa for the USF-Rawlings Invitational from Feb. 7-9.

2025 Regular Season Broadcast Schedule
Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

Network

March 15

vs. Texas

2 p.m.

SEC Network

March 17

vs. Texas

7 p.m.

SEC Network

March 30

at Auburn

12 p.m.

SEC Network

April 5

vs. Arkansas

5 p.m.

ESPN 2

April 18

vs. Alabama

6 p.m.

SEC Network

April 19

vs. Alabama

2 p.m.

ESPN2

April 26

at LSU

2 p.m.

ESPN2

April 27

at LSU

6 p.m.

SEC Network

April 28

at LSU

7 p.m.

SEC Network

May 1

vs. Oklahoma

12 p.m.

SEC Network

May 2

vs. Oklahoma

11:30 a.m.

SEC Network

May 3

vs. Oklahoma

12 p.m.

ESPNU


Single-Game Ticket Information
Single-game tickets are currently on sale now. Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683.
 
Latest posts

