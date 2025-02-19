ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Wednesday Tilt vs. Florida A&M Postponed

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
36,674
104,848
113
The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. in Gainesville.


GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Wednesday night's baseball game between No. 10 Florida and Florida A&M has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The matchup has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Condron Family Ballpark.

All purchased tickets for tonight's game vs. Florida A&M will remain valid for the rescheduled contest on March 19. Please contact the Gator Ticket Office at (352) 375-4683 for more information.

The Gators shift their focus to their upcoming home series against Dayton, which begins Friday, Feb. 21 at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+. Games two and three are set for Saturday at 4 p.m. and Sunday at 12 p.m. o
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

