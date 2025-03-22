GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A national championship atmosphere awaits the eight teams at the 2025 Southeastern Conference Gymnastics Championships, set for Saturday in the Legacy Arena



The 44th edition of the SEC Championship meet makes its eighth appearance in Birmingham, Ala., since the event moved to neutral sites starting in 2001. Ten of the 23 neutral site SEC meets were won by a team located in the state of the host city (Alabama 2021, 2014, 2011, 2003; Georgia 2008, 2005, 2004; Florida 2010; LSU 2019, 2024). Each SEC Championship since 2006 has been contested on podium.



The top eight teams based on national qualifying average advance to the SEC Championship meet site. The two four-team sessions which started in 2013 continues this season. Teams seeded No. 5-8 (based on March 17 NQS) compete in Saturday's opening session at 3:30 p.m. ET followed by seeds 1-4 at 8 p.m. ET. Scores from the two sessions combine to determine the team and event champions. As the evening session's third seed, Florida chose to begin competition on floor exercise.



The four teams in the SEC Championships' final session are among the nation's top-10: No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Florida, No. 7 Missouri. League teams made up half of the nation's top 10 for eight of the last 16 SEC Championship meets, with six in 2025 the all-time high. This is the first time since 2007 the SEC Championship meet includes the nation's top three teams.



How to Follow the Gators:

Florida competes in the evening session. The meet airs live on the SEC Network with Olympians Samantha Peszek, Aly Raisman and John Roethlisberger calling the action and Taylor Davis providing sideline reports. Gator Great Trinity Thomas is part of the SEC Now announce team leading into each SEC Championships session. A live stream of each apparatus is available.



Saturday, March 22 - Legacy Arena - Birmingham, Ala.

Start Event



V



UB



BB



FX



3:30 p.m. ET



Kentucky



Georgia



Auburn



Alabama



8 p.m. ET



Oklahoma



LSU



Missouri



Florida



Florida in the SEC Championships Meet:

Gators are 12-time SEC Championship meet winners: 1982, '83, '84, '85, '89, '07, '10, '12, '13, '16, '22. '23



In the Gators' Last Meet:

A trio of 10.0s helped lift No. 3 Florida gymnastics to the nation's season-high of 198.625 in its win over No. 10 Kentucky for Senior Night & GNV Night presented by Florida Dairy Farmers



Kentucky posted its second-highest total of the season, 197.725, in front of 8,071 at the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center.



Both Florida and defending NCAA champion LSU head into the March 22 SEC Championships as the nation's only teams to post three consecutive team totals of 198.00 or better this season. This is the second time Florida scored 198-plus in three consecutive meets. The first started with the Gators' 2022 SEC Championship meet win.



Florida led throughout the meet, boosted from the opening event with the nation's top vault total of 49.70.



Three different Gators found perfection in the regular-season finale, starting with sophomore Danie Ferris earning her first collegiate 10.0 on vault. Junior All-American Selena Harris-Miranda posted her first balance beam 10.0. Earlier this season, she became the nation's first to earn a vault 10.0. Senior All-American Leanne Wong closed her evening with the second floor exercise 10.0 of her career. That was her 10th perfect mark of her career, moving her to second on Florida's career 10.0s list.



Harris-Miranda shared the uneven bars win with sophomore Alyssa Arana at 9.95. The all-around total of 39.875 by Harris-Miranda is the nation's second-highest this season and gives her all-around win No. 4 for 2025.



Wong's runner-up total of 39.725 is also among the nation's leading all-around totals. The duo have eight appearances among the nation's top 20 all-around totals of 2025.



SEC Gymnast of the Week Honors for Two Gators:

After their performances Friday, Danie Ferris and Selena Harris-Miranda claimed the final SEC Specialist and Gymnast of the Week honors of the season. It was Ferris' second weekly honor of the season while Harris-Miranda claims her third SEC Gymnast of the Week honor.



A Gator picked up at least one SEC Weekly award in half of the final 10 announcements of 2025.



SEC Gymnast: Harris-Miranda (Week 4, 7, 11), Leanne Wong (Week 2, 7, 9)



SEC Specialist: Sloane Blakely (Week 7), Ferris (Week 2, 11), Victoria Nguyen (Week 9)