New Story No. 3 Florida at North Florida Postponed

The Gators will now face the Ospreys on March 20 in Jacksonville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Today's midweek softball contest of No. 3 Florida at North Florida has been postponed to Thursday, March 20, at 6 p.m. in Jacksonville, Fla., at the UNF Softball Complex.

The Gators (13-2) and the Osprey (10-3) game was postponed due to expected unfavorable weather conditions in Jacksonville this evening.

Florida will now prepare for its upcoming weekend at the Sun Devil Classic in Arizona.

The Gators will play five games while in the Grand Canyon State, starting with California Baptist on Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET.
 
