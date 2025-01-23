No. 3 Gators Gymnastics Open Home SEC Action vs No. 13 Georgia



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - No. 3 Florida gymnastics opens home Southeastern Conference action Friday versus No. 13 Georgia for the Alumni Night presented by Publix. This is the 61st meeting since 2003 between the two longtime league rivals that both bring a top-15 ranking.



The meet starts at 6:15 p.m. in the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Gates open at 5 p.m.



Familiar Opponent:

Georgia is the only team the Gators have met every year of Florida's 53-season history so is an appropriate Alumni Night opponent.



Friday's meet is the 162nd time the two teams have met. The GymDogs lead 93-67-1 all-time, with Florida owning a 41-26-1 advantage since 2003.



A Gator alum and 2011 NCAA vault, Marissa King, is in her first season as a Georgia assistant coach.



Arrive Early to Cheer Your Gators

Be in your Exactech Arena seat by 6:15 p.m. to take in the new floor projection show which leads into the Gators first entrance for the 2025 campaign.



Here's some tips to expedite your trip to the Exactech Arena Friday:



Getting TO the Arena:



* Season parking holders can enter the O'Connell Center lot off Lemerand Drive OR SW 2nd Avenue.

* A complimentary parking shuttle transports fans from which originates at Garage 109 (located at corner of Archer Road and Lemerand Drive to the O'Connell Center. The parking shuttle begins at 4:45 p.m. Parking map for Gator Gymnastics

* Use the Waze app to provide the best route to parking shuttle.

* Check the Parking Lot Availability Tracker to see your options in real time.

* For 5-10 minutes following Gator gymnastics meets, Lemerand Drive will close for north and south bound traffic from University Avenue to Stadium Road to provide pedestrians a safe exit.







Getting IN the Arena:



* To get tickets ahead of Friday's meet, visit the FloridaGators.com ticket site or stop by the Gator Ticket Office (open Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.).

* Gates 1 and 2 will be open for each gymnastics meet. UF students should enter at Gate 3.

* Check out the Exactech Arena's new apparatus layout for 2025 season.

* All Gator Athletics tickets are mobile. Visit Mobile Ticketing Guide to help expediate your entrance into the arena. To help zip through the entrance, be sure to add your tickets to your digital wallet in case of possible connectivity issues outside the gate. Then have tickets up on device to present for scanning.

* Bags are checked before entering the building. Everyone will go through the O'Connell Center metal detectors when entering. When using the metal detectors fans need to empty their pockets prior to screening, then walk through the detector. After that, tickets will be scanned and then you are ready to cheer your Gators!



Friday's Promotions:



* Raising Cane's for Rowdy Reptiles - First 500 UF students get Raising Cane's chicken tenders. Get your snack starting at 4:30 p.m. outside O'Connell Center gate 3.

* Gate 1 Giveaways - Be sure to pick up 2025 Gators Gymnastics season poster, schedule magnet and 10.0 fan cards when you enter at O'Connell Center Gate 1.

· O2B Kid's Corner - Located on the Practice Courts near Gate 4, kids can get free giveaways, temporary tattoos, play games, make posters, meet the mascots & Dazzlers, and more!



How to Follow the Gators:

Follow the action live:



* SEC Network action called by Anastasia Webb and Alex Perlman





Gators in SEC Opener at No. 2 LSU:

Just a tenth of a point gave No. 2 LSU the win over then No. 7 Florida on Jan. 17 for the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. The meet drew 13,515, the third-largest gymnastics crowd in Pete Maravich Assembly Center history and the nation's high of the young 2025 season.



LSU won at 197.55 while Florida turned in a season-best 197.45. In the last 35 meetings, a half a point or less decided 23 contests. Friday's meet was the ninth of the last 27 that a tenth or less was the winning difference. Florida's total (197.45) is the second highest road opening score in program history.



A Gator won a share of three of Friday's event titles. Senior Sloane Blakely's floor exercise routine earned a 10.0 in one judge's eyes. Her final floor score of 9.95 shared the win. On the next and final rotation, Sloane Blakely matched her collegiate best of 9.95 to tie for the balance beam win. Junior transfer Selena Harris-Miranda tied for win at 39.50 in her first all-around performance as a Gator.



Georgia in 2025:

Georgia's Cécile Canqueteau-Landi and Ryan Roberts are making their first trip to Gainesville as they were named co-head coaches of the Bulldog program on April 25, 2024. Canqueteau-Landi comes to Georgia after coaching some of the U.S.'s most successful gymnasts at the international level, including Simone Biles. Roberts has been in the SEC since the 2019 season as he was an Alabama assistant (2019-22) and at Georgia for the last two season before being elevated to co-head coach in April of 2024.



Georgia opened the season at Denver, taking third in the Jan. 12 quad meet at 195.975. The Bulldogs opened home action last Friday, using a season-high 196.825 to defeating Boise State (193.60). No Bulldogs have competed all-around this season. In the Denver quad, UGA gymnasts won three events - Ady Wahl (vault/9.925), Ja'Free Scott (bars/9.90) and Lily Smith (beam/9.90). Scott (bars/9.925) and Smith (beam/9.90, floor/9.925) took event wins versus Boise State.