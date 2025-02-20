Nation's Top Dual of the Weekend: No. 5 Florida at No. 1 Oklahoma Friday



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - It's the nation's top gymnastics dual meet of the weekend - No. 5 Florida at No. 1 Oklahoma. The meet airs on ESPN2.



This is Gators third top meet of the weekend this season, losing 197.55 - 197.45 at then No. 2 LSU to open Southeastern Conference regular-season action on Jan. 17 and winning the Feb. 2 West Virginia tri-meet that included No. 4 Utah (197.575-197.425).



The meet starts at 9 p.m. ET in Lloyd Noble Center.



Watch: ESPN2 - action called Friday by Olympic medalists Bart Conner and Gator National Champion Bridget Sloan

Dual 10.0s Help Florida Defeat No. 12 Auburn in Gators Link to Pink

A pair of 10.0s helped No. 3 Florida win the 19th Annual Gators Link to Pink presented by UF Health 197.625 - 196.825 over No. 12 Auburn on Valentine's evening in front of 8,556 at the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center



The Gators led by a slender 0.10 at the midway point. The lead grew to 0.625 after the Gators tallied the nation's 2025 balance beam high of 49.70. That rotation included senior Leanne Wong's first 10.0 of the season and her third of career on balance beam.



Another 10.0 came on the closing rotation with senior Sloane Blakely earning her second perfect mark for floor exercise. Florida is the nation's only program to record two 10.0s in a single meet in 2025.



A Gator won at least a share of each of the five event titles. Wong and junior teammate Selena Harris-Miranda tied for the all-around win with UF season-high totals of 39.75. That total ties for the nation's second-highest total of 2025 and led all last weekend. They also shared the uneven bars win at near-perfect 9.975. In addition to wins by the Gator 10.0s, Wong shared the vault title with Auburn's Sarah Zois at 9.90.



Three Gators - Sloane Blakely, Selena Harris-Miranda and Leanne Wong - earn week 7 Southeastern Conference gymnastics honors after their Valentine's Day performances in UF's win versus then No. 12 Auburn. Harris-Miranda and Wong shared the SEC Gymnast of the Week (second honor for each this season) and Blakely shared the SEC Specialist of the Week award.



Wong also was named Inside Gymnastics National Gymnast of the Week on Monday.



Oklahoma in 2025:

The Sooners are in their first season of SEC action. OU is coming off a 198.05-197.675 loss at defending NCAA champion and then No. 2 LSU - the first regular-season OU loss since March 6, 2023 at then No. 2 Michigan.



Friday's meet includes five gymnasts who have posted the nation's top three all-around totals of the season - Florida's Leanne Wong (39.75 and 39.725) and Selena Harris-Miranda (39.75) along with OU's Jordan Bowers, Audrey Davis and Faith Torrez (all with 39.725). The Gators set the nation's high of 198.125 in their Jan. 24 home win versus Georgia. Oklahoma has four team totals among the nation's 2025 top-10 - 197.95 (T4), 197.825 (T7 2x) and 197.775 (No. 9).



There are two 2024 conference gymnasts of year in Friday's meet - Harris-Miranda (Pac-12) and Bowers (Big 12).