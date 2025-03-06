JasonHigdon
Ring of Honor
Nov 5, 2021
- 36,775
- 105,130
- 113
Another Top-15 Meeting Friday: No. 4 Florida at No. 14 Alabama
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - No. 4 Florida gymnastics finishes regular-season road action Friday at No. 14 Alabama. The Tide is second only to Georgia in the number of all-time meetings between the two programs. Friday's dual is the 133rd meeting since the rivalry began in 1979.
Both teams closed the month of February using season-high team totals for Southeastern Conference dual meet wins - Florida (198.125) and Alabama (197.65).
All nine Southeastern Conference teams are among the current top 20, including six in the top 10. There is one other dual this Friday including a pair of top-15 teams and it of course includes another pair of league teams - No. 10 Georgia at No. 2 LSU.
The meet starts at 8 p.m. ET in the Coleman Coliseum
How to Follow the Gators:
Follow the action live:
Watch: SEC Network<https://www.espn.com/watch/player?id=813c5716-92eb-4a75-b68a-0ec3ef819e0a> + - action called Friday by Casey Roehl and Luisa Blanco
Live Stats: Virtius<https://virti.us/start>
Tickets: $8 - $15<https://rolltide.com/sports/2016/6/10/tickets-w-gym-html>
Gators Last Time Out:
Florida gymnastics matched the national high of 198.125 it set on Jan. 24 for the win over No. 8 Missouri on February's final evening in the fifth annual Equality Night presented by GFL Environmental.
No. 8 Missouri also turned in a season high of 197.725 in the dual meet held in front of a sellout Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center crowd of 9,015.
The Gators led by a slender 0.175 spread heading into the final rotation. A season-best floor exercise set of 49.625 kept the Tigers at bay, as MU closed with a season-best balance beam rotation of 49.40.
Three Gators earned perfect or near perfect marks. Selena Harris-Miranda turned in the nation's only vault 10.0 of the season. That mark passed Victoria Nguyen's 9.975 - especially impressive as it was her 2025 vault debut. Leanne Wong equaled her uneven bars high of 9.975 for the second time in the last three meets. Harris-Miranda was close to double perfection, ending her competition equaling her collegiate floor best of 9.975.
Wong equaled her season-best all-around high of 39.75 for her fifth win of the season. Harris-Miranda was just a fraction behind her at 39.725. Of the nation's top four all-around totals turned in this season, those two have five entries among those marks.
SEC Weekly Honors for Nguyen and Wong
Victoria Nguyen and Leanne Wong earned weekly Southeastern Conference gymnastics honors after their performance in Florida's win versus then No. 8 Missouri.
Wong claims her third SEC Gymnast of the Week of the season after posting the nation's top all-around total of the weekend (39.75). It is the seventh SEC Gymnast of the Week honor of Wong's career.
Nguyen earns her first SEC Specialist of the Week award after posting a near-perfect 9.975 in her 2025 vault debut.
Alabama in 2025:
The Crimson Tide comes into Friday's meet after posting its season best to win 197.65-197.425 at then No.16 Arkansas to close the month of February. Alabama is the first SEC team to win in Fayetteville, Ark., this season, as the GymBacks registered wins over the then No. 2 teams - LSU and Florida.
Alabama and Florida are among the nine programs with a gymnast who earned a 10.0 this season. Tide senior Lilly Hudson received her first collegiate 10.0 to share the Feb. 14 Zou to the Lou quad meet floor exercise title. Florida's Sloane Blakely (floor) Selena Harris-Miranda (vault) and Leanne Wong (beam) recorded 10.0s this season. Sloane Blakely is sidelined for remainder of season with injury suffered during Feb. 21 floor performance at Oklahoma.
