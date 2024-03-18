ADVERTISEMENT

Neely Earns SEC Pitcher of the Week Honors

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Bull Gator
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
30,504
89,399
113
Florida's closer went 1-0 with one save and 10 strikeouts in six shutout innings across three appearances.


GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida right-handed pitcher Brandon Neely was honored as the Southeastern Conference Pitcher of the Week, as announced by the SEC office on Monday afternoon.

For Neely, the accolade represents his second-career SEC weekly honor as he was named SEC Freshman of the Week on May 23, 2022. Neely is the third Gator to garner weekly recognition from the SEC this season, following Liam Peterson (Co-Freshman of the Week, Feb. 26) and Jac Caglianone (Co-Pitcher of the Week, March 4).

Neely pitched in three of Florida's four games last week, going 1-0 with one save and 10 strikeouts over 6.0 shutout innings of relief. The Florida closer twirled 3.0 scoreless frames to earn the save in game one vs. Texas A&M, then returned to the hill for 2.0 shutout innings on Sunday to pick up the decisive, game-three victory.


The Seville, Fla. native also made a Tuesday appearance against undefeated Florida State, blanking the Seminoles across his lone inning of work. Neely concluded the week with a miniscule .105 batting average against.

Neely was tied for the SEC weekly lead in strikeouts (10) and ERA (0.00). He allowed just two hits and two walks in his six innings on the bump.

Florida concludes a nine-game home stand with a Tuesday tilt against Jacksonville at 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

FLORIDA'S 2024 SEC WEEKLY HONORS
Liam Peterson – Co-Freshman of the Week (Feb. 26)
Jac Caglianone – Co-Pitcher of the Week (March 4)
Brandon Neely – Pitcher of the Week (March 18)
 
