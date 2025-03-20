Florida Gators vs. Georgia Bulldogs Series Preview

(Hector)











The Florida Gators are back home for their three-game weekend series versus one of their biggest rivals. The Gators will take on the Georgia Bulldogs as they look to get back on track in SEC play.







Florida comes into this series with an 18-5 record but hasn’t won a conference game yet. George comes to Gainesville with a 21-2 record after winning two out of three last weekend versus Kentucky. Here is the series preview between the Florida Gators and the Georgia Bulldogs.







Georgia Bulldogs







The Georgia Bulldogs will take on the Florida Gators in their first SEC road series of the season. The Bulldogs will be led by their head coach, Wes Johnson, who’s in his second season at Georgia.







The Georgia pitching staff will also be led by their ace left-handed pitcher, Charlie Goldstein. The fifth-year senior has struggled through his first five starts of the season. He has posted a 7.36 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and nine strikeouts in 7.1 innings pitched.







On Saturday, junior right-handed pitcher Brian Curley will make his first start for the Bulldogs. Curley has made seven appearances with a 1-0 record, 3.29 ERA, 0.73 WHIP, a .068 opponent batting average, and eighteen strikeouts in 13.2 innings pitched. Georgia has not announced their Sunday starter in the series finale.







At the plate, the Georgia offense has one of the most productive offenses in the SEC. As a team, the Bulldogs have a .317 team batting average and 1.073 OPS. Fifth-year senior Ryland Zaborowski has helped lead the Bulldogs offense. The Miami of Ohio transfer is slashing .444/.568/1.079 with 28 hits, four doubles, twelve home runs, 40 RBIs, and a team-high 1.647 OPS.







Senior outfielder Robbie Burnett is another impact bat for Georiga. The UNC-Asheville transfer is slashing .414/.620/.986 with 29 hits, five doubles, eleven home runs, a team-high eleven stolen bases, and a 1.606 OPS. Two other Georgia Bulldogs to watch in the series are Tre Phelps and Nolan McCarthy.







Florida Gators







The Florida Gators are still searching for their first win in conference play after getting swept versus Tennessee. However, Florida will be without one of their top arms in their pitching staff.







The Florida pitching staff will miss sophomore right-handed pitcher Liam Peterson for the series. Peterson is out for the series due to general soreness. Freshman right-handed pitcher Aidan King will be on the mound for Florida on Friday night. King has pitched like one of the best freshman arms in the country. He has a 3-1 record with a 0.81 ERA, 0.72 WHIP, a .169 opponent batting average, and 26 strikeouts in 22.1 innings pitched.







Florida has not announced a starting pitcher for Saturday’s game. In the series finale, redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Jake Clemente will get the start. Clemente has posted a 1-0 record with a 4.24 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, a .138 opponent batting average, and 24 strikeouts through 17 innings pitched.







The Florida Gators’ offense looks to bounce back after a poor showing in Knoxville last weekend. Junior shortstop Colby Shelton is leading Florida’s offense. The former Alabama transfer is slashing .407/.471/.615 with a team-high 37 hits, thirteen doubles, two home runs, 20 RBIs, and a 1.086 OPS.







Junior catcher Brody Donay has cooled down a bit but is still having a productive season. The former Virginia Tech transfer is slashing .373/.500/.800 with 28 hits, six doubles, eight home runs, and a team-high 1.300 OPS. Two other Florida hitters to watch in this series are Brendan Lawson and Blake Cyr.