ADVERTISEMENT

New Story Walsh Named NFCA Player of the Week

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
36,755
105,059
113
It's the first time in program history that Florida players have earned NFCA Player of The Week honors three times in the same season.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Senior Reagan Walsh has been named the Louisville Slugger/NFCA Player of the Week, the organization announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The Gator first baseman, who was named SEC Co-Player of the Week on Monday, blasting four home runs with 11 RBI in a 5-0 week for No. 3 Florida.

Walsh hit .688 (11-for-16), with seven of her hits going for extra bases.

She slugged 1.625 on the week, hitting a pair of home runs vs. Western Michigan, which included her second grand slam of the season and fifth in her career.

Walsh recorded five multi-hit performances, hitting home runs in back-to-back-to-back games against the Broncos, Troy and Florida A&M and tallying a pair of doubles vs. Samford on Feb. 28.

It's the first time in program history that Florida players have earned NFCA Player of The Week honors three times in one season and the first time in back-to-back weeks.

Both Taylor Shumaker (Feb. 11) and Kenleigh Cahalan (Feb. 25) have each been named the NFCA Player of the Week this season.
 
  • Like
Reactions: bgator1 and Fear_the_swamp
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JasonHigdon

New Story Shumaker Named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

Replies
1
Views
563
The Swamp
Papabear1
Papabear1
Hutchzone

Have a weekend, Taylor Shumaker!

Replies
13
Views
1K
The Swamp
BradDad57
BradDad57
JasonHigdon

Basketball Condon Named Co-SEC Player of the Week

Replies
3
Views
597
The Swamp
bgator1
bgator1
JasonHigdon

New Story Big Weekend Lands Donay SEC Player of the Week Honors

Replies
0
Views
284
The Swamp
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon
JasonHigdon

New Story No. 3 Gators To Kick Off 2025 Season On Thursday

Replies
5
Views
793
The Swamp
Celtics99
C
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back