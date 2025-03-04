It's the first time in program history that Florida players have earned NFCA Player of The Week honors three times in the same season.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Senior Reagan Walsh has been named the Louisville Slugger/NFCA Player of the Week, the organization announced on Tuesday afternoon.



The Gator first baseman, who was named SEC Co-Player of the Week on Monday, blasting four home runs with 11 RBI in a 5-0 week for No. 3 Florida.



Walsh hit .688 (11-for-16), with seven of her hits going for extra bases.



She slugged 1.625 on the week, hitting a pair of home runs vs. Western Michigan, which included her second grand slam of the season and fifth in her career.



Walsh recorded five multi-hit performances, hitting home runs in back-to-back-to-back games against the Broncos, Troy and Florida A&M and tallying a pair of doubles vs. Samford on Feb. 28.



It's the first time in program history that Florida players have earned NFCA Player of The Week honors three times in one season and the first time in back-to-back weeks.



Both Taylor Shumaker (Feb. 11) and Kenleigh Cahalan (Feb. 25) have each been named the NFCA Player of the Week this season.