New Story Big Weekend Lands Donay SEC Player of the Week Honors

Nov 5, 2021
Donay earns his first-career SEC honor after homering in all three games of Florida's sweep of Air Force.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Southeastern Conference has named Florida catcher/designated hitter Brody Donay the SEC Player of the Week following his robust offensive performance in the series sweep over Air Force.

The announcement marks the first-ever weekly SEC honor for Donay, who is playing his second season in the conference.

Homering in all three games of the weekend sweep, Donay went 7-for-10 in the series backed by a .700/.750/1.800 slash line. All three of his home runs traveled well over 400 feet.

Across the three games, the Lakeland, Fla. native tallied 18 total bases, two doubles, six runs, five RBI, two walks and one steal. Donay finished a triple shy of the cycle in the season opener and was intentionally walked in his final plate appearance of the series finale. Serving as Florida's designated hitter in the first and final contests, Donay caught all nine innings of game two.

Entering the second week of the 2025 campaign, Donay leads the SEC in batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage and total bases. He is tied for first in the conference in homers alongside Texas A&M's Jace Laviolette.

As a sophomore last season, Donay finished with 14 home runs in 167 at bats, a number that averaged to a big fly every 12 at bats. His first season as a Gator was highlighted by a two-homer, five-RBI showing in the College World Series win over Kentucky.
 
