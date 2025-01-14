JasonHigdon
Ring of Honor
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 36,251
-
- 103,166
-
- 113
Lagway Elected to FWAA Freshman All-America Team
The tantalizing freshman talent authored one of the nation’s most promising rookie campaigns.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – DJ Lagway, the Gators’ star freshman signal-caller, has been elected by the Football Writers Association of America to their Freshman All-America Team. The Willis, Texas native championed the resurgent second half to the Gators season, and led the Orange and Blue to their first bowl game win since 2019.
The last Gators to be named to the FWAA Freshman All-America Team were Jawaan Taylor and David Reese II in 2016. The last quarterback to be named to the FWAA’s list was Chris Leak in 2003, and the most recent quarterback to be named to a Freshman All-America Team by any of the five current NCAA-recognized publications for concensus and unanimous distinction was Tim Tebow in 2006 (Sporting News).
Lagway threw for 1915 yards via just 115 completions in 192 attempts. His average of 10.0 yards per pass attempt was second-highest in the nation, and his 154.9 QB rating placed him in the nation’s top-10.
He went 6-0 in games in which he started and took the majority share of snaps at quarterback, and his six wins tied Florida’s program record for wins as a true freshman quarterback (Chris Leak, 2004).
Lagway announced his presence in week two when, stepping in for an unavailable Graham Mertz, he threw for a program freshman-record 456 yards and three passing touchdowns against Samford. He was again thrust into the spotlight when he took over against Tennessee and led a game-tying touchdown drive with time dwindling.
He started and led Florida to victory in four straight games to end the season, including wins over rivals LSU and Florida State, and a CFP-landscape altering win over No. 9 Ole Miss in the final home game of the season.
The wunderkind finished his electrifying season on top, leading the Gators to a win over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl and claiming the Gasparilla Bowl MVP award. He threw for 305 yards and added a touchdown in what would become a 33-8 romp in Tampa.
FWAA Freshman All-America Team
OFFENSE
QB DJ Lagway, Florida
QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
RB Ahmad Hardy, ULM
RB Bryson Washington, Baylor
WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
WR Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson
WR Ryan Williams, Alabama
TE Mason Williams, Ohio
OL Aidan Banfield, North Carolina
OL Tyler Mercer, North Texas
OL Elijah Paige, USC
OL Tyson Ruffins, Nevada
OL Jordan Seaton, Colorado
OL Josiah Thompson, South Carolina
DEFENSE
DL Jamarioius Brown, Ole Miss
DL Jayden Jackson, Oklahoma
DL Colin Simmons, Texas
DL Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
LB Sammy Brown, Clemson
LB Isaiah Chisom, Oregon State
LB Josiah Trotter, West Virginia
CB OJ Frederique Jr., Miami
CB Ashton Hampton, Clemson
CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
S KJ Bolden, Georgia
S Koi Perich, Minnesota
S Zechariah Poyser, Jax State
SPECIALISTS
K Nolan Hauser, Clemson
P Rhys Dakin, Iowa
KR Samuel Singleton Jr., Florida State
PR Kam Shanks, UAB
AP Isaac Brown, Louisville
2025 Season TicketsAfter 12-straight sold-out games at The Swamp, fans can now secure season tickets for six games in 2025 with matchups against LIU (Aug. 30), South Florida (Sept. 6), Texas (Oct. 4), Mississippi State (Oct. 18), Tennessee (Nov. 22) and Florida State (Nov. 29).
Secure your 2025 season tickets here.
The tantalizing freshman talent authored one of the nation’s most promising rookie campaigns.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – DJ Lagway, the Gators’ star freshman signal-caller, has been elected by the Football Writers Association of America to their Freshman All-America Team. The Willis, Texas native championed the resurgent second half to the Gators season, and led the Orange and Blue to their first bowl game win since 2019.
The last Gators to be named to the FWAA Freshman All-America Team were Jawaan Taylor and David Reese II in 2016. The last quarterback to be named to the FWAA’s list was Chris Leak in 2003, and the most recent quarterback to be named to a Freshman All-America Team by any of the five current NCAA-recognized publications for concensus and unanimous distinction was Tim Tebow in 2006 (Sporting News).
Lagway threw for 1915 yards via just 115 completions in 192 attempts. His average of 10.0 yards per pass attempt was second-highest in the nation, and his 154.9 QB rating placed him in the nation’s top-10.
He went 6-0 in games in which he started and took the majority share of snaps at quarterback, and his six wins tied Florida’s program record for wins as a true freshman quarterback (Chris Leak, 2004).
Lagway announced his presence in week two when, stepping in for an unavailable Graham Mertz, he threw for a program freshman-record 456 yards and three passing touchdowns against Samford. He was again thrust into the spotlight when he took over against Tennessee and led a game-tying touchdown drive with time dwindling.
He started and led Florida to victory in four straight games to end the season, including wins over rivals LSU and Florida State, and a CFP-landscape altering win over No. 9 Ole Miss in the final home game of the season.
The wunderkind finished his electrifying season on top, leading the Gators to a win over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl and claiming the Gasparilla Bowl MVP award. He threw for 305 yards and added a touchdown in what would become a 33-8 romp in Tampa.
FWAA Freshman All-America Team
OFFENSE
QB DJ Lagway, Florida
QB LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
RB Ahmad Hardy, ULM
RB Bryson Washington, Baylor
WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State
WR Bryant Wesco Jr., Clemson
WR Ryan Williams, Alabama
TE Mason Williams, Ohio
OL Aidan Banfield, North Carolina
OL Tyler Mercer, North Texas
OL Elijah Paige, USC
OL Tyson Ruffins, Nevada
OL Jordan Seaton, Colorado
OL Josiah Thompson, South Carolina
DEFENSE
DL Jamarioius Brown, Ole Miss
DL Jayden Jackson, Oklahoma
DL Colin Simmons, Texas
DL Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
LB Sammy Brown, Clemson
LB Isaiah Chisom, Oregon State
LB Josiah Trotter, West Virginia
CB OJ Frederique Jr., Miami
CB Ashton Hampton, Clemson
CB Leonard Moore, Notre Dame
S KJ Bolden, Georgia
S Koi Perich, Minnesota
S Zechariah Poyser, Jax State
SPECIALISTS
K Nolan Hauser, Clemson
P Rhys Dakin, Iowa
KR Samuel Singleton Jr., Florida State
PR Kam Shanks, UAB
AP Isaac Brown, Louisville
2025 Season TicketsAfter 12-straight sold-out games at The Swamp, fans can now secure season tickets for six games in 2025 with matchups against LIU (Aug. 30), South Florida (Sept. 6), Texas (Oct. 4), Mississippi State (Oct. 18), Tennessee (Nov. 22) and Florida State (Nov. 29).
Secure your 2025 season tickets here.