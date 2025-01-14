. – DJ Lagway, the Gators’ star freshman signal-caller, has been elected by the Football Writers Association of America to their Freshman All-America Team. The Willis, Texas native championed the resurgent second half to the Gators season, and led the Orange and Blue to their first bowl game win since 2019.The last Gators to be named to the FWAA Freshman All-America Team were Jawaan Taylor and David Reese II in 2016. The last quarterback to be named to the FWAA’s list was Chris Leak in 2003, and the most recent quarterback to be named to a Freshman All-America Team by any of the five current NCAA-recognized publications for concensus and unanimous distinction was Tim Tebow in 2006 (Sporting News).Lagway threw for 1915 yards via just 115 completions in 192 attempts. His average of 10.0 yards per pass attempt was second-highest in the nation, and his 154.9 QB rating placed him in the nation’s top-10.He went 6-0 in games in which he started and took the majority share of snaps at quarterback, and his six wins tied Florida’s program record for wins as a true freshman quarterback (Chris Leak, 2004).Lagway announced his presence in week two when, stepping in for an unavailable Graham Mertz, he threw for a program freshman-record 456 yards and three passing touchdowns against Samford. He was again thrust into the spotlight when he took over against Tennessee and led a game-tying touchdown drive with time dwindling.He started and led Florida to victory in four straight games to end the season, including wins over rivals LSU and Florida State, and a CFP-landscape altering win over No. 9 Ole Miss in the final home game of the season.The wunderkind finished his electrifying season on top, leading the Gators to a win over Tulane in the Gasparilla Bowl and claiming the Gasparilla Bowl MVP award. He threw for 305 yards and added a touchdown in what would become a 33-8 romp in Tampa.OFFENSEQB LaNorris Sellers, South CarolinaRB Ahmad Hardy, ULMRB Bryson Washington, BaylorWR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio StateWR Bryant Wesco Jr., ClemsonWR Ryan Williams, AlabamaTE Mason Williams, OhioOL Aidan Banfield, North CarolinaOL Tyler Mercer, North TexasOL Elijah Paige, USCOL Tyson Ruffins, NevadaOL Jordan Seaton, ColoradoOL Josiah Thompson, South CarolinaDEFENSEDL Jamarioius Brown, Ole MissDL Jayden Jackson, OklahomaDL Colin Simmons, TexasDL Dylan Stewart, South CarolinaLB Sammy Brown, ClemsonLB Isaiah Chisom, Oregon StateLB Josiah Trotter, West VirginiaCB OJ Frederique Jr., MiamiCB Ashton Hampton, ClemsonCB Leonard Moore, Notre DameS KJ Bolden, GeorgiaS Koi Perich, MinnesotaS Zechariah Poyser, Jax StateSPECIALISTSK Nolan Hauser, ClemsonP Rhys Dakin, IowaKR Samuel Singleton Jr., Florida StatePR Kam Shanks, UABAP Isaac Brown, Louisville