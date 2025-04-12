JasonHigdon
Ring of Honor
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 37,118
-
- 106,185
-
- 113
Gators Football Announces 2025 Spring Awards
Florida head football coach Billy Napier and the Gators football team announced the 2025 spring awards following the Orange & Blue game.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida football head Coach Billy Napier and the Gators football team announced the 2025 spring awards following the Orange & Blue game.
Below is a list of awards and the recipients.
Channing Crowder Headhunter Award
Aaron Chiles, DeBraun Hampton, Scott Isacks, Amir Jackson
Chris Doering I Like to Practice Award
Roderick Kearney, Damieon George Jr., Brayden Slade, Sharif Denson
Jack Youngblood Defensive Lineman Award
Michai Boireau
Lomas Brown Offensive Lineman Award
Bryce Lovett
Joe Haden Defensive Back Award
Jordan Castell, Devin Moore
Emmitt Smith Running Back Award
Jadan Baugh
Danny Wuerffel Most Improved Player
Aidan Warner, Kamran James, Caden Jones, Tony Livingston
Tim Tebow Leadership Award
Tyreak Sapp, Jake Slaughter, Jaden Robinson, Hayden Hansen
Vernell Brown Culture Award
Caleb Banks, Jakobi Jackson, Trey Smack, Taylor Spierto, Knijeah Harris
Steve Spurrier Commitment to Excellence Award
Austin Barber, George Gumbs Jr., DJ Lagway, Rocco Underwood
Reidel Anthony Receiver Award
Eugene Wilson III
Wilber Marshall Linebacker Award
Myles Graham
Community Service Award
Aidan Mizell
Josiah Davis
Louis Oliver Outstanding Non-Scholarship Player Award
Hayden Clem, Alfonzo Allen Jr., Jaden Edgecombe, Javion Toombs, Jackson Wade, Sebastian Scott
Fred Taylor Most Improved Freshman Award
KD Daniels, Fletcher Westphal, Teddy Foster, Cormani McClain, TJ Abrams
2025 Football Season Tickets
After seven sold-out games in 2024, fans can now secure 2025 season tickets for the six home games in The Swamp with matchups including Long Island (Aug. 30), USF (Sept. 6), Texas (Oct. 4), Mississippi State (Oct. 18), Tennessee (Nov. 22), and Florida State (Nov. 29). Season ticket packages are available starting at less than $85 per game along with a Gator Boosters contribution.
Click here to secure Season Tickets
Florida head football coach Billy Napier and the Gators football team announced the 2025 spring awards following the Orange & Blue game.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida football head Coach Billy Napier and the Gators football team announced the 2025 spring awards following the Orange & Blue game.
Below is a list of awards and the recipients.
Channing Crowder Headhunter Award
Aaron Chiles, DeBraun Hampton, Scott Isacks, Amir Jackson
Chris Doering I Like to Practice Award
Roderick Kearney, Damieon George Jr., Brayden Slade, Sharif Denson
Jack Youngblood Defensive Lineman Award
Michai Boireau
Lomas Brown Offensive Lineman Award
Bryce Lovett
Joe Haden Defensive Back Award
Jordan Castell, Devin Moore
Emmitt Smith Running Back Award
Jadan Baugh
Danny Wuerffel Most Improved Player
Aidan Warner, Kamran James, Caden Jones, Tony Livingston
Tim Tebow Leadership Award
Tyreak Sapp, Jake Slaughter, Jaden Robinson, Hayden Hansen
Vernell Brown Culture Award
Caleb Banks, Jakobi Jackson, Trey Smack, Taylor Spierto, Knijeah Harris
Steve Spurrier Commitment to Excellence Award
Austin Barber, George Gumbs Jr., DJ Lagway, Rocco Underwood
Reidel Anthony Receiver Award
Eugene Wilson III
Wilber Marshall Linebacker Award
Myles Graham
Community Service Award
Aidan Mizell
Josiah Davis
Louis Oliver Outstanding Non-Scholarship Player Award
Hayden Clem, Alfonzo Allen Jr., Jaden Edgecombe, Javion Toombs, Jackson Wade, Sebastian Scott
Fred Taylor Most Improved Freshman Award
KD Daniels, Fletcher Westphal, Teddy Foster, Cormani McClain, TJ Abrams
2025 Football Season Tickets
After seven sold-out games in 2024, fans can now secure 2025 season tickets for the six home games in The Swamp with matchups including Long Island (Aug. 30), USF (Sept. 6), Texas (Oct. 4), Mississippi State (Oct. 18), Tennessee (Nov. 22), and Florida State (Nov. 29). Season ticket packages are available starting at less than $85 per game along with a Gator Boosters contribution.
Click here to secure Season Tickets