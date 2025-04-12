ADVERTISEMENT

Gators Football Announces 2025 Spring Awards

Gators Football Announces 2025 Spring Awards

Florida head football coach Billy Napier and the Gators football team announced the 2025 spring awards following the Orange & Blue game.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida football head Coach Billy Napier and the Gators football team announced the 2025 spring awards following the Orange & Blue game.



Below is a list of awards and the recipients.



Channing Crowder Headhunter Award

Aaron Chiles, DeBraun Hampton, Scott Isacks, Amir Jackson



Chris Doering I Like to Practice Award

Roderick Kearney, Damieon George Jr., Brayden Slade, Sharif Denson



Jack Youngblood Defensive Lineman Award

Michai Boireau



Lomas Brown Offensive Lineman Award

Bryce Lovett



Joe Haden Defensive Back Award

Jordan Castell, Devin Moore



Emmitt Smith Running Back Award

Jadan Baugh



Danny Wuerffel Most Improved Player

Aidan Warner, Kamran James, Caden Jones, Tony Livingston



Tim Tebow Leadership Award

Tyreak Sapp, Jake Slaughter, Jaden Robinson, Hayden Hansen



Vernell Brown Culture Award

Caleb Banks, Jakobi Jackson, Trey Smack, Taylor Spierto, Knijeah Harris



Steve Spurrier Commitment to Excellence Award

Austin Barber, George Gumbs Jr., DJ Lagway, Rocco Underwood



Reidel Anthony Receiver Award

Eugene Wilson III



Wilber Marshall Linebacker Award

Myles Graham



Community Service Award

Aidan Mizell

Josiah Davis



Louis Oliver Outstanding Non-Scholarship Player Award

Hayden Clem, Alfonzo Allen Jr., Jaden Edgecombe, Javion Toombs, Jackson Wade, Sebastian Scott



Fred Taylor Most Improved Freshman Award

KD Daniels, Fletcher Westphal, Teddy Foster, Cormani McClain, TJ Abrams



2025 Football Season Tickets

After seven sold-out games in 2024, fans can now secure 2025 season tickets for the six home games in The Swamp with matchups including Long Island (Aug. 30), USF (Sept. 6), Texas (Oct. 4), Mississippi State (Oct. 18), Tennessee (Nov. 22), and Florida State (Nov. 29). Season ticket packages are available starting at less than $85 per game along with a Gator Boosters contribution.



Click here to secure Season Tickets
 
Latest posts

