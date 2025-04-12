GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida football head Coach Billy Napier and the Gators football team announced the 2025 spring awards following the Orange & Blue game.Below is a list of awards and the recipients.Aaron Chiles, DeBraun Hampton, Scott Isacks, Amir JacksonRoderick Kearney, Damieon George Jr., Brayden Slade, Sharif DensonMichai BoireauBryce LovettJordan Castell, Devin MooreJadan BaughAidan Warner, Kamran James, Caden Jones, Tony LivingstonTyreak Sapp, Jake Slaughter, Jaden Robinson, Hayden HansenCaleb Banks, Jakobi Jackson, Trey Smack, Taylor Spierto, Knijeah HarrisAustin Barber, George Gumbs Jr., DJ Lagway, Rocco UnderwoodEugene Wilson IIIMyles GrahamAidan MizellJosiah DavisHayden Clem, Alfonzo Allen Jr., Jaden Edgecombe, Javion Toombs, Jackson Wade, Sebastian ScottKD Daniels, Fletcher Westphal, Teddy Foster, Cormani McClain, TJ AbramsAfter seven sold-out games in 2024, fans can now secure 2025 season tickets for the six home games in The Swamp with matchups including Long Island (Aug. 30), USF (Sept. 6), Texas (Oct. 4), Mississippi State (Oct. 18), Tennessee (Nov. 22), and Florida State (Nov. 29). Season ticket packages are available starting at less than $85 per game along with a Gator Boosters contribution.