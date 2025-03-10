JasonHigdon
Clayton named to first team, Condon on third team
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida men’s basketball saw two players pick up All-SEC honors as voted by the league’s coaches, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.
Clayton leads the Gators in scoring (17.2 points per game), 3-point field goals (84) and assists (129). The Lake Wales, Fla., native scored double figures in every full SEC game he played posted four 20-point games in SEC play, including each of the final two regular season games with 22 at Alabama and 23 vs. Ole Miss. He matched a career high with 33 points at Kentucky. Clayton earned All-SEC honors both seasons at Florida, also earning second-team honors from the coaches in 2023-24.
Condon posted six double-doubles in SEC play, including three that came in top-25 wins: 12 points and 12 rebounds in a rout of No. 1 Tennessee, 17 points and 10 rebounds at No. 1 Auburn and a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds at No. 7 Alabama. Condon wrapped the regular season with 17 points and 15 rebounds in 23 minutes of action vs. Ole Miss.
Condon earlier today became the second player in Florida history with three SEC Player of the Week honors in a season (Jalen Hudson, 2017-18). He was also an SEC All-Freshman honoree in 2023-24.
The pair has helped Florida to a 27-4 regular season record and a 14-4 SEC mark, and the Gators have been ranked in the nation’s top 10 since Dec. 9. In conference play, Florida posted the SEC’s top scoring margin (+10.78) and a top-three finish in scoring defense (71.6), field goal percentage defense (.414), rebounding margin (+5.2), assists (15.6), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.5), offensive rebounding (13.0), defensive rebounding (27.1), offensive rebound percentage (.358) and 3-point field goals made (10.1).
The All-SEC format this season transitioned to three five-man All-SEC teams rather than the previous format of two eight-man All-SEC teams.
Florida returns to action on Friday at 7 p.m. EDT as the 2-seed at the SEC Tournament in Nashville. The Gators will take on LSU, Mississippi State or Missouri in the quarterfinal round.
2024-25 SEC Men’s Basketball Awards
First Team
Johni Broome, Auburn
Walter Clayton Jr., Florida
Mark Sears, Alabama
Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Second Team
Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State
Tre Johnson, Texas
Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina
Otega Oweh, Kentucky
Third Team
Chad Baker-Mazara, Auburn
Alex Condon, Florida
Jason Edwards, Vanderbilt
Mark Mitchell, Missouri
Sean Pedulla, Ole Miss
All-Defensive Team
Denver Jones, Auburn
Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee
Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State
Anthony Robinson II, Missouri
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
All-Freshman Team
Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma
Tre Johnson, Texas
Asa Newell, Georgia
Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn
Labaron Philon, Alabama
Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn
Player of the Year: Johni Broome, Auburn
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, South Carolina
Newcomer of the Year: Chaz Lanier, Tennessee
Freshman of the Year: Tre Johnson, Texas
Sixth-Man of the Year: Caleb Grill, Missouri
Defensive Player of the Year: Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
