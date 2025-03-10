Clayton named to first team, Condon on third team



GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida men’s basketball saw two players pick up All-SEC honors as voted by the league’s coaches, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday.



Clayton leads the Gators in scoring (17.2 points per game), 3-point field goals (84) and assists (129). The Lake Wales, Fla., native scored double figures in every full SEC game he played posted four 20-point games in SEC play, including each of the final two regular season games with 22 at Alabama and 23 vs. Ole Miss. He matched a career high with 33 points at Kentucky. Clayton earned All-SEC honors both seasons at Florida, also earning second-team honors from the coaches in 2023-24.



Condon posted six double-doubles in SEC play, including three that came in top-25 wins: 12 points and 12 rebounds in a rout of No. 1 Tennessee, 17 points and 10 rebounds at No. 1 Auburn and a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds at No. 7 Alabama. Condon wrapped the regular season with 17 points and 15 rebounds in 23 minutes of action vs. Ole Miss.



Condon earlier today became the second player in Florida history with three SEC Player of the Week honors in a season (Jalen Hudson, 2017-18). He was also an SEC All-Freshman honoree in 2023-24.



The pair has helped Florida to a 27-4 regular season record and a 14-4 SEC mark, and the Gators have been ranked in the nation’s top 10 since Dec. 9. In conference play, Florida posted the SEC’s top scoring margin (+10.78) and a top-three finish in scoring defense (71.6), field goal percentage defense (.414), rebounding margin (+5.2), assists (15.6), assist-to-turnover ratio (1.5), offensive rebounding (13.0), defensive rebounding (27.1), offensive rebound percentage (.358) and 3-point field goals made (10.1).



The All-SEC format this season transitioned to three five-man All-SEC teams rather than the previous format of two eight-man All-SEC teams.



Florida returns to action on Friday at 7 p.m. EDT as the 2-seed at the SEC Tournament in Nashville. The Gators will take on LSU, Mississippi State or Missouri in the quarterfinal round.



2024-25 SEC Men’s Basketball Awards



First Team

Johni Broome, Auburn

Walter Clayton Jr., Florida

Mark Sears, Alabama

Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee



Second Team

Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State

Tre Johnson, Texas

Chaz Lanier, Tennessee

Collin Murray-Boyles, South Carolina

Otega Oweh, Kentucky



Third Team

Chad Baker-Mazara, Auburn

Alex Condon, Florida

Jason Edwards, Vanderbilt

Mark Mitchell, Missouri

Sean Pedulla, Ole Miss



All-Defensive Team

Denver Jones, Auburn

Jahmai Mashack, Tennessee

Cameron Matthews, Mississippi State

Anthony Robinson II, Missouri

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee



All-Freshman Team

Jeremiah Fears, Oklahoma

Tre Johnson, Texas

Asa Newell, Georgia

Tahaad Pettiford, Auburn

Labaron Philon, Alabama



Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn

Player of the Year: Johni Broome, Auburn

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk, South Carolina

Newcomer of the Year: Chaz Lanier, Tennessee

Freshman of the Year: Tre Johnson, Texas

Sixth-Man of the Year: Caleb Grill, Missouri

Defensive Player of the Year: Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee