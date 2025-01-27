ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Baseball America Hands Florida No. 7 Preseason Rank

Nov 5, 2021
Florida has been ranked as a top-11 squad by each of Baseball America, D1Baseball and Perfect Game.


GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gators received their highest top-25 ranking of the preseason on Monday morning, as Baseball America tabbed Florida at No. 7 in the country entering the 2025 campaign.

Baseball America follows D1Baseball and Perfect Game in unveiling preseason top-25 rankings. Florida slotted in at No. 10 (D1B) and No. 11 (PG) per those publications.

Similar to the other lists, the Southeastern Conference led the way with 10 top-25 programs: No. 1 Texas A&M, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Tennessee, No. 7 Florida, No. 11 Georgia, No. 14 Texas, No. 15 Vanderbilt, No. 18 Mississippi State and No. 20 Kentucky. The Gators will play 24 total games against eight preseason top-25 opponents over the course of the season.

Below is a complete breakdown of Baseball America's preseason top 25 with Florida's 2025 opponents in bold.

1. Texas A&M
2. LSU
3. Tennessee
4. Arkansas
5. Virginia
6. Florida State
7. FLORIDA
8. Clemson
9. Oregon State
10. Duke
11. Georgia
12. North Carolina
13. Oklahoma State
14. Texas
15. Vanderbilt
16. NC State
17. Wake Forest
18. Mississippi State
19. Oregon
20. Kentucky
21. Dallas Baptist
22. Arizona
23. Santa Barbara
24. UC Irvine
25. Indiana
 
