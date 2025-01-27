Florida has been ranked as a top-11 squad by each of Baseball America, D1Baseball and Perfect Game.





GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Gators received their highest top-25 ranking of the preseason on Monday morning, as Baseball America tabbed Florida at No. 7 in the country entering the 2025 campaign.



Baseball America follows D1Baseball and Perfect Game in unveiling preseason top-25 rankings. Florida slotted in at No. 10 (D1B) and No. 11 (PG) per those publications.



Similar to the other lists, the Southeastern Conference led the way with 10 top-25 programs: No. 1 Texas A&M, No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 4 Tennessee, No. 7 Florida, No. 11 Georgia, No. 14 Texas, No. 15 Vanderbilt, No. 18 Mississippi State and No. 20 Kentucky. The Gators will play 24 total games against eight preseason top-25 opponents over the course of the season.



Below is a complete breakdown of Baseball America's preseason top 25 with Florida's 2025 opponents in bold.



1. Texas A&M

2. LSU

3. Tennessee

4. Arkansas

5. Virginia

6. Florida State

7. FLORIDA

8. Clemson

9. Oregon State

10. Duke

11. Georgia

12. North Carolina

13. Oklahoma State

14. Texas

15. Vanderbilt

16. NC State

17. Wake Forest

18. Mississippi State

19. Oregon

20. Kentucky

21. Dallas Baptist

22. Arizona

23. Santa Barbara

24. UC Irvine

25. Indiana