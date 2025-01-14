Florida Gators ranked in the Top 10 in D1 Baseball's Preseason Rankings

Hector















The Florida Gators baseball program is one month from Opening Day versus the Air Force Academy. The Gators are coming off a rollercoaster 2024 season in which they were almost left out of the NCAA Baseball Tournament. However, Florida played their best baseball towards the end and made it all the way to the semifinals of the College World Series.







Heading into the 2025 season, the Florida Gators are expected to be very competitive and could even make another trip to Omaha for the College World Series. D1 Baseball released their Preseason Top 25 rankings and Florida was ranked tenth in the country.







While the Gators were ranked tenth in the preseason rankings, five other SEC programs were ahead of them. Texas A&M, LSU, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Georgia were the other five SEC in the Top 25. Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and Texas are the three other SEC teams ranked in the preseason rankings.







The Gators will play seven Preseason Top 25 teams, with six of them being SEC teams. The only non-conference Top 25 opponent Florida plays against this season will be the ninth-ranked Florida State Seminoles in a three-game midweek series spread throughout the season.







The only other media outlet to release their Preseason Top 25 rankings was Perfect Game. The Gators were ranked 11th in the country in their Preseason Top 25. Perfect Game had five SEC teams ahead of the Gators, with the Texas Longhorns ranked #7. The Florida Gators will begin their 2025 season at home versus Air Force on February 14th.