ADVERTISEMENT

Football Florida to Host Furman in 2028

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
36,932
105,556
113
The Gators will host the Paladins on Sept. 2, 2028.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida football team will host Furman University at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Sept. 2, 2028, it was announced on Monday.



The Gators and Paladins have played nine times dating back to the 1922 season, with the last meeting coming in 2011. Florida holds a record of 7-2 against Furman, having won the last seven contests.



As a player, UF head football coach Billy Napier was a four-year letterwinner and two-time All-Southern Conference selection as the starting quarterback at Furman. The Paladins won two conference championships and in 2001, Napier’s junior year, advanced to the Division I-AA national championship game, losing to Montana.



He completed 64.8-percent of his career passes, setting a school record. As the team captain during a record-setting senior season, Napier amassed 2,475 passing yards, also a Furman record, and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given annually to the nation’s most outstanding FCS offensive player.



After 12-straight sold-out games at The Swamp, fans can now secure season tickets for six games in 2025 with matchups against LIU (Aug. 30), South Florida (Sept. 6), Texas (Oct. 4), Mississippi State (Oct. 18), Tennessee (Nov. 22) and Florida State (Nov. 29).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HRodriguez

Baseball GAME THREAD: Florida Gators versus Georgia Bulldogs Game One

Replies
126
Views
3K
The Swamp
MTgator10
MTgator10
HRodriguez

Baseball GAME THREAD: Florida Gators versus Dayton Flyers Game One

Replies
109
Views
2K
The Swamp
HRodriguez
HRodriguez
JasonHigdon

New Story Gators Football Posts Record-Setting Fall in the Classroom

Replies
2
Views
483
The Swamp
garyewilliamsjr
garyewilliamsjr
JasonHigdon

New Story Gators Add Konanbanny, Mulhern on Late Signing Day (Press Release)

Replies
9
Views
1K
The Swamp
gator1776
gator1776
HRodriguez

Baseball GAME THREAD: Florida Gators versus North Florida Ospreys

Replies
138
Views
2K
The Swamp
gtrdynasty
gtrdynasty
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back