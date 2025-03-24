The Gators will host the Paladins on Sept. 2, 2028.







GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The University of Florida football team will host Furman University at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Sept. 2, 2028, it was announced on Monday.







The Gators and Paladins have played nine times dating back to the 1922 season, with the last meeting coming in 2011. Florida holds a record of 7-2 against Furman, having won the last seven contests.







As a player, UF head football coach Billy Napier was a four-year letterwinner and two-time All-Southern Conference selection as the starting quarterback at Furman. The Paladins won two conference championships and in 2001, Napier’s junior year, advanced to the Division I-AA national championship game, losing to Montana.







He completed 64.8-percent of his career passes, setting a school record. As the team captain during a record-setting senior season, Napier amassed 2,475 passing yards, also a Furman record, and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given annually to the nation’s most outstanding FCS offensive player.







After 12-straight sold-out games at The Swamp, fans can now secure season tickets for six games in 2025 with matchups against LIU (Aug. 30), South Florida (Sept. 6), Texas (Oct. 4), Mississippi State (Oct. 18), Tennessee (Nov. 22) and Florida State (Nov. 29).