Instant Analysis: Raw & Unedited Florida vs. Georgia



1st Quarter:



Kirby Smart is 6-2 vs the Gators the last 8 games. Again, I want the ball first and a TD set the tempo from the offensive side of the ball for the Gators. And the Gators will be on defense first which seems to be the case each week for the Gators. 1st and 10 UGA from the 25 – quick pass for about five yards. 2nd and 5 – same play other side and 3rd and about 2 – Etienne for a first down gain of three or so. 1st and 10 – Run again for about two – 2nd and 8 – Injured Bulldog down – Micah Morris.



2nd and 8 – wide open for about 15 near the 50 – 1st and 10 – HUGE CUSHION by the UF D. Deep down the sidelines overthrown. 2nd and 10 – Gates in coverage – Etienne for a gain of about 7 – 3rd and 3 – Flag down. No flag now – Big 3rd down early for the UF Defense – actually 3rd and 4 – from the UF 43 – Gates beat deep for a TD but Beck overthrown luckily for the Gators. 4th and 4 – going for it – and took the delay of game so UGA Punting…



1st and 10 UF from the UF 13 yard line and here comes DJ Lagway and the Gators and they NEED a drive early to get some bigtime momentum going early in this game…J. Jackson end around but slips and gain of 1-2. UF going fast to the LOS 2nd and 9 – J Jackson up the middle for about 7 and a 3rd and 2 or so and this is IMPORTANT to convert -- 3rd and 4 they say now – High to Mizel but catches it for a first down – from the UF 23 – over the middle for Dike incomplete was not very close – Ran into about a 8 man front and now a 3rd and long for UF call it 3rd and 8 with 9:30 to play --- Lagway run for about five and punt time for UF….



Great coverage by Gates and a 58 yard punt. 1st and 10 at the UGA 12. End around for about 8 yards 2nd and 2 – Etienne for about four or so 1st and 10 – from the 25 – Arian Smith WIDE OPEN over the middle and a 25 yard gain – from the 50 just like that – and again the secondary is the issue for UF – another guy wide OPEN and bad throw luckily for UF – 2nd and 10 – Bridges was on the coverage. Etienne no gain or maybe one. 3rd and 9 and these are the downs UF Must win today to have a remote chance – wow quick easy pass and easy first down for UGA. 1st and 10 – UF gave a TEN YARD CUSHION -- another big pass play to the UF 22 but should be holding and it is. 1st and 20 – 5 minutes left in the first – back from the 50 – Etienne for a toss sweep and gain of 11 and 2nd and 9 -- slant open first down inside the UF 20 and UGA making this look easy in the pass game – Run for about one or two…2nd and 8 but flag on UF with 12 guys on the field once again. Denson did not get off the field in time and it was a good call. 1st and 5 – from the 15 – Pass to the TE and 7 with a horrible job, Bridges – short run and 2nd and G for UGA with 2:40 to play in the first quarter – from the five yard line – into the endzone caught but out of bounds so a BIG 3rd and Goal Bridges that time with tight coverage and he actually dropped the ball. HUGE play early for the UF DEFENSE --- from the five and ball batted down at the LOS and FG try for UGA – Castell with pressure and tipped the ball and they had a guy open for the TD so big big play by Jordan Castell…..3-0 UGA with 2:15 to play in the first quarter…



Already the TOP is adding up for UGA so UF will need to move the chains and get some first downs this drive so the D does not get gassed early!!. 1st and 10 from the UF 25 – Baugh in for UF – Baugh for about 7. 2nd and 3 – Baugh slips down and that is the second time a UF offensive player has slipped – change the spikes!! Another 3rd down for the Gators – 3rd and 1 they say – and now a flag on UF false start on Crenshaw Dickson – had a guy open and over throws Boardinham…MUST make that play……..he was wide open for the first down….



1st and 10 from the 17 after the 52 yard punt – and this is where this game can get out of hand if UF allows a TD – but maybe if they get down 10 it will force the UF offense to open it up – 7 yard gain on a run and end of the first quarter 3-0 UGA..



2nd and 3 from the UGA 34ish – Etienne for four and a first down – 1st and 10 from the UGA 39 – wide open again to the UF 45 another EASY 18 yards. And UF dropped eight lol wow --- Devin Moore with the great play coming off HIS guy and making the pick…1st and 10 UF from the UGA 43 --- TD GATORS AIDAN MIZELL 43 yard TD pass……7-3 GATORS



1st and 10 UGA from the 25 – TE WIDE OPEN again all the way down to the UF 40 or so and a 31 yard gain UGA has guys all over the field wide open – GREAT TFL by Gates and about a 3 yard loss on a toss sweep play. 2nd and 13 – WR screen and great D with a TFL but flag on UF face mask HORRIBLE PENALTY right now on UF…WOW. 1st and 10 – all the way at the UF31 – GATES WITH THE GREAT PICK and BIG RETURN!!!!!!!!



1st and 10 Gators and this feels like a MUST TD Scoring opportunity….from the 50 – Baugh for about 5 maybe six nice patient run for the TRFR. 2nd and 5 I think it is. And UGA has another DB down injured on the field – They call it 2nd and 4 – Baugh for a first down run. 1st and 10 UF from the UGA 41 or so -DJ designed run for 8 yards – 2nd and 2 – DJ with a run and a first down play was blown up so a good job of DJ pulling the ball back from the RB. 1st and 10 –Baugh great run again for about 8 more on first down around the left edge of the OL – 2nd and 3 and wearing on the UGA D a bit right now – Baugh again down to the UGA 11 and a gain of about 14-yards. From the UGA 13 – Baugh down loss of one maybe. Rolled DJ out to his right but no one open so threw the ball away and now UF is in a 3rd and 11 and at this point just don’t turn the ball over and make SURE you get points!!! 7:30 to play in the 2nd --- incomplete and FG time would have been way short of the first down anyway – 10-3 UF with 7:20 to play and that was a nine play drive by the UF offense ----



1st and 10 from the UGA 25 – quick swing pass to the RB gain of about 4 – 2nd and 6 – under 7 to go – run for about 3 maybe. 3rd and 3 for UGA – they say 3rd and 4 now – SACK by WINGO! Punt time for UGA…..



1st and 10 UF from the UF 25 yard line. 5:14 to play UF has the ball and up 10-3 and this time left in this quarter is going to be HUGE for the Gators!!! DJ designed run for about 4 – 2nd and 6 – and DJ is also down left hamstring – and now DJ looks done for today and possibly longer so here comes Aidan Warner for the Gators and imagine a steady run game is coming for the Gators – deep shot overthrown to Burke…..3rd and 7 --- Warner runs for it acter scramble and hold on Barber at LT and declined so punt time for UF and now its on the D to hold the lead with 4 minutes left in the first half…..another HUGE punt --- 1st and 10 at the UGA 11 after a 56 yard punt…



1st and 10 from the UGA 11 – 3:52 to go – Etienne run for about 3. 2nd and 7 – this is a HUGE DRIVE for UF – 2nd and 8 – Beck scramble first down at the 25 and a first down – run up the middle for about 4 so a 2nd and 6 with 2:20 to play and clock ticking down fast in the first half – Delp wide open again for a first down – 1st and 10 and the two minute TO..from the UGA 42 yard line.



1:57 in the first half and UGA with a 1st and 10 from the UGA 41 and YOU must not allow a TD in the final two minutes…..pass incomplete and 2nd and 10 and Etienne going to the locker room also with some injury – 1:54 to play – pitch and nice gain for uga so now a 3rd and 3 – Dijon Johnson on the tackle….1:47 to play – 3rd and 4 – tipped ball again! That time it was Cam Jackson and punt time for UGA --- 1st and 10 UF from the 6 yard line with 1:32 to go….



1st and 10 UF from the 6 with 1:32 to play in the first half and A. Warner back in at QB – cant afford anything dumb right here --- Baugh for two yards and a quick TO by UGA with 1:24 and feels like UF will have to pass for ONE first down so UGA does not get the ball back….WHEW HUGE HIG but Helmet to Helmet and that is 15 yards and targeting HUGE break for UF – I don’t think this is targeting --- which would bring up a HUGE 3rd down but UGA will have to use a TO bc there was going to be a ten second runoff. So UGA one time out left and a HUGE 3rd and 7 for the Gators ---actually a 3rd and 9 – run and loss of three but last timeout for UGA and UF punting from the endzone here --- to the UF 49 with 1:13 to play…



1:13 to play UGA 1st and 10 from the UF 49 – quick pass and a first down to the UF 36 – pass tipped by D Bell and incomplete. 2nd and 10 1:02 left – looking for Bell and D Johnson on coverage incomplete – 3rd and 10 – whew!!! Should have been picked and THEN should have been caught and then UGA guy lost it wow – went right through Thorntons hands for the Gators ---- 53 yard FG – and good…10-6 UF at the half….well, 43 seconds left…



1st and 10 UF from the UF 25 yard line – J Jackson run for about 8 yards and a UF TO from the UF 34 – Jackson again all the way to the UGA 49 – quick snap and spikes the ball..2nd and 10 UF from the 50 – Jackson for about 7 more yards. 3rd and about 3 or 4 maybe with 19 seconds to play in the first half --- pass on the slant and first down and wow that is REAL close and no ball hit the ground so 4th and 4 now so this will be a LONG FG and UF is going for it – shot to DK great play on the slant first down for the Gators! Spiked immediately and here comes Smack – 9 seconds to go and this will be about a 53 yard FG and drove it through no problem at all and UF up 13-6 with 3 seconds to play in the first half…



1st and 10 UF from the UF 25 – yard line – HUGE first series to set the tempo here in the second half – pass incomplete very underthrown – 2nd and 10 and you are almost forced to run to avoid 3rd and 10 – Baugh in at RB – three WRs for UF – Baugh for about 6-7 yards. Hate to say it every third down but they are ALL big for UF O and D – 3rd and 4 they say so gain of 6 last play by Baugh – no good and punt time for UF – quick three and out by the Gators. 1st and 10 UGA at the UGA 29 yard line and another 52 yard punt



1st and 10 and 12 yard run just like that, Etienne out of this game for now…another run this time gain of one. 2nd and 9 – WOW Beck hammered as he threw by Grayson Howard and Jack Pyburn with the PICK who was dropping in coverage!! Great play call by the D!!!! 1st and 10 UF from the 50 --- J Jackson run for about 7 and ALL the RBs for UF are running HARD into the teeth of the UGA D…2nd and 3 – from the UGA 42 – Jackson this time for gain of about one and a third down again a HUGE 3rd down – call it about 2 yards --- real bad play call and UF lost yards so 4th and 4 now – HUGE missed opportunity for UF that time..1st and 10 UGA from the UGA 22…..



1st and 10 from the UGA 22 – smith for about 5 on the end around and now Jordan is down after the big hit….2nd and 5 – looks like a right shoulder injury for Castell….quick pass and first down at the UGA 30. 1st and 10 – another quick pass five yard gain once again to the RB – 2nd and 5 – under ten to play in the third QT – big play to Lovett into UF territory. 1st and 10 – UF 45 – end around and Bell down to the UF redzone – at the 21 – 1st and 10 – False start on UGA. 1st and 15 – Run to the 13 and 2nd and about 8 – 1st and G as the ball pops up into the air and bounces RIGHT back to the UGA WR – unreal…Tie game TD UGA and 13-13 midway through the 3rd QT.



1st and 10 UF from the 25-yard line – 15 yard flag on the RB for taunting with the Gator Chomp just stupid play by the TRFR after the TD. So, now, UF will have the ball at the UF 32 yard line 1st and 10.



1st and 10 UF from the 32 yard line – Gators MUST find a way to get some points – Incomplete 2nd and 10 now – Baugh for about nine yards. 3rd and 1 now for the Gators and this is a must conversion – great play by Baugh and a first down after the jump cut – Warner running for his life incomplete – 2nd and 10 – incomplete Mizell drops a ball right in his chest – 3rd and 10 – wow great pass and catch by Badger FIRST DOWN moved him out of the pocket…1st and 10 at the UGA 40 yard line – Baugh gain of one maybe. 2nd and 9 and UF has to get Baugh on the edge toss sweeps etc…2nd and 9 with under 4:30 to play --- Mizell catch and gain of two or so. 3rd and about 7 for UF with under four to play now in the third QT – call it 3rd and 6 – three yard gain and about 4th and 3 -- 1 yard FG by Smack and it is up and away and the holder dropped the ball unreal…



1st and 10 at the UF 36 now – six yard run – TE for a first down.. from the UF 22 yard line – under two to play in the third QT – TD as the RB caught the ball and carried TWO UF defenders into the endzone…20-13 UGA



1st and 10 UF from the UF 25 yard line down 20-13 now and needing something BIG to happen for the offense – J Jackson run loss of two. 2nd and 12 – sack. 3rd and 14 – and end of the third quarter….



3rd and 14 from the UF 21 first play of the fourth quarter – incomplete and punt time for the Gators and this one is now officially away from UF.



1st and 10 UGA from the UGA 25 yard line – nice tackle by Boone coming around the end. 2nd and 9 – run for about 8 and 3rd and 2 now – SACK Myles Graham!!! Punt time and UF ball at the 36 fumbled by Dike and he recovers!! Whew huge break for the gators



1st and 10 from the UF 36 and this is REAL good starting field position almost feels like they must get 7 on this drive somehow – Baugh up the middle for about 3-4. 2nd and about 7 I think it is – Baugh up the middle no gain and 3rd and 7 – incomplete tight coverage and holding on UF anyway imo – false start on UF on 65 declined and another chance for UF to punt it away – 7 of 11 drives have been three and out – 1st and 10 UGA from the 12 --



1st and 10 UGA from the 12 with 11:20 to play --- run gain of about one – pass for about 3 and now a 3rd and 5 from the 16 yard line of UGA and must hold for the D – horrible pass by Beck and punt time for UGA…..



1st and 10 UF from the UF 45 and UF D forced back to back three and outs vs the UGA offense --- took a shot incomplete to Badger…2nd and 10 – Badger with the grab all the way to the UGA 28 1st and 10 Gators --- Jackson gain of about 3 maybe but a flag and UF cant play from behind the chains!! Whew 15 yarder on UGA! 1st and 10 UF from the UGA 13 – Jackson tough run but holding on UF, Crenshaw Dickson again and there goes this drive…1st and 20 from the 22 and Jackson tough run again for about 8 and now a 2nd and 12 from the UGA 14 – TD Jackson!! TIE GAME



7:29 to play and we have a 20-20 tie. 1st and 10 UGA from the UGA 25 – yard line. Five yard pass play so 2nd and 5 – 7:02 to play and ticking – quick pass play loss of two. 3rd and 7 and a HUGE play biggest of the game right now for both teams – 6:23 and ticking --- wide open as Cormani slips a bit it seemed 34 yard play….at the UF 39 – pass and another first down at the UF 18 – run for about 7 yards and under four to play now. 2nd and 3 from the UF 12 or so – pass incomplete and now a 3rd and 3 from the UF 10 they say – TD on the quick WR pass screen….27-20 UGA



1st and 10 UF at the UF 17-yard line with under 4 minutes to play – interception and that is a wrap…



1st and 10 after a 15 yard flag on UF so UGA ball at the 8 – run for about one. 2nd and Goal – 3:38 and clock ticking --- TD and now 34-20 UGA.



1st and 10 UF from the UF 25 yard line – Baugh gain of one – pass for Boardingham for about two. 3rd and about 7 maybe – incomplete so 4th and 7 – nice play to Mizell for a first down and a 16 yard gain – 1st and 10 at the UF 45 ish – 1:48 to play – incomplete to Badger he had a step crossing down the middle --- 2nd and 10 – sack and loss of 7 –THROW THE BALL AWAY --- 3rd and about 17 --- another incomplete and Smart now 7-2 vs UF and the UGA senior class just went 4-0 vs UF. Well over 20 years since that has happened – incomplete off the UGA DBs face lol….



Final Score from Jacksonville 34-20 UGA. Gators fall to 4-4 on the year and 2-3 in the SEC.