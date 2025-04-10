Gianna Monaco, Clark Hamilton and Jordan Basso combined for 17 points in the Gators 17-7 victory over Jacksonville.



JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The fourth-ranked Florida lacrosse team (11-2, 2-0 Big 12) used a 9-0 first half run to pull away from Jacksonville (7-5, 3-0 ASUN) by a score of 17-7 on Wednesday evening.



The game featured one tie, with Florida never trailing and leading by as many as 11 goals. Six different Gators scored, led by the trio of Gianna Monaco (five goals, two assists), Clark Hamilton (four goals, one assist) and Jordan Basso (three goals, two assists) who each recorded hat-tricks, combining for 17 of the teams 26 points. Monaco tallied her 100th career point and Basso logged her 400th career collegiate point in the win.



Kaitlyn Davies and Ava Tighe each scored two goals, along with Frannie Hahn who nodded one goal and two assists. Macy Zaban recorded an assist as well.



Davies led the team with three ground balls and five draw controls, along with a caused turnover.



UF logged a season high .650 save percentage in net, saving 13 of 20 shots on frame. Elyse Finnelle tied a season high nine saves on 14 shots, improving to 6-0 in net. Susan Radebaugh stopped four of six shots in the fourth quarter, good for a new career high.



How It Happened



First Quarter



* The first 8:46 of the game featured six total saves, two from Florida and four from Jacksonville, before Davies found the back of the net coming down the alley off the feed from Frannie Hahn to give UF a 1-0 advantage.



* After the Dolphins tied the game at the 5:05 mark, Josie Hahn won the next draw control, that led to Hamilton getting downhill to her left for the rip and finish, putting Florida up 2-1 with 4:25 to play.



* Basso scored off an assist from Frannie Hahn with 2:22 to play, that led to the Gators ending the quarter on a 3-0 run. Hamilton connected on a right-handed rip with 1:33 to play, before Monaco scored off an eight-meter opportunity with 52 seconds to give the Gators a 5-1 lead after one.



Second Quarter



* The Gators scored the first five goals of the quarter in the first 7:13. Basso started off the scoring off a free-position feed from Davies, which was followed by a great solo effort from Monaco to make it 7-1.



* The next goal was scored by Monaco, off the pass from Basso, which gave Monaco her 100th career point and Basso her 400th career point, making it 8-1 with 9:24 to play.



* Hamilton connected on a goal at the 8:43 mark, before Basso scored off an assist from Monaco to conclude a 9-0 run from the first quarter. UF led 10-1.



* The Dolphins answered with 4:25 left in the frame, before Davies connected on a score to give Florida the 11-2 lead with 3:44 to play.



* Jacksonville scored to make it an eight-goal game, but Monaco connected on a goal with 23 seconds to play off the pass from Basso, as UF took an 12-3 lead heading into half.



Third Quarter



* Frannie Hahn kicked off the scoring, on an unassisted goal to make it a 13-3 game with 14:02 to play.



* After seven minutes scoreless, the two teams would exchange two goals apiece in the final 7:01, as the Gators received goals from Monaco and Hamilton. UF controlled a 15-5 lead going into the fourth.



Fourth Quarter



* Florida and Jacksonville each tallied two goals in the fourth quarter, with Tighe marking both for the Gators. Her goals came at the 8:02 and 34 second points in the frame, off assists from Monaco and Zaban.



* Radebaugh pitched in four fourth quarter saves, as UF was victorious by a 17-7 margin.



Key Notes



* Florida improves to 16-1 all-time against Jacksonville and 21-1 vs. the state of Florida



* The Gators have now had a 5-0 run or better in seven games this season



* Monaco recorded her 100th career point and Basso totaled her 400th career point



* Frannie Hahn's 37 assists this season is a freshman program season record



* Monaco has recorded four consecutive hat-tricks and has 14 points over her last two games



* UF has won 16 consecutive true road games and is 7-0 on the road this season



* The Gators totaled three free-position goals and four man-up goals



* Hamilton totaled her eighth career hat-trick



* Basso now has four hat-tricks as a Gator and has 16 points over her last three games



Next Up

The No. 4 Gators will be back in action on Saturday, as they head to Boulder to take on Colorado at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN+.