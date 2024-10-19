Instant Analysis Raw and Unedited: Kentucky at Florida (10/19)







1st QT:



Hoping the Gators win the toss and TAKE the ball OR Kentucky wins the toss and elects to kick to the Gators. I want the ball, and I want to establish an offensive identity early and often to start this game. I do not want the defense on the field first to start this game.



And UF gets the ball as Kentucky wins and elects to kick. From the UF 25. DJ tucks and runs for a gain of 15 and a first down. Baugh gets the start in the backfield which I love. Baugh a tough run for about 5 or so. Dangerous first pass by DJ should have been picked probably but a big third and four early for Lagway and the Gators. UF is 85th in America in third downs – Somehow Eugene Wilson gets WIDE open for a gain of about 40-yards and a first down at the Kentucky 15 – Baugh up the middle gain of about five yards maybe four. 2nd and 6 they say – Great jump cut by Baugh down to the four yard line for a first down and first and goal at the four yard line UF going quickly to the LOS and Baugh maybe back to the LOS no gain, 2nd and Goal. Lagway takes a sack when he should have thrown it away when he had the chance BUT glad he did not force it. 3rd and Goal from the 12 or so. Ball batted in the air and he had a man in the endzone looked like he was open for a sure fire TD but batted down at the LOS. FG time for the Gators, 29 yard attempt for Smack – 3-0 Gators.



1st and 10 UK from the 25 and run for about three or so. HUGE opening on the right side of the OL and a 15 yard run on 2nd down first down now at the UK 43 – screen pass for about two yards and great play by Shemar James. 2nd down and 8 – ball batted down by Cam Jackson so a big 3rd and long for UK – ball right through the hands of the WR and a first down big break for the Defense – Punt Time – 1st and 10 at the UF 8 yard line after the break and really need to add points when they can. Take some pressure off the defense for a change.



1st and 10 Gators from the 8 – First time in UF History to start a TRFR QB and RB with DJ and Baugh. J. Jackson run for about four or so. 2nd and 6 – First down run by J Jackson gain of 11 out to the UF 25 or so. 7:30 to go in the first quarter – JJ for another run up the middle. The ground game just seems very vanilla to me not very creative run calling plays. 2nd and 6 – DJ over shoots Dike so 3rd and 6 – and 17 was wide open that time. Underneath throw to Boardingham and punt time as UF threw behind the chains that time.



1st and 10 UK with 6 minutes left in the first quarter – couple runs and a first down by UK. 1st and 10 from the UK 35 – wow tough run for about five and should have been no gain on the play – 2nd and 4 – another run for about 2 or so brining up a 3rd and 2 and they are NOT a good passing offense so stop the run this should be an easy win for UF. Flag on UK false start so 3rd and 7 – incomplete and Gumbs was backing off in coverage. Punt time for UK.



1st and 10 at the UF 28 but flag down – 3:35 left in the first quarter – couple of flags down – one by each team – replay fourth down – 2nd punt out of bounds at the UF 28 or so. Run by Baugh for about 9 and a personal foul on UK – 1st and 10 now after the 24 yard pick up out to the UF 44 – Lagway with a tuck and run for a first down. Lagway keeper down to the 22 yard line of UK after a 25 yard run – Baugh for gain of two – Baugh for about 6 made the first man miss and it was NASTY – 3rd and 2 – end of the first quarter – 3-0 after the first quarter.



3rd and 2 Gators to start the 2nd Quarter – from the 12 of UK – Baugh lost yards as the left side of the OL blown up and FG Time – Smack from 33 and 6-0 UF.



1st and 10 UK from the 25 – brought down by Fraziars around the 17 yard line – Brock with a run to the 27 or so and a first down it appears – run for UF huge gainer all the way to the UF 45 or so. 1st and 10 – Brown for a shot gain and Gumbs on the stop after three or so – 2nd and 7 – UK rotating QBs with Wimsatt and Vadergriff --- TD 45 yards and the DBs burned again and a guy was WIDE OPEN….7-6 Kentucky..Oops, UK whiffs on the EP so a tie game 6-6



1st and 10 at the 20 after Baugh returns it – incomplete. 2nd and 10 – incomplete bringing up 3rd and 10 – incomplete and punt time again for the Gators – punt time…



1st and 10 after the 53-yard punt but flags everywhere right now – from the 15 of UK – run up the guy no gain – after a nice run brings up a 3rd and 1 – QB sneak and I think he is short -- and 4th down – punt time for UF bunch of bad offense going on tonight…



1st and 10 UF from the 35 and I expect heavy run this series. And Baugh around left edge for about 8 yards. 2nd and 2 – and wide wide wide open Badger all the way down to the UK --- at the 7 yard line – Baugh HUGE STRONG RUN TD BAUGH – BEAST MODE..13-6 Gators.



1st and 10 UK from the 25 – pass for a first down gain of 11 with Marshall in coverage – Brock misses a wide open guy on a deep cross – 2nd and 10 – Run for about 5 and Myles Graham on the tackle – 3rd and 5 – two guys for UK drop it and it bounces in the hands of Bridges for his first UF Pick for the Gators.



1st and 10 at the 46 yard line and 202 yards of offense for UF so far – J Jackson with a TOUGH run to the UK 47 or so gain of seven yards. 2nd and 3 – HORRIBLE pick by DJ returned for 63 yards all the way down inside the UF 11 – and UK putz arounds and tries to run it up the middle a couple of times inside the five for some reason and they don’t get the first down so UF 1st and 10 from the UF 1 yard line.



1st and 10 UF from the UF 1 – 4:24 to play in the first half – Baugh all the way to the UF 27 yard line – big run around the left side of the OL 1st and 10 – BOMB to Badger down to the UK 12 and gain of 59-yards – toss sweep love it – gain of about four or so by Baugh – TD Baugh!! Love that guys ability!!



1st and 10 UK from the 25 yard line – 2:20 to play in the first half – Run for about two maybe one – 2nd and long and a TO for the two minute warning. WOW UK is bad right through the WRs hands -- pick by Devin Moore all the way inside the UK ten yard line --- one yard line – Pyburn lead blocker on the Baugh TD run.



27-6 UF up with 1:44 to go and this one is over boys and girls because the UK offense might be the worst in the league. Gators have 308 yards of offense in the first half – and Kentucky returns the kick for about 100 and a TD.



1st and 10 UF from the 25 with 1:30 to go – what you cant have happen is a DJ pick right now – J Jackson run for a few yards not much. JJ again for small gain – 3rd and 4 now for the Gators – DJ TFL and TO with about 15 seconds left. Flag on UF false start so I am sure we are about to see UF kick again after a great punt! 9 seconds left and Crawshaw back out to punt with a 27-13 edge in the first half – out of bounds at the UK 9 or so with two seconds left on the clock.



THIRD QUARTER



1st and 10 UK -- pass to B Brown for a first down and that is the guy they need to get the ball kid is electric. 1st and 10 – Brock tucks and tries to run but great job by the DL Pyburn on the stop and 88 on the pressure up the middle. 2nd and 10 – Brock up to the 45 for a tough rough run for about 7-8 yards. 3rd and 2 – horrible play call up the middle and Howard on the tackle no gain and punt time now for UK. Not so fast they are going for it – great play call to the TE sneaking out off the LOS – second catch of the season for no 84 – 1st and 10 UK – run for about two or so maybe. 2nd and 8 – incomplete pass caught but out of bounds and a 3rd and 8 now for UF – great strike for a first down inside the UF 15 WR just found a spot in the zone – 1st and 10 UK driving at the UF 15 – run up the guy for about 7 and ball might have popped out and UK lucky bounced right back to the RB – wow. 2nd and 3 for UK – little end around to the 3 and a first down by B Brown 1st and Goal UK – run to the one yard line. 2nd and Goal UK – TD UK. 27-20 Gators still up a TD.



27-20 UF 1st and 10 at the UF 23 -- Baugh for about three or so. 2nd and 7 – nice pass to the 47 yard line Dike with his 20th catch of the season 1st and 10 UF on the deep cross across the field --- Baugh TFL as OL blown up that time. 2nd and 12 – DJ tucks and runs at the UK 47 – gain of seven or so. 3rd and 5 for the Gators and this feels like a big play for the offense right now – Dike again WIDE OPEN and the UK D looks horrible in the secondary tonight…..1st and 10 at the UK four yard line – OL blown up again and Baugh lost about three maybe or two. 2nd and G from the 6 – DJ tucks and runs out of bounds inside the one it seems – 3rd and Goal from the one yard line – TD Gators. 34-20 Gators but no way he got in lol it should be 4th and Goal but the call stands haha.. TD Gators.



1st and 10 UK from the 25 down 34-20 – incomplete I think bc the camera work is horrible right now. 2nd and 10 – QB Keeper and great work by J Robinson on the stop after one yard. 3rd and 9 – and UK is just bad on offense, real bad. Nice pass and blocking by the OL on a blitz and first down UK - deep shot and incomplete coverage by D Moore so 2nd and 10 – Run for about two and another third and long and they are 2-8 on third downs so far – QB tucks and runs and looks like a first down – pass to the RB for about five yards. And that is the end of the 3rd QT as this game is FLYING now in the second half……



2nd and 6 UK from the UF -- nice run for about ten yards and another first down by UK inside the UF 40 – great tackle for loss by A Gates, big play by the RSFR – loss of four yards – nice play by UK for about 14 yards on a pass play from Brock to Key --- nope, third down and 1 at the UF 28 – great play by Pyburn but I think he got one yard for the first down – 1st and 10 at the UF 27 – incomplete – run for about four maybe brings up a 3rd and 6 and this is a two down playcall coming up – Great pursuit by the D and Aaron Gates and no gain – 4th and 6 – Great tackle by Bridges and no gain UF ball and that is the game boys and girls…



Run for J Jackson for about five or so maybe. 2nd and 5 – Jackson again for a few. 3rd and 2 – DJ sacked --- punt time..



1st and 10 UK from the 35 – first down pass play to about the 50 and gain of 15 -- incomplete and Moore having himself a nice game – 2nd and 10 – screen for another first down it appears – under 7 minutes to play – from the UF 40 – incomplete deep shot. 2nd and 10 – QB tucks runs lost a yard TJ Searcy on the stop 3rd and 11 – incomplete and 4th and 11 – nice play by Gates again and turnover on downs..



1st and 10 UF from the UF 40 – with 5:50 to play – Baugh with loss of two – 2nd and 12 – Baugh again for a few 3rd and about 8 or so after the TO for UK – 4:56 to play – what a catch by Badger!!!!! First down UF at the UK15. Baugh with a GREAT cut to the one yard line…5th rushing TD by J Baugh tied Tebow and Burton for the UF single game record….



1st and 10 UK from the UK 25 with 3:31 to play – Pick six McClain and UF up 48-20 now with 3:23 to play.



1st and 10 UF at the 48 after the celebration penalty on the Gators after the pick six – 3:21 to play – incomplete. Incomplete again and personal foul on LJ McCray first down UK after 15-yards -- 3:12 to play – from the 36 of UF – incomplete. 2nd and 10 – great catch down the sidelines but out of bounds. 3rd and 10 – after review looks like it might count and what a great catch…and they say it was incomplete feels like all the calls are going UFs way tonight. McClain with a great PBU at the last minute would have been a TD – had a guy wide open on 4th and 10 and turnover on downs…..



1st and 10 UF 2:49 to play – False start on OL and Warner in at QB RSFR for UF from Yale – J Jackson for small gain. Run small gain two minute TO and UF facing a 3rd and long – spierto with the catch!!! From Warner….final from the Swamp UF 48-20 over UK.