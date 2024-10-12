1st QT:



Was wanting the ball first BUT the D is on the field first. Wide open first down pass to start the game 14 yard gain, vols going fast. Run and a great tackle by Pyburn from the back side. Another run for about four yards so a big early third down for the Vols offense. Guy wide open to the UF 35 yard line and another first down for the Vols. Back to the LOS going very fast – Run to the 26 or so around the right edge of the OL for gain of six more yards as the Vols are going warp speed to start this game….Two minutes in and the Gator d on their heels. Run for about 4 or so another stop by Pyburn and a fumble as they messed up on the exchange and Gators cover Grayson Howard. HUGE BREAK for the Gators.



1st and 10 for the Gators – Mertz quick slant to Badger and a quick UF first down and the Gators going quickly to the LOS. It is LOUD in Knoxville!! Mertz to Hansen and 12 more and another first down for UF. MJ with loss of one maybe and the path to victory is NOT running up the gut vs this front seven. 2nd and 11 -- Heavy pressure Mertz has to throw it away as the DL bullied the entire OL in his face so a 3rd and LONG for the Gators -- and the reception quality from ESPN is terrible right now…..Hits Arliss but well short and punt time for UF. 4th and 4. Florida NEEDS to go for this – why not?



Gators do decide to punt the ball from the UT 44 yard line – 1st and 10 at the UT 10 yard line.



1st and 10 Vols from the 10 -- Reception is back that is GREAT!! Run around the left side for about three yards or so. QB tucks and runs for first down but a flag looks like holding on the Vols and it is. 2nd and 13 back em up -- D needs to take advantage of the ten yard flag – Great play by Brien Taylor. 3rd and 15 – CANT give this up!! Simple run play and the fans are BOOOING like crazy lol. Punt time for the Vols. Gators ball at the 48 of UF fair catch by Dike.



1st and 10 Gators at the UF 48 yard line. Mertz back out there for UF – Offsides so 1st and 5 and TAKE A SHOT – Pili out for the UT Defense is HUGE. MJ maybe two yards. 2nd and 3 – Running is NOT the path tonight for UF not with MJ anyway. THROW the ball early and often -- over shot Badger and 3rd and 3 – Mertz tucks and runs first down UF. At the UT 40 -- MJ run for about one yard. 2nd and 9 – BAUGH for almost a first down up the middle. 3rd and 1 -- QB sneak and not sure UF got it looks like with the spot they got the first down. At the UT 29 first down Gators – I do think Baugh gives UF more than MJ honestly. He hits the hole fast and hard…



1st and 10 from the Vols 29 yard line and a TD here would GO a long ways imo. Vols will be saying oh no here we go again!! So will 100K Vol fans. Baugh for about two. 2nd and 8 – nice play design to Dike for about 7 so 3rd and 1 - OL was MURDERED BY THE DEFENSIVE LINE….HORRIBLE WOW. FT attempt for the Gators. Smack good 3-0 UF.



3:15 to play in the first quarter so far so good for the Gators - Vols start from the 25 – run for about five – 2nd and 5 – run for about four. 3rd and 1 - first down run. From the UT 38 – big run but flag down. QB took off but a holding so another big break for the UF defense. 1st and 20 – seven yard pass or so. 2nd and 14 call it – warp speed again – WOW amazing throw and catch for a first down. Castell could have picked the ball but went for big hit instead and another pass for a first down at the UF 31 – SACK. Jaden Robinson with the TFL and that last sack. 2nd and 15 – SAPP with the SACK. Last play of the first quarter and a 3rd and about 22 coming up for the Vols. D playing tough so far.



3rd and about 22 for the Vols to start the second quarter – 3rd and 26 – another sack!



1st and 10 UF at the 10 yard line and this should be DJ I believe but we will see -- and it is. MJ up the guy for about four or so. 2nd and 6 – DJ to Dike up the sideline for 17 yards – from the UF 30 – MJ for about 7 or so -- MJ for a first down. MJ up the gut for maybe two. 2nd and 9 call it – DJ tucks and runs and glad he slide for about 7. 3rd and 1 – nice play call to Arliss for a big gain and first down – from the Vols 27 J Jackson run for about three yards. 2nd and 7 – busted play by DJ lost two yards. 3rd and 9 – TO by UF



3rd and 9 – quick screen to MJ and looks like a first down or less than a yard short. 4th and inches has to be a QB sneak under center – Reception keeps getting fuzzy come on ESPN!!! No good on the tre Wilson end around….no good….no one will agree with this BUT Tre had the first down had he cut it up. He thought he would simply out run everyone to the edge...



1st and 10 Vols after a HUGE stop – wide open for a TD but Vols over throw the WR wow….QB keeper for a first down – Run TFL by Cam Jackson. 2nd and 12 – now 3rd and 7 – UF DB burned again…over throw..punt time.



1st and 10 UF – DJ still in the game – at the UF 20 – and it is Mertz – play action to Hansen for 15 yards…form the UF 39 – MJ TRUCKS A DUDE BIG run to the 38 of the Vols – 18 yard pass play to Badger – at the UT 20 – MJ with a run of about 6 or so. MJ to the one yard line about to go up 10-0. Mertz fumble and Vols ball…at the one yard line…..



1st and 10 Vols from the Vols one yard line – Run for about five yards – run for one then 3rd and short and UF D holds now 4th and 1 – Vols go for it at their own 14 and get it. 1st and 10 – pass for no gain – first down pass. Pick by S Denson!!!



1st and 10 UF from the Vols 12 -- False start on Waites – incomplete to MJ 2nd and 15 – TO UF – Vols TO – screen to Tre one yard gain. OL Blown up and Sack….FG good but flag down and if this is on UF ten second run off – and it was. 3-0 UF at the half



1st and 10 Gators with DJ Lagway – from the UF 12 – Looking for Tre almost picked off DJ was REAL late with the throw. Baugh NO room at all to run 3rd and 10 -- DJ sacked..I an NO fan of four wide with three WRs and the fourth being a RB OR TE. Punt time and Vols ball at the VOls 43 or so...



1st and 10 from the Vols 43 or so – Vols run for about 7 – run again no gain loss of one great play by Pyburn – 3rd and 3 – Great play by Denson fighting through a block to make a tackle….



1st and 10 UF from the 8 yard line and who will it be at QB – Mertz -- MJ up the guy gain of one maybe – or two – 2nd and 8 – Hansen over the middle first down for about 13 or so – 1st and 10 from the UF 21 – Great play by Mertz to Dike big gainer for the Gators up to the UF 46 – MJ with a nice run for another first down and MJ is down --



1st and 10 from the Vols 34 – Baugh for about 4-5 call it 2nd and 5 – incomplete for Boardingham. 3rd and 4 – Mertz with a GREAT move and run for about 18 yards. 1st and 10 at the Vols 14 - Baugh no gain…cant run into 8 man in the box…2nd and 10 – TD Arliss great pass by Mertz….Mertz limping off pretty badly..does not look good at all!!



Vols come right back march all the way down to the UF 25 first and ten – two yard pass so 2nd and 8 now from the 23 – back to back runs and first down Vols from the 16 with under four to play in the third and run no gain great tackle by Jaden Robinson who is playing very well! 2nd and 10 – missed tackle by Castell and all the way for eight yards. 3rd and 2 and first down..oops 4th and 1 – TD Vols….10-7



1st and 10 UF from the 25 – DJ in the game rest of the way it appears – and a HORRIBLE decision by DJ and a pick Lagway had no clue the LB was even there….1st and 10 Vols from the UF 20. Run for about two. 2nd and 8 – Keeper for about a few yards and Gumbs is down injured. BIG 3rd down coming up – whew horrible pass and FG time for the Vols – and we are all tied up with 1:40 left in the 3rd..



1st and 10 – from the 25 – Great play by Tre Wilson to the 43 yard line of UF – Jackson for about four yards – 2nd and 6 – DJ keeper for a first down – last play of the third QT….



1st and 10 from the Vols 46 -- incomplete into tight coverage – too high for Mizell and dropped – 3rd and 10 earlier in the 4th – very dangerous throw to EW and now 4th and 3 UF going for it – incomplete.



1st and 10 Vols from the 39 – incomplete – run no gain – 3rd and 10 – Cant allow this – wow great effort by the QB on a keeper around the edge 4th and 3 and they are staying on the field from the Vols 45 – delay of game so punt time for the Vols – 1st and 10 UF in a tied game on the road and the ball at the UF 5



1st and 10 UF from the 5 yard line – DJ the rest of the way – OL blown up again and one yard loss for Baugh – 2nd and 11 – run for one maybe….3rd and 10 – 3rd and 13 after the delay of game – under heavy pressure incomplete – Punt time from the UF endzone – Vols ball at the UF 27.



1st and 10 from the UF 27 this feels like the game UF D MUST hold to a FG. Screen for about 7 maybe – TD run Vols first lead of the night – 17-10 Tennessee



1st and 10 UF ball at the 25 – quick screen for Wilson for about 6 – run short gain and 3rd and 3 incomplete and punt time – Vols ball at the Vols 20 maybe…



1st and 10 Vols and the ball from the Vols 21 and DEEP ball incomplete whew – 8 minutes to play in the 4th – another incomplete – lol now they run it….1st and 10 UF ball from the Vols 47 what a HUGE return by Dike….



1st and 10 from the Vols 47 – 6:55 left in the game -- Baugh with a gain of 12 down to the Vols 35 yard line. OL blown up loss of 3 yards..2nd and 13 – Baugh for a short gain and 3rd and 12 – DJ sacked – 4th and 22 and I bet the Vols run the ball now



1st and 10 Vols from the Vols 8 or so with 4:17 to play – loss for about 3 or so 2nd and 13 now under four to play – run for about three and now 3rd and 10 – incomplete and punt time….with 2:45 to play…HUGE return by Dike all the way down to the Vols 31 yard line and 2:31 to play – J Jackson run for a first down at the Vols 19 – two minute warning TO.



1st and 10 from the Vols 19 – two minutes to play down & with a FR QB on the road – run lost yards – 2nd and 12 – False start – 2nd and 17 now – screen no gain and 3rd and 17 – TD UF on a blown coverage as Dike was WIDE OPEN…..Tie Game with :29 seconds left until OT



From the 25 with two timeouts for the Vols keeper and no gain or very little gain – 23 seconds to go…incomplete and 3rd and 9 – 18 seconds to go – after the review that was an amazing catch at the 38 or so – 1st and 10 from the Vols 38 is what it should be – UF REAL lucky go on the run WIDE OPEN and can’t complete it – WOW --- 16 seconds left -- incomplete – 3rd and 10 with 12 seconds left – keeper and looks like holding but he is short of the first down I think – flag on the Vols so now 3rd and 20 --- meaningless run for about 20 and here comes OT



1st and 10 – and of course UF gets the ball first – DJ throws into double coverage to Dike incomplete – another false start 2nd and 15 now – swing pass to Baugh and zero OL Blocking and lost yards, six…3rd and 21 – run and LONG FG coming for the Gators from about 48 or so…FG is no good…..now the Vols only need a FG for the win and this one will be heartbreaking for the D!!!!



Vols pick up about three yards on first down. 2nd and 7 now – run up the middle and a first down. Run inside the five yard line and a first down and the D is gassed at this point – run for a couple….TD and game over.