JasonHigdon
Ring of Honor
Staff
-
- Nov 5, 2021
-
- 37,097
-
- 106,114
-
- 113
Spring Game + Recruiting Thread for Orange & Blue Game
Rosters for the Spring Game Below - What stands out to me? The amount of staff! Insane
I am starting a thread for any Spring Game/Recruiting talk so you can find it all in one place. NO INJURIES is the only thing I want to happen on Saturday. With over 150 recruits coming in, a lot will be going on tomorrow. I will reevaluate throughout the day in this thread. Go Gators.
UPDATES
DJ Lagway opened the game as the starter and handed it off to JaKobi Jackson. Aidan Werner came in the game and led the Blue team with a TD. He connected with Hayden Hansen for an eight-yard touchdown pass. He also had a 15-yard completion for VB3 and a 29-yard reception to J. Michael
Freshman WRs Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III lead their teams in receiving.
Ja'Kobi Jackson with a 23-yard rushing touchdown. 14-3 Blue Team
Wilson has 3 receptions for 68 receiving yards
VB3 has 3 receptions for 36 receiving yards
Second Half Starts:
The second half begins with Harrison Bailey completing a four-yard pass to Cameron Kossman
Harrison Baile working for the Orange team hits Tank and then Dallas Wilson for a first down....1st and 10 - Bailey overthrows Wilson and Dallas had a step for sure....Another incomplete pass to Wilson good coverage....still 28-10 Blue team.....Bailey under pressure blew the play dead No 15 has been up and down so far today. again, another pressure sack where he did not make a decision and get rid of the ball...22 came right up the middle applying pressure.....3rd and 23 now for the Orange team and a quick pass to Dallas Wilson for a nice gain but short he put someone on his tail with a HUGE stiff arm....They moved the ball down to the 25 and Baile with a strike to Tank Hawkins for the TD wide open down the middle of the field no one within 10 yards of him easy pitch and catch....Blue team up 28-17 with about five minutes left in the third --after a couple of incomplete passes brings up a 3rd and 20 for the Blue team...
Some of the Key Visitors Scheduled to Attend:
Ja Reylan Mc Coy 2026 Defensive End Four-Star, top 100 type of player, tells me he will bring his dad to the game this weekend. UPDATE - His travel plans cancelled due to bad weather in Memphis
Will Griffin, 2026 Quarterback Florida One of the top players on the big board, regardless of position, will return to The Swamp this weekend. He is recruiting his tail off, by the way! UPDATE - Told me he will spend a bit of time today at UF but has to head back home for Prom tonight.
Izayia Williams 2026 Linebacker Florida
Felix Ojo 2026 Offensive Tackle: What do they say? Get them on campus, and you have a chance? Hard to imagine this one leaving the state of Texas. He is the No. 3 Ranked Offensive Tackle in America.
Kekua Aumua 2026 Tight End: I love this kid's potential. "Rhino," told me he is bringing his mom, sister, and two of his RBs, Tyson Park and Trenard Roberts, big-time young players. UPDATE - "One thing I wanted to leave UF having was knowing how they use the TE in game. After that game they showed me how they prioritize the TE. Really grateful for the hospitality they showed and was beyond grateful to be back in Gainesville."
Tranard Roberts 2027 Running Back Loads of Talent!
Preston Ashley, 2026 Cornerback, Is another very talented player from Out of State who I do not think leaves Mississippi. UPDATE - "It was a very cool experience enjoyed myself."
Adam Balogoun Ali 2026 Linebacker: A very good-looking linebacker from the Sunshine State should be in town.
Graham Houston 2026 Interior Offensive Lineman
Mark Matthews 2027 Offensive Tackle
Kyson Mallard 2027 Interior Offensive Lineman
Anthony Howard Jr 2028 Running Back
Anthony Cartwright 2027 Tight End
Rahzario Edwards 2027 Tight End
Ahmad Hudson 2027 Tight End
Valdin Sone 2026 Defensive Tackle
Kendall Guervil 2026 Defensive Tackle
Tyson Bacon 2026 Defensive End Tennessee
Preston Carey 2026 Defensive Tackle
Vodney Cleveland 2026 Defensive Tackle
Frederick Ards III 2027 Defensive End
CJ Hester 2026 Cornerback -- UPDATE "It really was an amazing feeling just being here and knowing it was some legendary history here, and that's all the people and coaching, and staff was showing a lot of love here." CJ is with his dad today. He also said his dad thinks UF is a great place
Ayden Pouncey 2026 Safety
Rosters for the Spring Game Below - What stands out to me? The amount of staff! Insane
I am starting a thread for any Spring Game/Recruiting talk so you can find it all in one place. NO INJURIES is the only thing I want to happen on Saturday. With over 150 recruits coming in, a lot will be going on tomorrow. I will reevaluate throughout the day in this thread. Go Gators.
UPDATES
DJ Lagway opened the game as the starter and handed it off to JaKobi Jackson. Aidan Werner came in the game and led the Blue team with a TD. He connected with Hayden Hansen for an eight-yard touchdown pass. He also had a 15-yard completion for VB3 and a 29-yard reception to J. Michael
Freshman WRs Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III lead their teams in receiving.
Ja'Kobi Jackson with a 23-yard rushing touchdown. 14-3 Blue Team
Wilson has 3 receptions for 68 receiving yards
VB3 has 3 receptions for 36 receiving yards
Second Half Starts:
The second half begins with Harrison Bailey completing a four-yard pass to Cameron Kossman
Harrison Baile working for the Orange team hits Tank and then Dallas Wilson for a first down....1st and 10 - Bailey overthrows Wilson and Dallas had a step for sure....Another incomplete pass to Wilson good coverage....still 28-10 Blue team.....Bailey under pressure blew the play dead No 15 has been up and down so far today. again, another pressure sack where he did not make a decision and get rid of the ball...22 came right up the middle applying pressure.....3rd and 23 now for the Orange team and a quick pass to Dallas Wilson for a nice gain but short he put someone on his tail with a HUGE stiff arm....They moved the ball down to the 25 and Baile with a strike to Tank Hawkins for the TD wide open down the middle of the field no one within 10 yards of him easy pitch and catch....Blue team up 28-17 with about five minutes left in the third --after a couple of incomplete passes brings up a 3rd and 20 for the Blue team...
Some of the Key Visitors Scheduled to Attend:
Ja Reylan Mc Coy 2026 Defensive End Four-Star, top 100 type of player, tells me he will bring his dad to the game this weekend. UPDATE - His travel plans cancelled due to bad weather in Memphis
Will Griffin, 2026 Quarterback Florida One of the top players on the big board, regardless of position, will return to The Swamp this weekend. He is recruiting his tail off, by the way! UPDATE - Told me he will spend a bit of time today at UF but has to head back home for Prom tonight.
Izayia Williams 2026 Linebacker Florida
Felix Ojo 2026 Offensive Tackle: What do they say? Get them on campus, and you have a chance? Hard to imagine this one leaving the state of Texas. He is the No. 3 Ranked Offensive Tackle in America.
Kekua Aumua 2026 Tight End: I love this kid's potential. "Rhino," told me he is bringing his mom, sister, and two of his RBs, Tyson Park and Trenard Roberts, big-time young players. UPDATE - "One thing I wanted to leave UF having was knowing how they use the TE in game. After that game they showed me how they prioritize the TE. Really grateful for the hospitality they showed and was beyond grateful to be back in Gainesville."
Tranard Roberts 2027 Running Back Loads of Talent!
Preston Ashley, 2026 Cornerback, Is another very talented player from Out of State who I do not think leaves Mississippi. UPDATE - "It was a very cool experience enjoyed myself."
Adam Balogoun Ali 2026 Linebacker: A very good-looking linebacker from the Sunshine State should be in town.
Graham Houston 2026 Interior Offensive Lineman
Mark Matthews 2027 Offensive Tackle
Kyson Mallard 2027 Interior Offensive Lineman
Anthony Howard Jr 2028 Running Back
Anthony Cartwright 2027 Tight End
Rahzario Edwards 2027 Tight End
Ahmad Hudson 2027 Tight End
Valdin Sone 2026 Defensive Tackle
Kendall Guervil 2026 Defensive Tackle
Tyson Bacon 2026 Defensive End Tennessee
Preston Carey 2026 Defensive Tackle
Vodney Cleveland 2026 Defensive Tackle
Frederick Ards III 2027 Defensive End
CJ Hester 2026 Cornerback -- UPDATE "It really was an amazing feeling just being here and knowing it was some legendary history here, and that's all the people and coaching, and staff was showing a lot of love here." CJ is with his dad today. He also said his dad thinks UF is a great place
Ayden Pouncey 2026 Safety
Last edited: