FIRST HALF:



Here I am once again hoping the Gators get the ball to open the game and march down the field for 7 to set the tone. And UF defers again to the second half. Welp, here we go the UF defense on the field first to start the game. 84-years since UF has played Texas, pretty cool honestly. 1st and 10 Texas from the 25 and Quinn Ewers. Texas 7-1 on the year only loss was when the dogs beat them up physically. And an easy quick pass and first down for Texas. 1st and 10 – from the 35, and I. Bond is back so look for deep shots today from Texas. Desmond Watson getting the start inside for UF. Another pass to D Moore and another first down pass. 1st and 10 from the 46 – Bridges beat easily inside on that slant route. And another big pass this time to Helm the TE and a long gain to the UF 34 and D. Watson should not be on the field – then a run for five yards inside the 30 yard line. 2nd and 5 – shallow cross for another first down and the DL getting NO pressure at all. 1st and 10 from the 23 and a quick pass to the RB and another 8 yards inside the 20 now Texas moving like butter vs the injured UF defense. 2nd and 3 from the 15 or so of UF – HUGE TFL by the D and K James busted through the OL and forced the play and Thornton made the loss of 7. HUGE play by the D and now a 3rd and 10 --- UF with lots of young guys in the game, Myles Graham getting reps early in this one. Time out by Texas on the field. HUGE sack by Searcy!! FG Time for Texas and he actually forced a fumble but Ewers fell on the ball and MISSED FG……



1st and 10 UF at the UF 33 – quick pass to Mizell and about four yard gain made the first guy or two miss. 2nd and 5 call it – Baugh straight ahead for about 10 maybe, man 235 pounds and he looks like he is 190!.. 1st and 10 from the UF 42 – Baugh TFL about two – 2nd and 12 – throw to Boardingham and another loss this time about four. 3rd and about 16 and here comes a run I am sure of that – 3rd and 15 – and we motion a RB out wide at WR – Dike for a gain of about 6 and punt time for UF – Crawshaw with another good punt down at the 15…



1st and 10 from the Texas 15 – Lucky bc horrible throw and McClain fell down and BOND was wide open and would have been 85 and a TD – WOW – 2nd and 10 – WOW and UF blows a pick by Gumbs right in his hands…gotta make those plays today! I mean RIGHT in his hands – 3rd and 10 – WOW should have been sacked and ended up tucking and running and gained about 8 so 4th and 2 and punt time for Texas – and they are going for it – first down on second effort surge. Wow lol first down Texas at the 25 – end around I Bond HUGE gain all the way down to the UF 30 – run for about one maybe. Nice play by Pyburn – 2nd and 9 – Jack with 30 tackles his last five games – wide OPEN TD and I do mean WIDE OPEN for the TD and a quick 7-0 edge for Texas…..Sark is a great play caller and they set that up PERFECTLY for the wide open TD.



1st and 10 at the UF 25 – Deep ball overthrown to Dike – incomplete but good throw it looked like good coverage –and 3rd and long again early on for UF – Flag on Arliss 3rd and 15 but what’s five more yards going to matter at this point – J Jackson run and fumble and Texas ball and a block in the back so 1st and 10 at the UF 22 or so – wheel route and good coverage by Denson over thrown – 2nd and 10 – and the TE WALKED INTO THE ENDZONE WIDE OPEN – Horrible coverage by the UF Defense – Graham was confused on that play. 14-0



1st and 10 UF from the 25 – and Baugh decided to bring it out so at the 16 and first down UF – Baugh with a three yard gain – 2nd and 7 – Baugh bounces it outside for a first down gain of about 10 – 1st and 10- at the UF 30 – Run for nada. 2nd and 10 – Baugh up the gut for about 2 maybe 3rd and 8. Texas by the way has the top D in America soooo…..Warner complete but short of the first down to Burke. Punt time again – Looks like UF might go for it I mean why not? And they are punting the football --- and lol wow we had a chance to down inside the five and it bounces off Rocco so touchback…



1st and 10 at the Texas 25 – run for about two and a flag down on the play – holding on Texas – Pass to Helm and no gain – 2nd and 20, LJ McCray on the tackle – good pressure and 3rd and 20 after the incomplete pass --- check down for about three and punt time for Texas – 1st and 10 UF at the UF 46 1st and 10 UF – J Jackson in at RB for the Gators behind Warner – 12:56 to play in the second quarter – WIDE OPEN TO DIKE all the way down to the Texas 15 yard line after the 40 yard pass play – miscommunication that time by Warner in the backfield he turned the wrong way and kept it got about one yard. 2nd and 9 – Baugh at Wildcat and gained about 6 man when he gets going he moves the pile!! 3rd and 4 – two downs to get four yards and UF needs a TO there – Warner confused which is to be expected --- 1988 since UF has been shut out by the way --- Baugh for gain of one. 4th and 2 and here comes the FG – and missed it…



1st and 10 Texas from the Texas Check down for about two – 2nd and 8 – run for about two maybe. 3rd and 6 I think it is – Simple pass wide open and another first down a great play design by Sark again to allow Bond to get wide open – from the 40 – Castell was burned BADLY and guy was WIDE OPEN and dropped the ball…run for a couple to the 47 yard line. 3rd and 5 – another wide open and Ewers overthrow – 4th and 5 – UF ball at the 13 after the punt with UF down 14.



1st and 10 UF at the UF 13 down 14-0. Dike was open but Warner under pressure and missed his WR – 2nd and 10 – Run and no gain or one yard for Baugh – 3rd and 9 – Gators now 0-5 on third down tried to get the ball to Hawkins in space did not work lost three. 4th and 13 or so. Punt time for the Gators. 1st and 10 Texas at the 50 – and a Texas TD just like that on a quick pass to the RB and he does not get touched TD Texas 21-0



1st and 10 UF from the UF 18 as Baugh once again brings the ball out short of the 25 yard line – J Jackson for a first down snuck out of the backfield for a first down catch – Jackosn run for about five but a flag down – Illegal block on Texas add 15 and this drive could be UF best chance to score gotta stay ahead of the chains to have a chance at scoring – 1st and 10 from the 50 – Warner under HEAVY pressure throws it away thank goodness. 2nd and 10 – 4:57 to go in the second quarter – Jackson for gain of about 5 maybe. 3rd and 5 and this IS four down territory – TOUGH run for a first down by Jackson…1st and 10 at the Texas 35 and that is the UF first third down conversion of the day – now 1 for 7 I think. Jackson gain for about 5 more. 2nd and about 5 with under three to play in the first half – Warner sacked . and keep an eye on Bryce Lovett at RG love that kid he is going to be an NFL draft guy…..3rd and 4 – with 2:04 to play – under heavy pressure again and overthrown by Warner and Barber with the holding – 3rd and 14 – blitz, sack. Warner NEVER saw him coming – no one was even open though….



1st and 10 at the Texas 25 – with 1:46 to play – Wonder if Texas tries to score here or just get to the half – quick pass for a few yards and 2nd and 7 – 1:47 to go – Blue out of the backfield little swing pass and made derek wingo look REAL bad I mean REAL bad huge gain but a flag down..that play went all the way down to the UF 35 and he made Cormani LOOK just as badly..1st and 10 with 1:30 and incomplete – and Texas TD so 28-0 There is Cormani again BEAT BADLY TD Texas..Ewers with four TD passes in the first half…



1:19 to play and Texas up 28-0. 1st and 10 UF from the UF 25 – yard line. Texas has seven plays in the first half for OVER 20 yards by the way. Baugh for 11 yards off the right side UF going fast to the line – 1 minute to play and clock ticking – and ball tipped I think and picked off by Texas. 1st and 10 at the UF 40 – Texas WRs running wide open all over the field down to the UF 25 – five first half TD passes BUT the guy was juggling the ball lol wow. Bridges beat again…so 2nd and 10 – Jaden Blue down inside the ten with 30 seconds remaining – Blue TD Run 35-0 Texas…



35-0 Texas with :23 seconds to play in the first half..1st and 10 UF from the UF 25 – yard line – run for about 7 by J Jackson and that will end the half…..



The best part of this game MIGHT be the fact that they are interviewing the Undertaker in the booth lol. 1st and 10 UF from the UF 25 – Baugh for nine run and went over a DB. 2nd and 1 – Warner picked off again – tipped again – 1st and 10 Texas at the UF 31 – Run for about one – 2nd and 9 – Run for no gain. 3rd and 9 or so and Texas going to run run and throw on third downs and keep the clock ticking I would think – Flag down false start on Texas. 3rd and 13 or so – Half the d missed Bond and easy TD 42-0 Texas.



1st and 10 UF from the UF 25 yard line – Jackosn with a nice run for about 7 so 2nd and 3 – roughly – Jackson for a first down run. 1st and 10 at the 37 – Jackson again for about four yards – 2nd and 6 with 11:20 and clock ticking – Jackson for about 3 or 4 and now a 3rd and 2 – Baugh from Wildcat and a first down – 1st and 10 – incomplete looking for Dike – Baugh for about four yards – nice pass and catch by Baugh for first down and late hit on Texas so 15 more yards for UF. 1st and 10 at the Texas 25 yard line – Bough for about two yards – 2nd and 8 – 456 games in a row UF has scored --- Warner into the endzone overthrown. 3rd and 8 – Baugh with a great run for a first down at the Texas 6 – Baugh gains one up the middle maybe two – 2nd and Goal. Warner overthrown Jackson fell down was a walk in TD – 3rd and Goal – overthrown and here comes a FG try…down 42-0 I get it but this scoring streak is about as meaningful as well I don’t even know…..42-3 Texas but hey the streak continues….



1st and 10 Texas from the 25-yard line – Run for Texas for five yards – as Arch Manning is in the game for Texas – First down run – 1st and 10 but a flag on the play holding by Texas so 2nd and 15 – Manning looking to throw the ball into triple coverage – 3rd and 15 – great throw and catch but he was out of bounds or juggled it as he was going out of bounds – punt time – 4th and 15 – and it actually might be a catch very close to having his right foot down when he did secure the ball. Actually, now after a new replay he bobbled it when he hit the ground as well..not a catch. Punt time. 1st and 10 UF at the UF 45



1st and 10 at the UF 45 – runs on first and second down so now we have a 3rd and 2 for the Gators with still five minutes left in the 3rd QT – Jackson with another nice little run up the middle for about 6-7 and first down and ten at the Texas 40 – Boardingham with a catch and first down…1st and 10 at the 28 of Texas – Warner with a dart to Dike for another first down – 1st and 10 at the Texas 15 yard line – run for a couple. 2nd and 6 – from the 11 -- first down run by Jackson and a 1st and Goal – Texas has the starters still in on D right now – 1st and Goal – Baugh for about three. 2nd and Goal at the Texas two yard line – Baugh with a TOUGH run carrying multiple Texas defenders into the endzone. 42-10.





1st and 10 Texas from the Texas 25 – run for welp a ton all the way to the UF 35 ish. Texas trying to run clock and about to score again – 1st and 10 from the 30 – and 12 more on the ground down to the UF 18 – quick pass for a couple of yards down to the 15 or so. End of the third quarter.



2nd and 6 from the 13 and a TD run and not sure he was even touched. 49-10 Texas. Jerrick Gibson by the way looks great….



1st and 10 at the 20 and Baugh for about 4 and now a 2nd and 6 – 14:10 left to play in the 4th QT – incomplete as he was under heavy pressure again – 3rd and 6 incomplete – punt time for the Gators --



1st and 10 Texas after a 15 yard flag vs J. Weston on the illegal contact play on the punt. Targeting so 15 yards. 1st and 10 Texas – should not be targeting but the flag will stand on the 15 yards kick coverage interference – J Gibson for a couple more yards – 2nd and 7 – quick pass and another first down for Texas. 1st and 10 at the 38 of UF and Texas for a few more yards. 2nd and 7 – Manning for a first down after making Bridges miss but flag on Texas replay of the down. 2nd and 13 or so – FF on a run by Graham and Gators cover the ball. A Gates jumped on it after MG forced it. 1st and 10 UF from the UF 35 or so.



The Steve Spurrier Heisman House commercial was the best thing I saw today so far!!!! 1st and 10 UF at the UF 33 – Pass to Dike nice gain and first down at the Texas 49 yard line – J Jackson nice tough run for about 9 yards at the Texas 41 or so. 2nd and 1 – overthrow to Mizell on the sidelines. 3rd and 1 – Jackson first down run for the Gators. 1st and 10 from the Texas 35 and Jackson with another ten yard run – 1st down Gators from the 25 and Dike with the catch inside the ten yard line first and goal for the Gators – J Jackson TD run. He is running hard all day today and actually all year. 49-17 Texas with 8:27 to play and Jackson has 116 yards running today.



Feels like this game is taking forever. 1st and 10 Texas from the Texas 25 – Run for about 8 or so. 2nd and 2 -- slant way overthrown from Manning – run for a first down on 3rd and 2 – 1st and 10 Texas and Gibson fumble but he recovers it. 2nd and 13 – Gibson for about 10 or so great effort by J Gibson that time and push from the OL – 3rd and 3 – Gibson for a few more yards – 1st and 10 – 5:30 to go and clock ticking – Gibson for gain of two at the Texas 48 – 4th and 2 Texas going for it and Gibson gets the first down at the UF 43. 1st and 10 Texas – Gibson breaks one inside the ten yard line – 1:38 to go – from the ten yard line – Gibson runs to the 6 and clock ticking at 1:21 and rolling. Gibson with over a 100-yards rushing today --- 2nd and Goal – Texas taking a knee…Bye from Austin, Texas. Texas 49-Florida 17. Texas by the way averaged 9 yards a play......