Four Gators combined for four home runs against the Aggies, including two off the bat of Reagan Walsh.



COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The No. 3 Florida softball team evened up its series at No. 4 Texas A&M, slugging its way to a 12-4 six-inning victory at Davis Diamond on Saturday evening.



The Gators (25-2, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) combined for four home runs in the win, two off the bat of senior Reagan Walsh, while six different Florida players tallied at least one RBI.



Back in her home state of Texas, sophomore Ava Brown (6-0) tossed her 11th career complete game in the circle, picking up her second career victory over the Aggies (21-3, 1-1 SEC).



Brown thew six innings, allowing just five hits, four runs, two earned, with four strikeouts.



NOTABLES:

* Senior Kendra Falby extended her on-base streak to 27 games and her hitting streak to 13 games



* Falby recorded her first triple of the season and 10th in her career. She is now tied for sixth-most triples in program history



* Falby and freshman Taylor Shumaker each had two hits against the Aggies. They each have a team-best 13 multi-hit games this season



* Falby has 91 multi-hit games in her career



* Senior Reagan Walsh recorded her second multi-home run game of the season and fifth multi-home run game of her career



* Walsh has 42 career home runs which ranks as sixth-most in program history



* With three RBI against the Aggies, Walsh now has 196 career RBI. She moved into a tie with Amanda Lorenz for fifth-most in program history



* Sophomore Ava Brown has tossed three complete-games this season and 11 in her career



* With today's win, Brown has now earned four complete-game victories over top-25 opponents in her career: at Alabama (March 10, 2024), vs. Kentucky (March 23, 2024) and vs. Texas A&M (May 5, 2024/March 8, 2025)



* Junior Jocelyn Erickson hit a three-run home run, her seventh of the season, and sophomore Mia Williams hit a solo home run, her eighth



* Freshman Gabi Comia tallied her first hit in SEC play, an infield single



* 12 different Gators have combined for 54 home runs - Taylor Shumaker (13), Reagan Walsh (9) Mia Williams (8), Jocelyn Erickson (7), Kenleigh Cahalan (7), Korbe Otis (3), Rylee Holtorf (2), Gabi Comia (1), Ava Brown (1), Brooke Barnard (1), Kendra Falby (1) and Cassidy McLellan (1)



* The Gators have hit four home runs in the same game four times this season: vs Michigan (Feb. 8), Troy (March 1), Houston (March 5) and at Texas A&M (March 8)



* The last time Florida hit four home runs vs. an SEC opponent was vs. Mississippi State on April 22, 2016



* Florida has recorded 16 multi-home run games, including in back-to-back games against Texas A&M



* The Gators have 18 run-rule victories this season and in seven of the last nine games



* The Orange & Blue have plated double-digit runs in 14 games



* Florida's 12 runs against Texas A&M are the most it has scored against an SEC opponent since plating 17 vs. Georgia on April 4, 2021



* The Gators last run-rule victory over a conference opponent was on May 5, 2024 vs. Texas A&M



HEAR FROM THE GATORS:

What was the message coming into the game after the loss on Friday?

"Yesterday wasn't how we wanted it to go, but as a team we fight and every one of us work so hard every day. We weren't going to let one loss get ahold of us; we were going to come back fighting today and tomorrow." - senior Reagan Walsh



After a shaky first inning, how did you settle in and get comfortable in the circle the rest of the game?

"I always try and use my teammates as much as possible. I feel like Jocelyn Erickson played a really big part. She came in the dugout after the first inning and we had a conversation. Every inning I try to talk to my entire defense to make sure they know I need them, that I have their back and they have mine. I try to keep that open line of communication as best as I can so I feel more comfortable. That helps give me confidence." - sophomore Ava Brown



UP NEXT:

The Gators will face the Aggies in a rubber match on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.