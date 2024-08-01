Got Next?



What a day so far for Billy Napiers, the Gators, and the Gator Nation. They picked up multiple commitments, one flip reclassified to the 2025 cycle (Demetres Samuel), and another monster defensive tackle with Joseph Mbatchou, and if that wasn't enough, the Gators also picked up a top defensive back from 2026 when Devin Jackson decided it was also time to join the Gator Nation.



I believe you will see Tavorise Brown announce REAL soon, and it will come with a twist that very few people are aware of right now. My last procedure was yesterday, been out of it most of the day today and out for the night BUT we are getting better finally. Thank for all the warm wishes/advice through this ordeal. You all have been a tremendous help for me. We all know what happens when I step away from the computer just like the last several hours lol. Like I told Bblake at 4:45pm today I had to crash for a few hours, woke up and boom three MORE lol.....Love it.