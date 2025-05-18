ADVERTISEMENT

New Story One-on-One with Tight End Kaiden Prothro

JasonHigdon

JasonHigdon

Ring of Honor
Staff
Nov 5, 2021
One-on-One with Tight End Kaiden Prothro

I wanted to come to the camp today to learn and get better while going against great athletes. He is getting ready for football season and wants to learn some new drills. When I asked him about what OVs he has, he replied that he has Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Alabama, and Texas.

Regarding Napier and Callaway:

Coach Callaway is a great guy came down to see him last week. He checks in all the time and called him yesterday, so he will call him back today and chat with him.

Regarding Russ Callaway being the OC and Position Coach:

He thinks it's awesome knowing that Coach Callaway is the OC scheming up the offense, getting the right guys and playmakers the ball.

Most important factors:

It will come down to which school can develop him and put him in the right position to win and the right position to get to the next level.

 
