JasonHigdon
Ring of Honor
Staff
-
Nov 5, 2021
-
- 36,855
-
- 105,319
-
- 113
Superstars Headed to The Swamp (March 15, 2025)
Joseph Mbatchou 2025 Strongside Defensive End Florida
Onis Konanbanny 2025 Cornerback Florida
Gnivre Carr 2026 Interior Offensive Lineman Big Time and things progressing the way UF would hope.
Desmond Green 2026 Interior Offensive Lineman Many believe USC is the team to beat.
Malcolm Gaston 2026 Offensive Tackle: Another talented OL from South Carolina.
Tre Aiken 2026 Offensive Tackle See Above.
Chris Booker 2026 Interior Offensive Lineman Alabama From the Peach State.
Joel Ervin 2026 Offensive Tackle Louisville, Announced for Louisville last week will make four OVs, including one to UF. Ended up going to his family reunion but will be back on campus soon.
Chancellor Campbell 2026 Offensive Tackle: A lot of people like UF with this one.
Mark Matthews 2027 Offensive Tackle Good looking player from St. Thomas.
Nijal Thigpen 2028 Offensive Tackle Young yes, but plenty of early offers, including the Gators - was not able to make it will on April 5th.
Kweli Fielder 2028 Interior Offensive Lineman See Above. 12 Early Offers, including the Gators.
Javari Barnett 2026 Athlete Loves his ability at the RB Position.
Ezavier Crowell 2026 Running Back Top RB in America - Look for Bama in the end.
Anthony Howard Jr 2028 Running Back: Another very young, talented player with the offer from the Gators.
Cederian Morgan 2026 Wide Receiver: Top player on the board regardless of position? He is in the conversation.
Marquez Daniel 2026 Wide Receiver: Could the Gators land two WRs from Alabama?
Somourian Wingo Jr 2026 Wide Receiver, 30 + Offers but is often underrated online. Big Time Talent.
Valdin Sone 2026 Defensive Tackle: Big fan of this kid's game
Ja Reylan Mc Coy 2026 Defensive End Top 100 National Player
Kevin Ford Jr 2026 Edge Defender Red River Battle?
Frederick Ards III 2027 Defensive End Time to get familiar with Ards.
T K Cunningham 2027 Defensive End Peach State Star closing in on 40 + offers.
Kaden Henderson 2027 Edge Defender Five Star Talent
Jamarrion Gordon 2026 Safety Anyone but Alabama would be an upset
