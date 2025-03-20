Florida moves to 31-0 in the all-time series against the Dolphins.



JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The No. 4 Florida softball team picked up a midweek victory over Jacksonville on Wednesday evening, downing the Dolphins, 5-2, at the Pruitt Softball Complex.



Florida's high-powering offense was limited to just four hits on the night, but five different Gators recorded an RBI - Reagan Walsh, Ava Brown, Mia Williams, Taylor Shumaker and Rylee Holtorf.



It was the long ball that was the difference for the Gators, with Williams and Brown each sending solo shots over the fence.



Brown (7-0) also picked up the win in the circle, matching her season-high of six strikeouts in four innings, allowing just two hits with five walks.



She combined with senior Kara Hammock, who made her sixth start as a Gator, to limit the Dolphins to just two runs, only one earned.



The Gators (29-4) are now 2-0 over Jacksonville (13-14) this season and 8-0 against in-state opponents.



NOTABLES:



* Kara Hammock had one strikeout against the Dolphins, bringing her career total to 300



* She had 267 strikeouts in three seasons at UNCW and 33 as a Gator



* Kendra Falby swiped two stolen bases against the Dolphins, bringing her career total to 111



* She is now nine stolen bases away from setting a new program record for career stolen bases. The current record is 119, which is held by Skylar Wallace



* Falby is 29-for-30 on the base path this season



* Mia Williams has hit 10 home runs this season, becoming the second Gator in double digits (Shumaker - 13)



* Williams now has 50 RBI and 16 home runs in her career



* Ava Brown's home run was her second of the season



* Brown also hit a three-run home run vs. Troy on March 1



* Taylor Shumaker had one RBI on the night, bringing her season total to 49



* She has the fifth-most RBI by a Florida freshman in program history



* Also plating two runs, she moved into the top-10 in runs scored by a Florida freshman (44)



* Freshman Gabi Comia made her third start of the season at shortstop



* Florida has outscored in-state opponents 62-4 this season



* Of the four runs scored, only two were earned



* The Gators have tallied multiple home runs in 19 games this season



* 12 different Florida players have combined for 60 home runs: Shumaker (13), Williams (10), Jocelyn Erickson (9), Reagan Walsh (9), Kenleigh Cahalan (7), Korbe Otis (3), Rylee Holtorf (2), Brown (2), Falby (2), Comia (1), Cassidy McLellan (1) and Brooke Barnard (1)



UP NEXT:

The Gators are staying in Jacksonville, traveling to North Florida on Thursday for a 6 p.m. match up with the Ospreys on ESPN+.