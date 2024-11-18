JasonHigdon
Gators-Seminoles set for a 7:00 or 7:30 p.m. kick on ESPN2.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators game at Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 30 will kick off at either 7:00 or 7:30 p.m. and be televised on ESPN2, the ACC announced on Monday. The final determination on the kick time will be announced this coming weekend.
The Gators leads the all-time series against the Seminoles, 37-28-2, dating back to 1958. In Tallahassee, Florida is 15-15-1 against Florida State.
A limited amount of tickets remain for Florida’s final home game against Ole Miss on Saturday, Nov. 23 by clicking here.
Deposits for 2025 season tickets are now being accepted here. Returning season ticket holders will receive an email in January inviting them to renew their season tickets and do not need to place a deposit.
