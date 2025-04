No. 1-seed Florida men's basketball matches up against No. 1-seed Auburn in the Final Four at the Alamodome on Saturday, April 5, at 6:09 p.m. (ET) with the winner advancing to the National Championship, and here's everything you need to know.Florida vs. (1) Auburn· What: 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four· When: Saturday, April 5 at 6:09 p.m. (ET)· Where: Alamodome (Venue Info< https://www.alamodome.com/?utm_sour...um=MBBvenueinfo&utm_campaign=MBBmoreinfolinks >) / San Antonio (City Info< https://www.finalfoursanantonio.com...Bsanantonioinfo&utm_campaign=MBBmoreinfolinks >)· Records: Florida (34-4) vs. Auburn (31-5)· TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson)· Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD / Stations list< https://floridagators.com/sportfile.aspx?filename=_radio_affiliates_&file_date=12/11/2015 (with Sean Kelley< https://floridagators.com/staff-directory/sean-kelley/3082 >, Lee Humphrey and Steve Egan) / Listen Live< https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioapplink > on the Varsity Network appKnow Before You Go· Visit 2025 Men’s Basketball Tournament Central< https://floridagators.com/feature/2025-mbb-tournament-central > for up-to-date Final Four info· Ticket info< https://www.ncaa.com/marchmadnesstickets > (Florida Sections 106-111) / NCAA Ticket Packages, Hotel Packages & Premium Experiences< https://onlocationexp.com/ncaa/mens-final-four-tickets · Doors Open: 3:00 p.m. (CT)· Alamodome Parking & Tailgating< https://www.alamodome.com/plan-your-visit/parking-tailgating · Alamodome Cashless Facility< https://www.alamodome.com/plan-your-visit/facility-rules-security · Parking, Transportation & Event Maps< https://www.ncaa.com/mens-final-four/maps · Alamodome Clear Bag Policy< https://www.alamodome.com/plan-your...um=MBBbagpolicy&utm_campaign=MBBmoreinfolinks · 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four Program< https://publications.learfield.com/collections/ncaa/products/2025-ncaa-mens-final-four-program · Download the Official NCAA Men's Final Four App< https://www.ncaa.com/mens-final-four/mens-final-four-app · Game 2 - 8:49 p.m. (CT) / (1) Houston vs. (1) Duke2025 Men's Final Four Fan Events in San Antonio (full details< https://www.ncaa.com/mens-final-four/events >)Florida Open PracticeFriday, April 4 at 11:00 a.m. (CT) / Alamodome< https://www.google.com/maps/place/A...try=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MDExNS4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw== FREE Admission / Click Here< https://www.ncaa.com/mens-final-four/reeses-final-four-friday#overview > for Event InformationFlorida Victorious Final Four CelebrationFriday, April 4 / 8:00 p.m. – Midnight (CT)Be Kind & Rewind (115 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78205< https://maps.app.goo.gl/7M1BfNAMe1S9EK4L7 >)· Get tickets for the event here: https://t.co/dUZFr1ATx5 · Florida Victorious members can claim up to 2 FREE tickets and tickets for non-members are $25.· Click Here< https://shorturl.at/wDUJm > to support the Florida Victorious March Madness Pledge Per Challenge today!Final Four River RallySaturday, April 5 from 11:00 a.m. – Noon (CT) / Rivercenter Lagoon at River Walk< https://maps.app.goo.gl/kc1ZqXQ57Ju31tec7 · The Gators basketball pep band, cheerleaders, The Dazzlers, and Albert will ride barges down the River Walk as fans line the river to cheer Florida to victory.Click Here< https://www.ncaa.com/mens-final-four/riverrally > for Event InformationFinal Four Gator WalkSaturday, April 5 / Starting at approx. 3:00 p.m. (CT)The Westin Riverwalk, San Antonio< https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/satvw-the-westin-riverwalk-san-antonio/overview/ > (420 W Market St, San Antonio, TX 78205< https://maps.app.goo.gl/mRsAaLU6f6LeqtRo9 >)March Madness Music FestivalFriday, April 4 - Sunday, April 6 / Tower Park at Hemisfair< https://maps.app.goo.gl/PcbJw5t6ye3zQbnM8 · FREE event with live performances by Pitbull, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, and more!Click Here< https://www.ncaa.com/mens-final-four/march-madness-music-festival > for Event InformationMen's Final Four Fan FestFriday, April 4 - Monday, April 7 / Henry B. González Convention Center< https://www.google.com/maps/place/H...try=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MDExNS4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw== Click Here< https://www.ncaa.com/mens-final-four/fan-fest#overview > for Tickets ($10) & Event InformationMen's Final Four Tip-Off TailgateFriday, April 4 - Monday, April 7 / Civic Park< https://www.google.com/maps/place/C...try=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MDExNS4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw== Click Here< https://www.ncaa.com/mens-final-four/tip-off-tailgate#overview > for Event InformationNational Championship Gator Walk (If Advance)Monday, April 7 / Starting at approx. 6:30 p.m. (CT)The Westin Riverwalk, San Antonio< https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/satvw-the-westin-riverwalk-san-antonio/overview/ > (420 W Market St, San Antonio, TX 78205< https://maps.app.goo.gl/mRsAaLU6f6LeqtRo9 >)Championship River Parade (If Advance)Monday, April 7 (Postgame) / Arneson River Theatre< https://maps.app.goo.gl/7XGpgJytb1uQaGyK7 > (River Walk)Click Here< https://www.finalfoursanantonio.com/events/championship-river-parade > for Event DetailsFinal Four MerchandiseClick Here< https://shop.floridagators.com/c-8?...m=referral&utm_term=march_madness_mbb_final_4 > for Official 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament gear.