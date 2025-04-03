JasonHigdon
No. 1-seed Florida men's basketball matches up against No. 1-seed Auburn in the Final Four at the Alamodome on Saturday, April 5, at 6:09 p.m. (ET) with the winner advancing to the National Championship, and here's everything you need to know.
Florida vs. (1) Auburn
· What: 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four
· When: Saturday, April 5 at 6:09 p.m. (ET)
· Where: Alamodome (Venue Info<https://www.alamodome.com/?utm_sour...um=MBBvenueinfo&utm_campaign=MBBmoreinfolinks>) / San Antonio (City Info<https://www.finalfoursanantonio.com...Bsanantonioinfo&utm_campaign=MBBmoreinfolinks>)
· Records: Florida (34-4) vs. Auburn (31-5)
· TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill and Tracy Wolfson)
· Radio: Gator Sports Network from LEARFIELD / Stations list<https://floridagators.com/sportfile.aspx?filename=_radio_affiliates_&file_date=12/11/2015>
(with Sean Kelley<https://floridagators.com/staff-directory/sean-kelley/3082>, Lee Humphrey and Steve Egan) / Listen Live<https://thevarsitynetwork.com/audioapplink> on the Varsity Network app
Know Before You Go
· Visit 2025 Men’s Basketball Tournament Central<https://floridagators.com/feature/2025-mbb-tournament-central> for up-to-date Final Four info
· Ticket info<https://www.ncaa.com/marchmadnesstickets> (Florida Sections 106-111) / NCAA Ticket Packages, Hotel Packages & Premium Experiences<https://onlocationexp.com/ncaa/mens-final-four-tickets>
· Doors Open: 3:00 p.m. (CT)
· Alamodome Parking & Tailgating<https://www.alamodome.com/plan-your-visit/parking-tailgating>
· Alamodome Cashless Facility<https://www.alamodome.com/plan-your-visit/facility-rules-security>
· Parking, Transportation & Event Maps<https://www.ncaa.com/mens-final-four/maps>
· Alamodome Clear Bag Policy<https://www.alamodome.com/plan-your...um=MBBbagpolicy&utm_campaign=MBBmoreinfolinks>
· 2025 NCAA Men’s Final Four Program<https://publications.learfield.com/collections/ncaa/products/2025-ncaa-mens-final-four-program>
· Download the Official NCAA Men's Final Four App<https://www.ncaa.com/mens-final-four/mens-final-four-app>
· Game 2 - 8:49 p.m. (CT) / (1) Houston vs. (1) Duke
2025 Men's Final Four Fan Events in San Antonio (full details<https://www.ncaa.com/mens-final-four/events>)
Florida Open Practice
Friday, April 4 at 11:00 a.m. (CT) / Alamodome<https://www.google.com/maps/place/A...try=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MDExNS4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw==>
FREE Admission / Click Here<https://www.ncaa.com/mens-final-four/reeses-final-four-friday#overview> for Event Information
Florida Victorious Final Four Celebration
Friday, April 4 / 8:00 p.m. – Midnight (CT)
Be Kind & Rewind (115 Alamo Plaza, San Antonio, TX 78205<https://maps.app.goo.gl/7M1BfNAMe1S9EK4L7>)
· Get tickets for the event here: https://t.co/dUZFr1ATx5
· Florida Victorious members can claim up to 2 FREE tickets and tickets for non-members are $25.
· Click Here<https://shorturl.at/wDUJm> to support the Florida Victorious March Madness Pledge Per Challenge today!
Final Four River Rally
Saturday, April 5 from 11:00 a.m. – Noon (CT) / Rivercenter Lagoon at River Walk<https://maps.app.goo.gl/kc1ZqXQ57Ju31tec7>
· The Gators basketball pep band, cheerleaders, The Dazzlers, and Albert will ride barges down the River Walk as fans line the river to cheer Florida to victory.
Click Here<https://www.ncaa.com/mens-final-four/riverrally> for Event Information
Final Four Gator Walk
Saturday, April 5 / Starting at approx. 3:00 p.m. (CT)
The Westin Riverwalk, San Antonio<https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/satvw-the-westin-riverwalk-san-antonio/overview/> (420 W Market St, San Antonio, TX 78205<https://maps.app.goo.gl/mRsAaLU6f6LeqtRo9>)
March Madness Music Festival
Friday, April 4 - Sunday, April 6 / Tower Park at Hemisfair<https://maps.app.goo.gl/PcbJw5t6ye3zQbnM8>
· FREE event with live performances by Pitbull, Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, and more!
Click Here<https://www.ncaa.com/mens-final-four/march-madness-music-festival> for Event Information
Men's Final Four Fan Fest
Friday, April 4 - Monday, April 7 / Henry B. González Convention Center<https://www.google.com/maps/place/H...try=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MDExNS4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw==>
Click Here<https://www.ncaa.com/mens-final-four/fan-fest#overview> for Tickets ($10) & Event Information
Men's Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate
Friday, April 4 - Monday, April 7 / Civic Park<https://www.google.com/maps/place/C...try=ttu&g_ep=EgoyMDI1MDExNS4wIKXMDSoASAFQAw==>
Click Here<https://www.ncaa.com/mens-final-four/tip-off-tailgate#overview> for Event Information
National Championship Gator Walk (If Advance)
Monday, April 7 / Starting at approx. 6:30 p.m. (CT)
The Westin Riverwalk, San Antonio<https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/satvw-the-westin-riverwalk-san-antonio/overview/> (420 W Market St, San Antonio, TX 78205<https://maps.app.goo.gl/mRsAaLU6f6LeqtRo9>)
Championship River Parade (If Advance)
Monday, April 7 (Postgame) / Arneson River Theatre<https://maps.app.goo.gl/7XGpgJytb1uQaGyK7> (River Walk)
Click Here<https://www.finalfoursanantonio.com/events/championship-river-parade> for Event Details
Final Four Merchandise
Click Here<https://shop.floridagators.com/c-8?...m=referral&utm_term=march_madness_mbb_final_4> for Official 2025 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament gear.
