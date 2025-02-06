Florida baseball is scheduled to play on network television at least 12 times this season.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. – No. 10 Florida will appear on linear television no fewer than 12 times during the upcoming 2025 season, as the Southeastern Conference announced the 2025 SEC Baseball TV Schedule on Thursday.



The Gators play an even six linear TV games on the home and on the road. Florida appears on SEC Network on seven occasions, beginning with a Saturday showdown at Tennessee on March 15. The Orange & Blue also have three games on ESPN2 (April 8 vs. FSU, April 19-20 at MSU) and two on ESPNU (March 27 at Ole Miss, May 9 at Texas).



A total of 90 SEC baseball games are slated to be televised during the 2025 season, 13.3% of which will feature Florida.



All 15 games of the SEC Tournament are slated to be televised from May 20-25. The first 14 games will air on SEC Network, while the SEC Tournament Championship Game will air on ESPN2.



All home contests not selected for linear television will again stream live on SEC Network+, or the host team's in-house network for away games. The SEC TV Schedule does not include any TV designations for non-SEC controlled games.



See below for Florida's complete 2025 SEC Television Schedule.



DAY DATE TIME NETWORK AWAY HOME

Sat 3/15/2025 6:00 PM SECN Florida Tennessee

Sat 3/22/2025 12:00 PM SECN Georgia Florida

Thu 3/27/2025 8:00 PM ESPNU Florida Ole Miss

Sun 4/6/2025 12:00 PM SECN Vanderbilt Florida

Tue 4/8/2025 7:00 PM ESPN2 Florida State Florida

Thu 4/10/2025 7:00 PM SECN Missouri Florida

Sat 4/12/2025 12:00 PM SECN Missouri Florida

Fri 4/18/2025 8:00 PM SECN Florida Mississippi State

Sat 4/19/2025 8:30 PM ESPN2 Florida Mississippi State

Sun 4/20/2025 2:00 PM ESPN2 Florida Mississippi State

Sat 4/26/2025 3:00 PM SECN Arkansas Florida

Fri 5/9/2025 7:30 PM ESPNU Florida Texas