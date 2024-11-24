ADVERTISEMENT

Florida-Florida State Scheduled for 7 p.m. Kickoff on ESPN2

Florida-Florida State Scheduled for 7 p.m. Kickoff on ESPN2

Gators-Seminoles set for a 7 p.m. kick in Tallahassee.



GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators game at Florida State on Saturday, Nov. 30 will kick off at 7 p.m. and be televised on ESPN2.



The Gators leads the all-time series against the Seminoles, 37-28-2, dating back to 1958. In Tallahassee, Florida is 15-15-1 against Florida State.



A limited amount of tickets remain for Florida’s final home game against Ole Miss on Saturday, Nov. 23 by clicking here.



Deposits for 2025 season tickets are now being accepted here. Returning season ticket holders will receive an email in January inviting them to renew their season tickets and do not need to place a deposit.

